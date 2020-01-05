JEFFERSONVILLE — Jacob Jones tallied a game-high 15 points to lead four in double figures as Jeffersonville rolled to a 66-28 victory over visiting Tell City in boys' basketball action Saturday night.
Kobe Stoudemire added 14, Caleb Mason 12 and Will Lovings-Watts 11 for the Red Devils, who hit 12 3-pointers (four each by Mason and Stoudemire).
Jeff, which led 11-6 at the end of the first quarter, outscored the Marksmen 42-9 over the second and third periods to break the game open.
The Red Devils (7-4) play at New Albany at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
.
JEFFERSONVILLE 66, TELL CITY 28
Tell City 6 7 2 13—28
Jeffersonville 11 24 18 13—66
Tell City (4-7): Owen Noble 9, Davis Tran 8, Devin Pruitt 5, Dylan Mathena 6.
Jeffersonville (7-4): Tre Coleman 5, Will Lovings-Watts 11, Kobe Stoudemire 14, Jacob Jones 15, Caleb Mason 12, Deydrian Hughes 1, Stevie Kendrick 4, Jamon McGee 2, JeRoy Ellis 6.
3-point field goals: Tell City 4 (Tran 2, Noble, Pruitt); Jeffersonville 12 (Mason 4, Stoudemire 4, Jones 3, Kendrick).
.
WARRIORS DROP 2
HUNTINGBURG — Class A No. 10 Christian Academy lost a pair of close games in Southridge's Baird Winter Classic on Saturday.
The host Raiders topped the Warriors 53-42 Saturday morning, before Class 2A No. 2 Linton-Stockton clipped CAI 71-58 in the evening. Senior forward Bailey Conrad earned all-tournament team honors.
The Warriors (6-5) next play at Jeffersonville on Saturday night.
BLACKHAWKS BEAT BRAVES
MUNCIE — Host Cowan beat Borden 58-43 Saturday afternoon.
The Braves (3-8) play at New Washington at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
LIONS LOSE 2
VERSAILLES — Rock Creek dropped a pair of games in Saturday's South Ripley Tournament.
Chatard topped the Lions 72-43 in their first game before Shelbyville clipped Creek 54-42 in the consolation.
The Lions (1-10) play at Corydon Central at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
