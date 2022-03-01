2-22-22_Henryville@Clarksville_BBB_24267.jpg

Henryville junior Carson Conrey shoots a 3-pointer during the Hornets’ 51-46 loss at Clarksville on Tuesday night.

 Photo by Joe Ullrich

HANOVER — Henryville had Southwestern on the ropes Tuesday night. 

However the host Rebels held off the Hornets for a 45-37 victory in the first round of the Class 2A Southwestern Sectional. 

Southwestern (16-7) advances to face Clarksville (7-15) at around 7:30 p.m. Friday night in the second semifinal of the tourney. Providence (15-6) will play Switzerland County (11-13) at 6 p.m. in the first semi. The Pacers advanced by edging Austin 52-50 in Tuesday night's first game. 

In the nightcap, the Rebels led Henryville 13-4 at the end of the first quarter before the Hornets fought back. 

Henryville outscored Southwestern 23-14 in the second period to forge a 27-all halftime tie. 

The Hornets edged ahead by five points in the third before the Rebels closed the quarter with an 8-0 run to take a 35-32 lead into the final frame. Southwestern extended its advantage in the final frame. 

Carson Conrey scored 15 points to lead Henryville (8-15) while Zach Cole tallied 12 for the Rebels. 

 

