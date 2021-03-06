You are the owner of this article.
BOYS' BASKETBALL: Rebels turn back Pioneers' repeat attempt

psw7.jpg

Providence's Nick Sexton drives to the basket Saturday night in the Class 2A Southwestern Sectional final. 

HANOVER — Sizzling second-half shooting propelled Southwestern past Providence 74-51 in the Class 2A Southwestern Sectional final Saturday night. 

Leading 31-28 at halftime, the Rebels outscored the Pioneers 43-23 in the second half to pull away for their third sectional title in four seasons while avenging last year's championship game loss to Providence. 

psw5.jpg

Providence's Max Beatty. 

Senior guard Austin Kramer tallied a game-high 23 points while Matthew Williams added 16 and Foster Mefford 15 for Southwestern (21-5). 

Max Beatty scored 15 points, 13 in the first half, to pace the Pioneers, who beat the Rebels 87-66 in last season's title tilt. Senior Nick Sexton contributed 12 points while Grant Williams netted 10 for Providence. 

This story will be updated. 

.

CLASS 2A SOUTHWESTERN SECTIONAL

     Game 1: Southwestern 78, Switzerland County 48, Tuesday

     Game 2: Providence 57, Austin 55, Tuesday

psw2.jpg

Providence's Casey Kaelin puts up a shot in the Class 2A Southwestern Sectional final Saturday night. 

     Game 3: Southwestern 56, Henryville 41, Friday

     Game 4: Providence 56, Clarksville 46, Friday

     Game 5 (final): Southwestern 74, Providence 51, Saturday

.

Saturday night's final

SOUTHWESTERN 74, PROVIDENCE 51 

Southwestern     12     19     16     27 — 74

Providence          15     13       6     17 — 51

     Southwestern (21-5): Austin Kramer 23, Foster Mefford 15, Billy Eccles 8, Zach Cole 9, Matthew Williams 16, Parker Davis 3. 

     Providence (12-9): Casey Kaelin 5, Nick Sexton 12, Max Beatty 15, Zack Johnson 6, Cade Carver 1, Jaden Johnson 2, Grant Williams 10. 

     3-point field goals: Southwestern 7 (Kramer 3, Eccles 2, Mefford 2); Providence 5 (Beatty 3, Sexton, Williams). 

psw4.jpg

