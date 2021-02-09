Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Occasional snow showers. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. High near 30F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with a few snow showers later at night. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 22F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.