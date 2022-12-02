CLARKSVILLE — Landon Radlein hit nine 3-pointers — one shy of the school-record — on his way to a game-high 29 points to lead host Clarksville to a 65-46 victory over visiting Switzerland County on Friday night.
The senior guard knocked down four 3s in the first quarter to help the Generals open up an early 21-4 lead. He connected on two more in the second period, after which Clarksville led 37-16, two others in the third and one in the fourth.
Jacob Seward added 20 points, hitting three 3-pointers of his own, for the Generals (1-1), who will visit Crawford County at 8 p.m. tonight.
.
CLARKSVILLE 65, SWITZERLAND COUNTY 46
Switzerland 4 12 16 14 — 46
Clarksville 21 16 12 16 — 65
Switzerland County (1-1): Bradley Romans 3, Trace Johnson 8, Jacob Williams 15, Canaan Johnson 4, Cam Craig 14, Aiden Griffith 2.
Clarksville (1-1): Morgan Capps 3, Landon Radlein 29, Jacob Seward 20, Ke’vonne Murrell 2, Robert Lamar 1.
3-point field goals: Switzerland County 2 (Craig, Williams); Clarksville 12 (Radlein 9, Seward 3).
