JEFFERSONVILLE — It was a heavyweight Hoosier Hills Conference matchup Saturday night at Johnson Arena.
Host Jeffersonville built a 20-point lead, then saw it completely disappear before regrouping to knock off Class 4A No. 6 Jennings County 65-59 and claim a share of the conference title.
The Red Devils (10-7, 5-1) placed four players in double figures, led by sophomore big man Tre Singleton’s 17 points.
“In practice we’ve been working on a lot of situations and staying together and not cracking in tough moments. The biggest thing tonight was just staying together and making sure we pulled out the win," Singleton said afterward.
The home team shot the lights out in the first half and posted a 34-14 lead late in the second quarter. However the Panthers scored the final nine points of the half before heading into the locker room, trimming Jeff's lead to 34-23.
“We couldn’t guard them man to man tonight,” Jennings County head coach Josh Land said. of the Red Devils “They played awfully well tonight and made big plays when they had to.”
The visitors proceeded to nail five shots from beyond the arc in the third frame to pull within 47-42. The Panthers then scored the first six points of the final frame and held a brief 48-47 advantage.
Despite losing its lead, the Red Devils did not waiver and hit 6 of 7 field goals and 5 of 6 free throws down the stretch to secure their third win in their last four contests.
“I think beating Jennings lets our guys know that we can play at this level,” Jeff head coach Sherron Wilkerson said. “You have to believe you belong before anything else. We’re still young and learning, but I think tonight proves that we can play at a state level when we need it.”
JEFFERSONVILLE 65, JENNINGS COUNTY 59
Jennings County 9 14 19 17 — 59
Jeffersonville 15 19 13 18 — 65
Jennings County (17-2, 5-1): Darius Thomas 3, Carter Kent 17, Lane Zohrlout 4, Owen Law 8, Keegan Manowitz 20, Justin Ramey 7.
Jeffersonville (10-7, 5-1): Tre Singleton 17, Michael Cooper 16, PJ Douglas 13, Conner Lyons 15, Shawn Boyd 4.
3-point field goals: Jennings County 13 of 39 (Thomas, Kent 3, Law 2, Manowitz 6, Ramey); Jeffersonville 5 of 9 (Cooper 2, Douglas, Lyons 2).
Rebounds: Jennings County 22, Jeffersonville 28.
Turnovers: Jennings County 8, Jeffersonville 17.
Field-goal shooting: Jennings County 22 of 56, Jeffersonville 25 of 36.
Free-throw shooting: Jennings County 2 of 5, Jeffersonville 10 of 12.
