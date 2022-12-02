1-7-22_Providence@Clarksville_GBB-BBB_10599.jpg

Clarksville junior Landon Radlein puts up a shot during the Generals' 48-38 loss to Providence in the Clarksville City Championship game on Friday. 

 Photo by Joe Ullrich

CLARKSVILLE — Landon Radlein hit nine 3-pointers — one shy of the school-record — on his way to a game-high 29 points to lead host Clarksville to a 65-46 victory over visiting Switzerland County on Friday night.

The senior guard knocked down four 3s in the first quarter to help the Generals open up an early 21-4 lead. He connected on two more in the second period, after which Clarksville led 37-16, two others in the third and one in the fourth.

Jacob Seward added 20 points, hitting three 3-pointers of his own, for the Generals (1-1), who will visit Crawford County at 8 p.m. tonight.

CLARKSVILLE 65, SWITZERLAND COUNTY 46

Switzerland  4  12  16  14 — 46

Clarksville  21  16  12  16 — 65

Switzerland County (1-1): Bradley Romans 3, Trace Johnson 8, Jacob Williams 15, Canaan Johnson 4, Cam Craig 14, Aiden Griffith 2.

Clarksville (1-1): Morgan Capps 3, Landon Radlein 29, Jacob Seward 20, Ke’vonne Murrell 2, Robert Lamar 1.

3-point field goals: Switzerland County 2 (Craig, Williams); Clarksville 12 (Radlein 9, Seward 3).

