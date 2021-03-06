BOYS' BASKETBALL: Rebels turn back Pioneers' repeat attempt

HANOVER — Sizzling second-half shooting propelled Southwestern past Providence 74-51 in the Class 2A Southwestern Sectional final Saturday night.
Leading 31-28 at halftime, the Rebels outscored the Pioneers 43-23 in the second half to pull away for their third sectional title in four seasons while avenging last year's championship game loss to Providence.
Senior guard Austin Kramer tallied a game-high 23 points while Matthew Williams added 16 and Foster Mefford 15 for Southwestern (21-5).
Max Beatty scored 15 points, 13 in the first half, to pace the Pioneers, who beat the Rebels 87-66 in last season's title tilt. Senior Nick Sexton contributed 12 points while Grant Williams netted 10 for Providence.
This story will be updated.
.
CLASS 2A SOUTHWESTERN SECTIONAL
Game 1: Southwestern 78, Switzerland County 48, Tuesday
Game 2: Providence 57, Austin 55, Tuesday
Game 3: Southwestern 56, Henryville 41, Friday
Game 4: Providence 56, Clarksville 46, Friday
Game 5 (final): Southwestern 74, Providence 51, Saturday
.
Saturday night's final
SOUTHWESTERN 74, PROVIDENCE 51
Southwestern 12 19 16 27 — 74
Providence 15 13 6 17 — 51
Southwestern (21-5): Austin Kramer 23, Foster Mefford 15, Billy Eccles 8, Zach Cole 9, Matthew Williams 16, Parker Davis 3.
Providence (12-9): Casey Kaelin 5, Nick Sexton 12, Max Beatty 15, Zack Johnson 6, Cade Carver 1, Jaden Johnson 2, Grant Williams 10.
3-point field goals: Southwestern 7 (Kramer 3, Eccles 2, Mefford 2); Providence 5 (Beatty 3, Sexton, Williams).