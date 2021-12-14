lr.jpg

Clarksville junior Landon Radlein makes a no-look pass during the Generals’ 67-44 loss to Southwestern on Tuesday night.

 Josh Cook | News and Tribune

CLARKSVILLE — A 22-point second period propelled Southwestern past host Clarksville 67-44 Tuesday night.

The Generals led 11-10 at the end of the first quarter before the Rebels outscored the hosts 22-6 in the second to take a 32-17 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Southwestern extended its advantage in the second half, outpointing Clarksville 16-11 in the third and 19-16 in the fourth.

Zach Cole tallied a game-high 20 points, including eight in the second quarter, to lead the Rebels.

Dakota Capps netted 14 points to pace the Generals while Caleb Cummings added 11.

Clarksville (2-4) now has two weeks off before playing in the Silver Creek Holiday Tournament.

.

SOUTHWESTERN 67, CLARKSVILLE 44

Southwestern     10     22     16     19 — 67

Clarksville           11       6     11     16 — 44

     Southwestern (5-0): Mitch Mingione 3, Peyton Cloud 2, Colton Cloud 7, Zach Cole 20, Bryce Hatton 3, Parker Davis 13, Jamison Lewis 13, Hunter Wiseman 5, Daylan Konkle 1. 

     Clarksville (2-4): Dakota Capps 14, Ashton Leezer 2, Jacob Seward 8, Caleb Cummings 11, Kevonne Murrell 2, Saul Tatum 2, Landon Radelein 5. 

     3-point field goals: Southwestern 3 (C. Cloud, Lewis, Mingione); Clarksville 2 (Cummings, Radlein).

