HANOVER — Clarksville led by 13 midway through the third quarter, but was outscored 27-5 over a 10-minute span as the host Rebels rallied for a 58-50 win in the first round of the Class 2A Southwestern Sectional on Tuesday night.
“We started to play not-to-lose instead of trying to win,” Generals coach Brian McEwen said. “We got on our heels and didn’t execute on offense. Then, we didn’t defend very well.”
Clarksville got a huge effort from junior guard Dae’von Fuqua, who scored 21 points despite foul trouble that limited his minutes.
In the second first-round game, junior Zack Johnson scored 25 points and senior Sterling Huber added 17 to power Providence to a 68-46 win over Austin.
Southwestern (16-8) advances to play Henryville (7-16) at 6 p.m. Friday in the first sectional semifinal. The Pioneers (16-7) will face Switzerland County (6-17) at 7:30 p.m. in the second semi.
SOUTHWESTERN 58, CLARKSVILLE 50
Clarksville had a double-digit lead (28-17) at halftime, but sloppy play by the Generals allowed the Rebels to get within eight (30-22) early in the third quarter. Fuqua, however, led a Clarksville surge. His field goal helped the Generals to a 35-22 lead with 4:38 to play in the period.
That proved to be the high point for the Generals. They scored just four points over the rest of the quarter and led only 39-37 heading into the final frame.
The Rebels scored the first four points of the fourth to take a 41-39 lead. Foster Mefford scored with 2:42 to play, capping Southwestern’s 27-5 surge, to make it 49-40.
“There was a little bit of game slippage,” McEwen said of the Rebels’ run. “I have to do a better job.”
The game didn’t start out like McEwen would have wanted. A dunking technical on Clarksville during warmups gave Southwestern two free throws and possession to start the game. The Rebels cashed in and led 4-0 in the opening seconds.
The Generals didn’t blink. A basket by Fuqua was followed by a Marquis Forward block, which led to a Keyshawn Minor 3-pointer that put Clarksville ahead 5-4.
Fuqua led the way for the Generals after that. His two free throws and two field goals gave him eight points for the quarter, as the two teams were tied at 11 after eight minutes.
Fuqua and Minor each scored to start the second quarter to put the Generals on top 15-11. Moments later, Fuqua picked up his third foul and had to sit for the last six minutes of the half.
It was 15-13 when Clarksville got a field goal by Dakota Capps, followed by a 3 from Jaren Starks to lead 20-13 with five minutes remaining.
Forward took over after that, knocking down three field goals in the paint — two assisted by Minor — to make it 26-17 with 1:52 left.
Minor closed out the half with a basket and the Generals had an 11-point lead at the break.
In addition to the big game by Fuqua, who picked up his fourth foul late in the third quarter, Minor tallied 10 and Forward finished with nine for Clarksville (15-8).
Mefford and Austin Kramer scored 22 points apiece to pace the Rebels, who outscored the Generals 41-22 in the second half.
PROVIDENCE 68, AUSTIN 46
The Pioneers, who led by 17 at halftime, survived a wild third quarter in which the Eagles trimmed the lead to single digits. Providence, however, battled back and still led by 17 at the end of the period.
“We just needed to stabilize at that point. It was a wild roller coaster with both teams having significant runs,” first-year Pioneers coach Ryan Miller said.
Down 35-18 at the break, Austin outscored Providence 11-2 to start the second half. The Pioneers answered with a pair of 3-pointers from Huber and three field goals by Johnson to build a 52-31 lead late in the quarter. Austin’s Peyton Gwin closed out the period with a four-point play and it was 52-35 going into the fourth.
Two free throws and a field goal by Johnson helped Providence build a 56-35 advantage in the opening minute of the final quarter.
“He just found some open spots and his teammates found him,” Miller said of Johnson.
Providence used a stingy defense and transition offense to build an early double-digit lead against the Eagles, who they beat on a last-second shot early in the season. Down 3-0, the Pioneers got a 3-pointer and a field goal from junior Nick Sexton to spark a 10-0 run. Johnson added two field goals in the final two minutes of the quarter as Providence surged to a 17-5 lead.
Providence led 23-5 after a basket by Johnson at the 5:45 mark of the second period. A 3 by Huber made it 26-7 and the Pioneers looked to be cruising with 5:15 left in the half.
It was 28-9 when Austin responded with a trio of 3-pointers to make it 30-18. Providence would have an answer of its own thanks to a basket by Johnson and another 3 from Huber to make it 35-18 at the break.
For the game, Austin (3-20) was led by Trey Hargrave’s 15 points. Gwin added 10 in the losing effort.
