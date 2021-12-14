CLARKSVILLE — A 22-point second period propelled Southwestern past host Clarksville 67-44 Tuesday night.
The Generals led 11-10 at the end of the first quarter before the Rebels outscored the hosts 22-6 in the second to take a 32-17 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Southwestern extended its advantage in the second half, outpointing Clarksville 16-11 in the third and 19-16 in the fourth.
Zach Cole tallied a game-high 20 points, including eight in the second quarter, to lead the Rebels.
Dakota Capps netted 14 points to pace the Generals while Caleb Cummings added 11.
Clarksville (2-4) now has two weeks off before playing in the Silver Creek Holiday Tournament.
.
SOUTHWESTERN 67, CLARKSVILLE 44
Southwestern 10 22 16 19 — 67
Clarksville 11 6 11 16 — 44
Southwestern (5-0): Mitch Mingione 3, Peyton Cloud 2, Colton Cloud 7, Zach Cole 20, Bryce Hatton 3, Parker Davis 13, Jamison Lewis 13, Hunter Wiseman 5, Daylan Konkle 1.
Clarksville (2-4): Dakota Capps 14, Ashton Leezer 2, Jacob Seward 8, Caleb Cummings 11, Kevonne Murrell 2, Saul Tatum 2, Landon Radelein 5.
3-point field goals: Southwestern 3 (C. Cloud, Lewis, Mingione); Clarksville 2 (Cummings, Radlein).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.