BOYS' BASKETBALL: Red Devils roll over Cubs

JEFFERSONVILLE — There aren’t many teams that play with the type of defensive intensity that Jeffersonville played with for 32 minutes Tuesday night.
The host Red Devils celebrated their Homecoming and Senior Night with a 76-33 victory over visiting Madison.
Coming off a loss at Evansville Reitz, Jeff played with a chip on its shoulder from start-to-finish, blitzing the Cubs from the outset at Johnson Arena.
The Red Devils received big games from seniors Will Lovings-Watts, who tallied a game-high 25 points, and Brandon Rayzer-Moore, who added 15.
“When we press them body-to-body on our traps we just try to get as many deflections as we can,” said Lovings-Watts, whose team forced 18 Madison miscues. “It was definitely a huge deal (winning on Senior Night). I never expected to get here. I was just a freshman and I’m already a senior. It was great to go out with a win. We had some freshman help us win tonight.”
The Red Devils led 22-12 at the end of the first quarter and 44-20 at halftime. The game got so one-sided in the second half that the “mercy” rule was enforced (i.e. a running clock) when Jeff’s lead ballooned to 58-23 with around four minutes left in the third period.
Lovings-Watts helped the Devils take command in the second quarter.
On one possession, the Drake University-recruit blocked a shot that ended up in the third row of the bleachers.
On another play, Lovings-Watts stole the ball around the top of the key and raced to the basket for a dunk. Rayzer-Moore also got in on the fun as he stole a pass, did a spin move at the basket and put in an easy layup.
“It hasn’t been our pressure, it’s been our back-side rotation.Tonight was the best we’ve covered our back-side rotations,” said Jeffersonville coach Andrew Grantz, whose team won for the fifth time in its last seven games. “I feel like we had games where we pressure better, but we wouldn’t have anybody there to step up and rotate for the guy getting beat.
“That’s really been our focus the last two weeks. Not so much pressure up front, but how we are covering backside so we can trust each other.”
Jeff finished 26 for 59 from the field and only had six turnovers.
“Our coach always wants us to come in with high intensity and communication,” Lovings-Watts said. “He made that a focal point. We had to come out and show the energy.”
With the running clock Madison (6-16) didn’t score in the fourth quarter.
“We like to get up into teams (defensively). That’s a focal point of us winning,” Lovings-Watts said.
Jeff hosts Castle at 8 p.m. Friday night before the Devils begin defense of their sectional title.
“We wanted to continue to get better,” Grantz said. “The guys have bought into it. The starters are going so hard they have to ask for subs. They are giving the effort and communicating better. That’s building trust. That’s what we are trying to do right now. To be honest we haven’t changed a whole lot.”
.
JEFFERSONVILLE 76, MADISON 33
Madison 12 8 13 0 — 33
Jeffersonville 22 22 19 13 — 76
Madison (6-16): Jackson Falconberry 17, Jackson Bear 5, Quincy Reynolds 2, Drew Hayden 1, James Schafer 1, Jackson Lynch 9.
Jeffersonville (7-10): Will Lovings-Watts 25, Kobe Stoudemire 7, Isaiah Florence 9, Ray Laird 2, Michael Cooper 6, Brandon Rayzer-Moore 15, PJ Douglas 2, Brenton Moore 3, Monnie McGee 3.
3-point field goals: Madison 3 (Lynch 2, Bear); Jeffersonville 9 (Rayzer-Moore 3, Cooper 2, Lovings-Watts 2, Moore, Stoudemire).
JV score: Jeffersonville 72, Madison 36.