NEW ALBANY — The South Spencer Rebels left little doubt they are one of the best teams in Southern Indiana on Tuesday night.
The Class 2A third-ranked Rebels rolled to a 74-40 victory at Class A No. 13 Christian Academy, which had its seven-game win streak snapped.
South Spencer led from the start and never looked back on the way to its 12th win in a row. No matter what the Warriors tried, especially after intermission, it didn’t seem to work. The Rebels led 37-25 at halftime before embarking on a game-deciding 21-3 surge.
“South Spencer is 20-1 for a reason and I’m not sure how they lost that one,” Christian Academy coach Hayden Casey said of the Rebels, whose lone loss this season was a 72-70 double-overtime setback to Boonville in a holiday tournament in late December. “They have every single thing you could ask for in a team. They shoot like they did tonight and defend like they did tonight, I know 2A is loaded, but they have everything it takes to make a run. They're a good team.”
Leading by 12 at the half, South Spencer scored 11 straight points out of the locker room. CAI sophomore Joshua Renfro then hit a 3-pointer to stop the run, but the Rebels started another one, tallying 10 in a row to go up 58-28.
“They shot really well from 3,” CAI junior Nate Doss said. “They moved the ball well. We tried several different defenses during the game and we played are hardest, they are a top 2A team.”
South Spencer (20-1) made 30 of 54 shots for 55 percent. That included 10 of 24 from 3-point range. Senior Landon Wells led the Rebels with 17 points while Cale Donoho added 15.
“The past couple of weeks we really haven’t been focused,” said Donoho who was 3 of 7 from 3-point range. “Lately we’ve gotten together and decided to except the challenge.”
South Spencer jumped to a quick 10-0 lead but the Warriors fought back. Renfro banked in a 3 at the buzzer to pull the Warriors within 15-11. He then hit another 3 to start the second period to get CAI within one.
The Rebels responded, though, with a 7-0 surge and took a 37-25 lead into the locker room.
South Spencer had balanced offense in the first half with six different players scoring, led by Donoho’s 10. The Rebels also defended with ferocity and made the Warriors work for everything, almost never allowing an uncontested shot.
“Coming into the game we knew they had a couple of good shooters,” Donoho said. “Renfro is a very good shooter and (number) zero (Caleb Roy) is a very good rebounder. We knew we had to key on those guys.”
Renfro and David Cook finished with 14 points apiece for the Warriors, who shot 13 for 36 (36 percent) from the field and had 16 turnovers.
“We came into the locker room at half and it was our ball (to start third quarter), we were excited,” Casey said. “The halftime score really doesn’t mean anything and we’re still in the game. Then they go on that 21-3 run. It’s just a reminder for our guys, the message is to get ready for the tournament. Some of the things we did wrong tonight you do them next week and there is no next game.”
The Warriors will face rival Rock Creek on Tuesday night in a first-round game of the Class A West Washington Sectional.
.
SOUTH SPENCER 74, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 40
South Spencer 15 22 21 16 — 74
Christian Academy 11 14 3 12 — 40
South Spencer (20-1): Cale Donoho 13, Landon Wells 17, Kaydin Duvall 14 Nathan Hurt 5, Ty Brown 4, Garin Kenney 2, Taylor Harmon 2, Kyle Morgan 6, Ethan Fuqua 9. Ashton Rhodes 2.
Christian Academy (16-6): Joshua Renfro 14, David Cook 14, Nate Doss 2, Matthew Carter 8, Caleb Roy 2.
3-point field goals: South Spencer 11 (Donoho 3, Wells 5, Fuqua 3); Christian Academy 6 (Renfro 4, Cook 2).
JV game: Christian Academy 56, South Spencer 55.
