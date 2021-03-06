BOYS' BASKETBALL: Red Devils rally for 39th sectional title

SEYMOUR — After grinding through a triple-overtime semifinal victory Friday night, Jeffersonville was back at work less than 24 hours later. And once again, the Red Devils came away with a hard-fought victory.
Jeff outlasted Bedford North Lawrence 57-53 in the Class 4A Seymour Sectional final Saturday night at historic Lloyd E. Scott Gymnasium.
It's the second sectional title in three seasons for the Red Devils and their 39th overall.
“Man it feels good. It feels really good to add to the history of this program, it's really a great honor,” first-year Jeff head coach Andrew Grantz said. “I'm just happy for the kids. I just told them in the locker room if there was ever a year that it was going to require mental toughness, it was this year. They fought through it all. There was so much uncertainty, and that is hard on teenagers. I'm just so proud of what these guys have overcome. I told them that when they're 60 years old, 'You will be telling your grandkids about playing through this pandemic.' I'm just so proud of them.”
The Red Devils trailed 11-8 at the end of the first quarter, 21-17 at halftime and 37-34 at the conclusion of the third period before turning up their energy for one last push in the final stanza.
“Coach just told us to stick to things and finish the game and we all just motivated each other. We just stuck together and played as hard as we could,,” said Jeff senior guard Jaylen Fairman, who led all scorers with 18. “Wow it feels great to get this title. For some of us it's our second one for Jeff. They were all hard games. We just came out and battled and got the job done.”
This story will be updated.
CLASS 4A SEYMOUR SECTIONAL
Game 1: Bedford NL 52, Seymour 38, Tuesday
Game 2: Jeffersonville 57, Jennings County 39, Tuesday
Game 3: Bedford NL 49, New Albany 48, Friday
Game 4: Jeffersonville 66, Floyd Central 64 (3OTs), Friday
Game 5 (final): Jeffersonville 57, Bedford NL 53, Saturday
Saturday night's final
JEFFERSONVILLE 57, BEDFORD NL 53
Bedford NL 11 10 16 16 — 53
Jeffersonville 8 9 17 23 — 57
Bedford North-Lawrence (14-11): Aden Pemberton 1, Ben Cosner 5, Kooper Staley 12, Colton Leach 13, Jackson Miracle 9, Colton Staggs 13.
Jeffersonville (15-6): Will Lovings-Watts 10, Kobe Stoudemire 11, Brandon Rayzer-Moore 16, Jaylen Fairman 18, Bryan Smithers 2.
3-point field goals: Bedford NL 4 (Staley 2, Staggs, Leach); Jeffersonville 4 (Lovings-Watts, Stoudemire 2, Rayzer-Moore).
Rebounds: Bedford North-Lawrence 28, Jeffersonville 24.
Turnovers: Bedford North-Lawrence 7, Jeffersonville 9.
Field-goal shooting: Bedford North-Lawrence 17 of 49, Jeffersonville 17 of 35.
3-point shooting: Bedford North-Lawrence 4 of 13, Jeffersonville 4 of 18.
Free-throw shooting: Bedford North-Lawrence 15 of 19, Jeffersonville 19 of 22.
CLASS 4A SEYMOUR REGIONAL
Saturday, March 13
Game 1: Bloomington South (23-4) vs. Jeffersonville (15-6), 10 a.m.
Game 2: Center Grove (14-6) vs. Evansville Reitz (16-4), noon
Game 3 (final): Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 8 p.m.