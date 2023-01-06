BOYS' BASKETBALL: Red Devils roar back to beat Bulldogs

JEFFERSONVILLE — Down by 11 points at halftime to archrival New Albany, Jeffersonville decided to get physical and pound the ball inside.
It worked.
The Red Devils rallied and powered past the visiting Bulldogs for a 67-63 Hoosier Hills Conference win Friday night at Johnson Arena.
“It was a classic Jeff-New Albany game,” said retiring Bulldogs bench boss Jim Shannon, who coached his last game at Johnson Arena. “I hate that we lost. Give them credit. They were a little better than us in the fourth quarter.”
New Albany, thanks to seven 3-pointers in the first half, raced to a 35-24 cushion at at the break.
However the Bulldogs’ lead began to gradually disappear in the third quarter.
“In the second half we made an executive decision to get it inside,” said first-year Jeff coach Sherron Wilkerson, whose team outscored the ‘Dogs 43-28 after intermission. “That’s an executive decision — when it comes from the top. We love the 3-point shot, but we thought tonight we needed to get it in the paint.”
By the end of the third quarter, when Ray Laird and Tre Singleton combined to hit 3 of 4 free throws, Jeff (6-4, 2-0) sliced the deficit to 47-45.
The Red Devils finally reclaimed the lead when Singleton, who topped the team with 19 points, converted an old-fashioned three-point play that gave Jeff a 48-47 advantage with 7 minutes, 39 seconds to play.
“He’s really good,” Wilkerson said of the 6-foot-7 sophomore big man. “Tonight, Tre did a really good job of getting isolated and taking advantage of his spots.”
Moments later New Albany’s Tommy Devine, who had 15 points, drilled a 3-pointer and it seemed like the Bulldogs (7-3, 2-1) had survived Jeff’s punch.
The Red Devils, however, weren’t done throwing haymakers.
Jeff kept going to Singleton and 6-3 P.J. Douglas, who finished with 15 points.
“It’s a tandem,” Wilkerson said of Singleton and Douglas. “We do our best to have at least one of them in the game.”
Singleton and Douglas combined for 17 of Jeff’s 22 points in the final frame.
New Albany didn’t have an answer down low and Shannon said as much.
“Their interior game was difficult to stop all night,” he said. “They’re really big, those two kids. We had a matchup problem there and it showed. Our kids were trying, but we had no answer. We couldn’t keep it out of there.”
For New Albany, Josten Carter led the way with 19 points.
“Kudos to Coach Shannon,” Wilkerson said. “He’s a great coach but he’s an unbelievable person. I can’t say enough good things about Coach Shannon. I told our guys, ‘If you think a Jim Shannon basketball club won’t come in here ready to play, you’ll be sadly mistaken.’ As you saw, they were ready to play.”
Before the game Jeff honored its 1993 state championship team, which included Wilkerson. The Red Devils also paid tribute to Shannon, presenting him a plaque.
New Albany will next host Southwestern at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
Meanwhile Jeffersonville will host Floyd Central at 7:30 p.m. next Friday night.
.
JEFFERSONVILLE 67, NEW ALBANY 63
New Albany 18 17 12 16 — 63
Jeffersonville 17 7 21 22 — 67
New Albany (7-3, 2-1): Tommy Devine 15, Josten Carter 19, Jeremy Rose 9, Jordan Treat 8, Rylan Schrink 10, Kenny Watson 2.
Jeffersonville (6-4, 2-0): Tre Singleton 19, Avery McDuffy 6, Ray Laird 4, Michael Cooper 2, Don Starling 1, P.J. Douglas 15, Conner Lyons 16, Shawn Boyd 4.
3-point field goals: New Albany 12 (Devine 5, Carter 2, Treat 2, Schrink 2, Rose); Jeffersonville 3 (McDuffy 2, Lyons).