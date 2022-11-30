BOYS' BASKETBALL: Red Devils give Wilkerson his 1st win on bench

JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville bounced back from its season-opening loss in style.
The Red Devils defeated Louisville Doss 78-53 Wednesday night.
Just four days removed from a 50-point loss to Class 4A No.1 Indianapolis Cathedral, Jeff dominated nearly every facet of the game and smoked the Dragons (0-2) in the first-ever meeting between the two schools.
Not only was it the first win of the season for the Red Devils (1-1), but the victory also marked the first in the Sherron Wilkerson coaching era.
“Obviously it feels great to get our first win here. But more importantly than even the win, I was so happy with how we played together as a group,” the former Jeff-star-turned-bench-boss said. “We really have tried to hammer home the fact that we want to play as one unit and that was probably the best thing we did tonight. We played together.”
The home team was led by sophomore Michael Cooper’s 18 points, which included three 3-pointers. Classmate Tre Singleton scored 17 while senior Conner Lyons added 16 with two from downtown.
“I felt like we passed the ball well and played as a team,” Lyons said. “We were unselfish on offense and I think that showed on the scoreboard.”
Jeff shot 57 percent overall and cleaned the backboards to a tune of 41-29.
“Tonight I felt like we did a better job of sustaining a high level of play for a longer period of time than we did Saturday,” said Wilkerson, whose team was coming off a 95-45 loss to the Irish. “We had a few lulls tonight, but overall I think we sustained good energy for most of the game and that’s important to our success.”
Singleton and Lyons combined for 10 first-period points as the Red Devils posted an 18-7 lead at the first stop. Jeff continued its hot start in the second quarter and led 34-17 at intermission.
The hosts held the Dragons to just 18 percent shooting in the first half.
“We had a lot of mistakes in our first game, but we’re working hard and we cleaned a lot of those up tonight,” Singleton said. “I think we got to more 50-50 balls and hit the boards hard. We tried to challenge as many shots as we could.”
The visitors did not go away, though, and closed the gap in the third quarter. Keshawn Bowman scored 11 of his team-high 17 out of the locker room to cut Jeff’s lead to 53-39 at the end of three.
“I thought our energy level dropped off in the third quarter and they took advantage of it,” Wilkerson said. “However we responded in the fourth with more energy and that’s a sign of growth, and I like that.”
The stat sheet showed a strong overall effort by the Red Devils with just one blemish — turnovers.
“We had some breakdowns in our decision-making and anytime you play against an athletic team like Doss, they can convert your turnovers into easy baskets,” said Wilkerson, whose team had 21 giveaways. “Anytime with a new coach, and system, there’ll be some breakdowns in areas. But what’s more important, is how they respond to that. That’s what we’re hanging our hat on tonight because I thought they responded really well when we had lulls.”
Ten Jeff players found the scoring column. Included among those was 6-foot-8 senior Ben Kalonji, who came off the bench late in the fourth quarter and hit a jumper just before the final buzzer. He was quickly mobbed by his teammates and several Jeffersonville students.
However, it was two sophomores who pleased Wilkerson the most.
“I thought PJ Douglas and Mike Cooper had really good games,” he said. “We always challenge our guys, but we had specifically challenged those two guys. For them to respond the way they did, you’ve got to give them the credit they deserve. They did everything we asked of them. All the credit to those guys for being so mature.”
The Red Devils will be back in action at 7:30 p.m. Friday night, when they host Evansville North (1-0).
.
JEFFERSONVILLE 78, LOUISVILLE DOSS 53
Louisville Doss 7 10 22 14 — 53
Jeffersonville 18 16 19 25 — 78
Doss (0-2): Keshawn Bowman 17, Tyrece Tolley 2, Cameron Jackson 12, Marcus Baker 3, LeeTwon Bray 14, Anthony Jackson 2, Quinten Shaw 3.
Jeffersonville (1-0): Tre Singleton 17, MJ Bennett 3, Ray Laird 5, Michael Cooper 18, PJ Douglas 7, Conner Lyons 16, Monnie McGee 2, Travon Stevenson 6, Shawn Boyd 2, Ben Kalonji 2.
3-point field goals: Doss 6 of 28 (Bowman 5, Jackson); Jeffersonville 5 of 10 (Cooper 3, Lyons 2).
Rebounds: Doss 29, Jeffersonville 41.
Turnovers: Doss 16, Jeffersonville 21.
Field-goal shooting: Doss 18 of 57, Jeffersonville 29 of 51.
Free-throw shooting: Doss 11 of 19, Jeffersonville 15 of 22.
Junior varsity: Jeffersonville 73-50.