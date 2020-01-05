Jeffersonville Red Devils

JEFFERSONVILLE — Jacob Jones tallied a game-high 15 points to lead four in double figures as Jeffersonville rolled to a 66-28 victory over visiting Tell City in boys' basketball action Saturday night. 

Kobe Stoudemire added 14, Caleb Mason 12 and Will Lovings-Watts 11 for the Red Devils, who hit 12 3-pointers (four each by Mason and Stoudemire). 

Jeff, which led 11-6 at the end of the first quarter, outscored the Marksmen 42-9 over the second and third periods to break the game open. 

The Red Devils (7-4) play at New Albany at 7:30 p.m. Friday night. 

JEFFERSONVILLE 66, TELL CITY 28

Tell City               6       7       2      13—28

Jeffersonville     11     24     18     13—66

     Tell City (4-7): Owen Noble 9, Davis Tran 8, Devin Pruitt 5, Dylan Mathena 6. 

     Jeffersonville (7-4): Tre Coleman 5, Will Lovings-Watts 11, Kobe Stoudemire 14, Jacob Jones 15, Caleb Mason 12, Deydrian Hughes 1, Stevie Kendrick 4, Jamon McGee 2, JeRoy Ellis 6. 

    3-point field goals: Tell City 4 (Tran 2, Noble, Pruitt); Jeffersonville 12 (Mason 4, Stoudemire 4, Jones 3, Kendrick).

WARRIORS DROP 2

HUNTINGBURG — Class A No. 10 Christian Academy lost a pair of close games in Southridge's Baird Winter Classic on Saturday. 

The host Raiders topped the Warriors 53-42 Saturday morning, before Class 2A No. 2 Linton-Stockton clipped CAI 71-58 in the evening. Senior forward Bailey Conrad earned all-tournament team honors. 

The Warriors (6-5) next play at Jeffersonville on Saturday night. 

BLACKHAWKS BEAT BRAVES

MUNCIE — Host Cowan beat Borden 58-43 Saturday afternoon. 

The Braves (3-8) play at New Washington at 7:30 p.m. Friday night. 

LIONS LOSE 2

VERSAILLES — Rock Creek dropped a pair of games in Saturday's South Ripley Tournament. 

Chatard topped the Lions 72-43 in their first game before Shelbyville clipped Creek 54-42 in the consolation.  

The Lions (1-10) play at Corydon Central at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night. 

