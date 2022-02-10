BOYS' BASKETBALL: Red Devils beat BNL at the buzzer

JEFFERSONVILLE — Will Lovings-Watts hit a driving basket just before the buzzer to lift Jeffersonville to a 44-42 victory over visiting Bedford North Lawrence in a Hoosier Hills Conference clash Thursday night at William S. Johnson Arena.
“When I went to the rim, I took it as hard as I could,” the senior swingman said.
During a timeout with the game tied and just four seconds left, the message was clear.
“The coaches said I was built for this,” Lovings-Watts recalled.
Jeffersonville coach Andrew Grantz agreed.
“Any time we need a basket at the end of the game, he can get it,” Grantz said. “It’s nice to have.”
Will Lovings-Watts for the win! Jeffersonville beats BNL at the buzzer 44-42.Watch the buzzer-beater of the broadcast below! @RedDevilsHoops @newstribscores @ADChernoff @INBBallSource @joshcooknewstri @drakedawgs @Coach_DeVries @Admire_OnAir @JHSRedDevils pic.twitter.com/aXL4plbRVC— WJHI Jeffersonville (@RedDevils_WJHI) February 11, 2022
Lovings-Watts’ basket gave the Red Devils (5-8, 2-2) their third straight win after dropping eight of their first 10.
“We made the plays down the stretch that we needed to make,” Grantz said.
Down two going into the fourth quarter, Jeff got big plays from a myriad of players. Brandon Rayzer-Moore’s steal and layup and a bucket by Kobe Stoudemire kept the Red Devils within two early in the fourth. Then, Brenton Moore’s old-fashioned, three-point play put Jeff up 41-40 with 1:51 to play.
The Stars (8-8, 1-4) were up 42-41 when Lovings-Watts was intentionally fouled, to keep him from a certain dunk, with 25 seconds left. He hit 1 of 2 free throws to tie it up and set up his game-winner.
A lack of discipline on defense, and poor shooting, put the Red Devils in a nine-point deficit at the break.
The first quarter was marked by runs on both sides. Jeff got off to a good start when Stoudemire hit a 3-pointer. The Stars answered with a 10-1 surge, going up 10-4 on sophomore Trace Rynders' driving layup at the 3:43 mark of the first quarter.
The Red Devils responded with an 8-0 run of their own. A three-point play by junior Monnie McGee with 2:30 to play sparked it.
A bucket by Lovings-Watts and a 3-pointer by freshman Michael Cooper put the Red Devils on top 12-10 with two minutes remaining. However, the lead was short-lived and the Stars were ahead 13-12 at the end of the first quarter.
A pair of 3-pointers by Lovings-Watts helped the Red Devils maintain a lead early in the second quarter. However poor Jeff defense gave BNL some nice looks as the period rolled on.
The Red Devils would notch only a free throw in the final 5:35 of the half as the Stars put together a 12-1 run to lead 28-19 at the break.
Bedford extended that advantage to 31-19 on a 3-pointer to start the third quarter. Over the next three minutes, the only thing better than the Red Devils’ defense was their offense.
Starting at the 6:30 mark, Lovings-Watts and Stoudemire got the Red Devils started with a pair of 3-pointers. Lovings-Watts followed that with a reverse layup to make 31-27 with 4:10 left in the third.
It was 33-27 when Rayzer-Moore knocked down a field goal and a 3-pointer to get Jeff within one with 3:10 remaining. The Red Devils’ defense had clogged up the middle and forced three turnovers as Jeff worked its way back into the game with a 13-2 run.
“They actually played as hard as they could,” Grantz said of the stretch in the third quarter.
The Stars led 34-32 going into the fourth and it was back and forth after that.
For the game, Lovings-Watts tallied 20 points to lead the Red Devils.
Next up for Jeffersonville is another HHC matchup at Jennings County at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
.
JEFFERSONVILLE 44, BEDFORD NL 42
Bedford NL 13 15 6 8 — 42
Jeffersonville 12 7 13 12 — 44
Bedford North Lawrence (8-8, 1-4): Colton Staggs 12, Kaedyn Bennett 7, Rynders 2, Colten Leach 17, Ray Maddox 2, Jett Jones 2.
Jeffersonville (5-8, 2-2): Kobe Stoudemire 8, Monnie McGee 3, Brandon Rayzer-Moore 6, Michael Cooper 3, Will Lovings-Watts 20, Tre Singleton 1, Brenton Moore 3.
3-point field goals: Bedford NL 2 (Leach, Staggs); Jeffersonville 6 (Lovings-Watts 2, Stoudemire 2, Cooper, Rayzer-Moore).