JEFFERSONVILLE — Junior guard Brandon Rayzer-Moore knocked down five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 26 points to lead Jeffersonville to a 64-46 victory over visiting Seymour in a Hoosier Hills Conference game Tuesday night at William S. Johnson Arena.
Senior guard Jaylen Fairman scored 16 and junior Will Lovings-Watts added 13 for the Red Devils (8-6, 3-2).
Those three double-digit scorers led the way, but it was defense that helped the Red Devils to their fifth win in six games.
“I feel we’re at our best when our defense creates our offense,” said first-year Jeffersonville coach Andrew Grantz, whose team allowed its second-lowest point total of the season.
The Red Devils got off to a good start and led 17-7 after a 3 by Rayzer-Moore with a minute to go in the first quarter. It was 17-9 heading into the second.
In a high-scoring second quarter, 3-pointers by Lovings-Watts and Rayzer-Moore helped the Red Devils to a 23-14 lead with 6:35 left in the half. Moments later, Fairman had a steal and two free throws to make it a double-digit lead, 25-14, at the 5:38 mark.
The Red Devils maintained that advantage when Lovings-Watts hit two free throws to make it 33-22 with 3:51 to play.
In the final minutes of the half, the Owls (8-9, 2-5) fought back and cut the deficit to five (35-30) with 1:40 left. A bucket by Lovings-Watts gave the Red Devils a 37-30 lead at the break.
Rayzer-Moore sparked the Red Devils early in the third quarter with a block and an old-fashioned three-point play to make it 40-30. Midway through the period, a Rayzer-Moore block led to a fast-break layup by Lovings-Watts and the Red Devils led 44-34.
“Brandon and Will did a good job altering shots,” Grantz said of his 6-5 juniors.
Rayzer-Moore continued to be a difference-maker with a 3-pointer to put the Red Devils on top 47-36 with 3:15 left in the quarter.
With the Owls hanging close and holding for a last shot, Fairman blocked a 3-point attempt, scooped up the ball and drove for a buzzer-beating layup to give the Red Devils a 50-41 lead going into the fourth.
Good defense continued to be the key for the Red Devils early in the fourth quarter. A pair of steals and a field goal by Fairman helped Jeff to a 54-43 lead. Later, Rayzer-Moore had two steals, an assist and a dunk as the Red Devils surged to a 60-43 lead with 4:20 to play. Jeffersonville went on to outscore the Owls 14-5 in the final quarter.
Next up, Jeffersonville hosts another HHC foe, Jennings County, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at 7:30 p.m. as they try to stay in contention for a conference title.
“We talk about it,” Grantz said. “We realize the opportunity we have.”
JEFFERSONVILLE 64, SEYMOUR 46
Seymour 9 21 11 5 — 46
Jeffersonville 17 20 13 14 — 64
Seymour (8-9, 2-5): Eli Meyer 8, Will Cottrill 1, Landon Fritsch 12, Casey Regruth 18, Bret Perry 3, Andrew Levine 2, Charlie Longmeier 2.
Jeffersonville (8-6, 3-2): Will Lovings-Watts 13, Jaylen Fairman 16, Brandon Rayzer-Moore 26, Kobe Stoudemire 9. ,
3-point field goals: Seymour 5 (Fritsch 2, Regruth 2, Perry); Jeffersonville 6 (Rayzer-Moore 5, Lovings-Watts).
