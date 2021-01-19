BOYS' BASKETBALL: Red Devils outrun Mustangs

JEFFERSONVILLE — After a rough weekend, Jeffersonville bounced back in style with a resounding 78-57 victory over North Oldham (Ky.) on Tuesday night at Johnson Arena.
The Red Devils turned up the pressure at both ends of the floor and cruised to the home victory in their first ever match-up with the Mustangs.
“I am overall happy with the way we played tonight, but there are still just some simple things we need to improve on and it’s just simple fundamental stuff,” first-year Jeff coach Andrew Grantz said. “We’ve been emphasizing coming to a jump-stop and just being strong with the ball in traffic. Also other things, like how to setup a backdoor cut. They did well tonight, but we still have a lot of work to do on the simple stuff.”
Juniors Brandon Rayzer-Moore (23) and Kobe Stoudemire (18) combined for 41 points to lead the Red Devils, who rebounded from losses to Floyd Central and Providence last week.
“I thought the reason Rayzer-Moore got in a rhythm early was our offense slowed down just a bit,” Grantz said of the swingman, who nailed three triples on the night. “We were quick and not in a hurry tonight. We had issues versus New Albany, Floyd and Providence when we got in too much of a hurry.”
Stoudemire scored in every quarter and was the lead attack dog in an aggressive Red Devil defense that forced 17 North Oldham turnovers.
“We work on defense a lot in practice everyday,” Stoudemire said. “Coach told me to pressure the ball more and everyone did their part and that got us some easy layups. I was able to attack from the wing and get to the middle easier tonight. Coming from off-the-ball made my angles to attack easier. I was able to either get my shot or dish it off.”
Rayzer-Moore and Stoudemire combined for 14 first-period points as the hosts led 18-12 at the first stop. The Red Devils then grabbed control of the contest in the second frame. Jeff forced eight Mustang giveaways and outscored the visitors 24-8 for a commanding 42-20 lead at intermission.
“We felt like we had to start fast tonight because that was a bad loss to Providence, so we just wanted to come out and get a win tonight,” Rayzer-Moore said.
North Oldham (1-1), which was led by Austin Carr-Cole’s 27, put 100 points on the scoreboard in its season-opener. The Jeff defense was having none of that, allowing just 29 points through three periods. However, Grantz knows his young squad can be even better than that on the defensive end.
“Our defense was okay tonight. I would give us a C grade,” Grantz said. “We got a little loose with things down the stretch and some of that was lack of communication. We’ll get more chemistry on both ends with more practices with (transfer) Jaylen Fairman now in the mix.”
The Red Devils shot 56 percent overall, including a scintillating 69 percent in the second half. Jeff dominated the paint with 17 more two-point baskets than the Mustangs and won the battle of the boards 38-20.
“The rebound numbers probably sound better than they actually were,” Grantz said. “I thought we hit the boards well in stretches, but we talked early in the season how rebounding my be tough for us since we are a guard-oriented team. Overall I’m pleased with our effort and numbers on the boards tonight.”
Jeff is back in action Saturday night at Columbus East, where it will look for its first Hoosier Hills Conference win of the season.
JEFFERSONVILLE 78, NORTH OLDHAM 57
North Oldham 12 8 9 28 — 57
Jeffersonville 18 24 17 19 — 78
North Oldham (1-1): Dallas Roberts 11, Austin Carr-Cole 27, Ian Higdon 3, Jack Scales 3, Austin Gibson 9, Miles Gay 2, Thomas Ashton 2.
Jeffersonville (4-5): Will Lovings-Watts 9, Kobe Stoudemire 18, Bryan Smithers 2, Isaiah Florence 2, Jered Tyson 5, Brandon Rayzer-Moore 23, Jaylen Fairman 6, Brenton Moore 2, Monnie McGee 6, Jeroy Ellis 5.
3-point field goals: North Oldham 9, Carr-Cole 5, Roberts 2, Scales, Gibson); Jeffersonville 4 (Rayzer-Moore 3, Stoudemire).
Rebounds: North Oldham 20, Jeffersonville 38.
Turnovers: North Oldham 17, Jeffersonville 12.
Field-goal shooting: North Oldham 20 of 47, Jeffersonville 32 of 57.
3-point shooting: North Oldham 9 of 17, Jeffersonville 4 of 10.
Free-throw shooting: North Oldham 8 of 12, Jeffersonville 10 of 14.
JV score: Jeffersonville 67-50.