Sterling Huber 

 By JOSH COOK

HANOVER — Southwestern used a 19-2 first-quarter run to take command early, then held off visiting Providence's second-half charge for a 68-51 win Tuesday night. 

The Pioneers led 6-5 early in the game before the Rebels scored 12 straight and 19 of the next 21 to lead 24-8 at the end of the first quarter. 

Southwestern pushed its lead to 20 in the second period before leading 38-20 at halftime. Providence rallied in the third quarter behind the outside shooting of Sterling Huber, cutting it to three late in the period.  

The Rebels (8-5), however, pulled away late for their third straight victory. 

"They jumped on us in the first half, they out-hustled us and out-executed us," first-year Providence coach Ryan Miller said. "It was a very disappointing performance for us." 

Huber tallied a team-high 17 points on the strength of four third-quarter 3-pointers for the Pioneers (6-3), who play at Clarksville at 7:30 p.m. Friday night in the second game of a girls-boys doubleheader. 

SOUTHWESTERN 68, PROVIDENCE 51

Providence           8     12     21     10—51

Southwestern     24     14      9     21—68

     Providence (6-3): Austin Grantz 9, Sterling Huber 17, Nick Sexton 9, Zack Johnson 11, David Wall 2, Casey Kaelin 3. 

     Southwestern (8-5): Austin Kramer 9, Foster Mefford 21, Billy Eccles 13, Zach Cole 17, Mitchell Cline 6, Bryce Hatton 2. 

     3-point field goals: Providence 8 (Huber 4, Sexton 2, Grantz, Johnson); Southwestern 8 (Fedes 3, Kramer 3, Mefford 2). 

PANTHERS CLIP LIONS

CORYDON — Host Corydon Central clipped Rock Creek 72-62 on Tuesday night. 

The Panthers led 20-12 at the end of the first quarter, 37-31 at halftime and 54-46 at the conclusion of the third period. 

The Lions (1-11) play at Class A No. 1 Barr-Reeve at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night. 

