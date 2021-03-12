BOYS' BASKETBALL: Red Devils coming together at the right time

JEFFERSONVILLE — “The success of the team is the success of you.”
That’s a statement that first-year Jeffersonville head coach Andrew Grantz has recited often to his team this season in an effort to stress the importance of staying together and playing together.
“It’s good to see the kids play for something bigger than the individual,” Grantz said.
Today, the Red Devils will play for a regional title.
Jeff (15-6) will face Bloomington South (23-4) at 10 a.m. Saturday morning in the first semifinal of the Class 4A Seymour Regional before Center Grove (14-6) takes on Evansville Reitz (16-4) at around 12:30 p.m. in the second semi. The championship game is scheduled to tipoff at 8 p.m. tonight.
The Red Devils return to Lloyd E. Scott Gymnasium, after winning last week’s Seymour Sectional there, on a roll, having won 12 of their last 13 games.
“The guys have been buying in and playing unselfish,” Grantz said.
Jeffersonville, though, will face a formidable foe in the Panthers and their Hall of Fame coach J.R. Holmes, who has done one of his best jobs this season.
Unbeaten and No. 1-ranked Bloomington South was scheduled to play Floyd Central in last year’s Seymour Regional before the state tournament was postponed, then eventually canceled, by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Panthers lost Mr. Basketball Anthony Leal and Noah Jager, now a freshman at Army, to graduation from that team. Then, in the preseason, they lost another NCAA Division I player (Connor Hickman) to injury.
South looked like a team reeling from those departures in its season-opening 61-36 loss at New Albany on Nov. 28. That was the beginning of a 3-3 start for the Panthers. Since then, though, they’re 20-1. Their lone loss was a 41-36 setback to 3A Greencastle in a holiday tournament.
“You’ve got the winningest coach in Indiana high school history, leave it to him to figure out what they needed to do coming down the stretch,” Grantz said.
South, which averages 53.3 points per game, has scored more than 70 points only twice this season.
“They do a really good job of running their stuff,” Grantz said. “They’re going to make sure the guy they want gets the shot they want in the spot they want. They’re going to be patient if it’s a halfcourt game. They’ll work their offense.”
On the flip side, the Panthers are very stingy on D. South ranks ninth in the state in scoring defense, allowing only 40.59 points per game.
“Defensively they’re very physical,” said Grantz, whose team averages 63.5 points a game while allowing 51.4. “If you’re driving into the paint they make sure you’re going to feel them.”
The Red Devils, meanwhile, hope to make this morning’s matchup more of a full-court game.
If Jeff wins the first semifinal, it will face either the Trojans or the Panthers in tonight’s title tilt for a chance at its first regional championship since 2013.
“At this point in the season so much of it is your mental preparation,” Grantz said. “The season is already a grind as it is, but it’s just about staying in the moment. You can’t make it bigger than it is, because at the end of the day it’s a basketball game that you’re playing. At this point it’s all about who can execute one possession, one play at a time. ... Mentally you just have to stay one play at a time and never get too far ahead of yourself.”
.
CLASS 4A SEYMOUR REGIONAL
Saturday at Lloyd E. Scott Gymnasium
Game 1: Bloomington South (23-4) vs. Jeffersonville (15-6), 10 a.m.
Game 2: Center Grove (14-6) vs. Evansville Reitz (16-4), 12:30 p.m.
Game 3 (final): Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 8 p.m.
.
TEAM CAPSULES
BLOOMINGTON SOUTH PANTHERS
Coach: J.R. Holmes (716-225 in 39th year at school; 859-343 in 51st overall).
Record: 23-4.
Regional titles: 18 (1921, 1922, 1940, 1941, 1948, 1949, 1960, 1965, 1968, 1971, 1985, 1987, 1988, 1999, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2011).
Top players: Senior forward Joey Bomba, senior guard Trevor Taylor, senior guard Maddix Blackwell, senior point guard Jalen Peck.
This season: The Panthers started their season with a 61-36 loss at New Albany and dropped three of their first six. Since then, though, they’ve won 20 of their last 21, including the last 16 in a row en route to their 50th sectional title.
CENTER GROVE TROJANS
Coach: Zach Hahn (103-71 in seventh year at school).
Record: 14-6.
Regional titles: Two (1972, 2019).
Top players: Senior guard Landin Hacker, senior forward Charlie Bemis, junior guard Tayven Jackson, junior guard Tyler Cerny, junior forward Shane Bennett, sophomore guard Marcus Ankney.
This season: The Trojans started the season 3-3. Since then, though, they’re 11-3. Their only losses in that time were to No. 3 Lawrence North, No. 7 Warren Central and No. 12 North Central.
EVANSVILLE REITZ PANTHERS
Coach: Michael Adams (385-256 in 28th year at school; 444-268 in 31st overall).
Record: 16-4.
Regional titles: Four (1951, 1955, 1968, 2015).
Top players: Senior guard Owen Dease, senior forward Ethan Higgs, senior guard Jordan Jarvis, senior guard Jadyn McHugh, junior forward Gavin Schippert.
This season: The Panthers won their first 11 games before losing 63-50 to Floyd Central on Jan. 30. That was the first of four losses over a six-game span. Reitz, however, has won three in a row coming into Seymour.
JEFFERSONVILLE RED DEVILS
Coach: Andrew Grantz (15-6 in first year at school; 103-48 in sixth overall).
Record: 15-6.
Regional titles: 18 (1934, 1935, 1953, 1954, 1958, 1968, 1972, 1974, 1976, 1977, 1982, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1995, 2000, 2010, 2013).
Top players: Senior point guard Jaylen Fairman, senior forward Michael O’Brien, junior wing Will Lovings-Watts, junior wing Brandon Rayzer-Moore, junior guard Kobe Stoudemire, junior guard Jered Tyson, junior guard Bryan Smithers.
This season: The Red Devils, who didn’t play their first game until Dec. 18, started 3-5. Since then, though, they’ve won 12 of their last 13 heading into the regional.