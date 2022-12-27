SELLERSBURG — In their first game back from Christmas break and without returning leading scorer Casey Kaelin, the Providence Pioneers found what they needed in Jaden Johnson.
The senior tallied 13 fourth quarter points, scoring 10 in a row for the Pioneers during a key stretch, as Providence bested Charlestown 57-50 in the opening game of the 62nd annual Silver Creek Holiday Tournament on Tuesday.
Though it was a victory that earns Providence a title showdown with Silver Creek, Pioneers coach Ryan Miller wasn’t overly pleased with the performance of the defending Class 2A state champions.
“I thought Charlestown really outcompeted us tonight in many ways and that was disappointing for us,” Miller said. “However our guys did step up and make some key pivotal plays, especially handling the ball and making free throws down the stretch, which was huge.”
Johnson led the Pioneers with 18 points, as he hit some crucial free throws in the fourth quarter for the Pioneers(5-3). Charlestown(5-4) fell behind by double-digits, but AJ Todd and Demetrius Phelps each scored 18 and rallied the Pirates late to keep it interesting.
Phelps pushed Charlestown to an early lead, hitting two shots in the lane and a free throw that put the Pirates up 6-4 with 3:17 to play in the first quarter.
But Providence responded with a 12-0 run that would stretch into the second quarter.
It started with a game-tying bucket from Quentin Hesse who scored on an assist from Noah Lovan. Lovan, who finished with 17, scored the next four points for the Pioneers, knocking down a free-throw line jumper before hitting a layup to push Providence’s lead to 10-6.
Two free throws from Grant Seebold closed the quarter with the Pioneers enjoying a 12-6 advantage.
Early in the second quarter, Lovan went coast-to-coast and finished with a layup. The lead grew to double digits when Hesse hit a floater putting Providence up 16-6. Jake Ottersbach ended the run when he grabbed an offensive rebound and scored for the Pirates. After another Providence bucket, Ottersbach scored again to bring the Pirates within eight.
Todd hit a short jumper late in the second quarter and backed it up a few possessions later with a tough baseline drive and score making it a 21-14 game. The Pirates had opportunities to cut further into the deficit but missed a couple of free throws.
Providence held a 22-14 lead at the half.
The Pioneers threatened to blow the game open early in the third quarter. Lovan made a quick bucket to start the third quarter. Two free throws by Johnson at the 4:09 mark extended Providence’s lead to 14.
Parker Odle stopped the bleeding for Charlestown with a layup. Todd made it a 34-24 game with an offensive rebound and put back on the next Charlestown possession.
A corner trey from Phelps cut the Providence lead to 35-27 with 2:06 left to play in the third quarter.
Elijah Fuller Tucker gave the Pioneers a nice lift off the bench, and the big man scored the last four points of the quarter for Providence. The Pioneers headed in to the fourth quarter with a 38-29 lead.
Miller credited Fuller Tucker and other players who came off the bench for giving the Pioneers some solid minutes Tuesday.
As was the case for a good portion of the tournament opener, the Pirates found a way to claw back.
Todd knocked down a big 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter to make it a 42-33 game. Phelps made it back-to-back treys for the Pirates on the next trip down the court, bringing Charlestown within six points of Providence.
“We had several opportunities to really pull away and extend the lead and we just weren’t able to get the defensive stops in those timely moments,” Miller said. “Then we had some opportunities on offense where i thought we could have had better possessions.”
Johnson drained a pair of free throws to push the lead back to eight, but Phelps responded with a bucket to make it a 44-38 game with 5:38 to play.
After a stop, Charlestown looked to do even more damage, but Johnson again stepped up. The senior stole a pass and drove to the basket, finishing with a layup to extend the lead back to eight.
A few seconds later, the lead would be down to five. Grayson Connell buried a corner trey with a hand in his face to make it a 46-41 game.
But Johnson again kept the Pirates just out of reach. He drained a pair of free throws, then after a steal by Lovan, made a shot in the paint. The bucket gave him eight straight points for Providence and a 50-41 lead. He made it 10 straight with another pair of free throws after the Pirates couldn’t convert on their end, and Providence held on for the tournament win.
Miller attributed some of Providence’s issues to the holiday break coupled with the winter weather.
“We look forward to the opportunity to come back tomorrow and play our ball and play some good ball,” he said.
The title game will follow the 6 p.m. consolation game between Clarksville and Charlestown.
PROVIDENCE 57 CHARLESTOWN 50
Charlestown 6 8 15 21 — 50
Providence 12 10 16 19 — 57
Charlestown(5-4): Phelps 18, Todd 18, Connell 5, Odle 5, Ottersbach 4
Providence(5-3): Johnson 18, Lovan 17, Fuller Tucker 7, Seebold 7, Hesse 7, Wall 1
