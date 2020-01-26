Jeffersonville Red Devils

JEFFERSONVILLE — Senior Tre Coleman and sophomore Will Lovings-Watts scored 18 points apiece to lead four in double digits as Jeffersonville rolled to a 82-48 Hoosier Hills Conference victory over visiting Columbus East on Saturday night at William S. Johnson Arena.

The Red Devils, who hadn't played in a week, came out ready to go.

“They were hungry to get after somebody,” Jeff coach Chris Moore said of his team. “We didn’t want a letdown. I was happy with the defensive effort and it was one of our best nights running our offense.”

It was the sixth straight win for the Red Devils (12-4, 4-0), who took control early. 

Coleman had a pair of baskets, a block and an assist to pace the hosts to an 8-4 lead midway through the first quarter. Lovings-Watts took over after that. The forward's field goal, 3-pointer and three-point play helped Jeffersonville to a 16-7 lead.

Coleman added a three-point play of his own and a steal and in final moments of the quarter and the Red Devils led 19-11 going into the second period.

Coleman's high-low assist to Lovings-Watts for a basket got the second-quarter scoring started to give Jeff a double-digit lead it would never lose. 

Coleman would add a dunk following a Red Devils' steal to make it 24-11 with six minutes left in the half. After that, it was Caleb Mason time. The senior guard came off the bench to knock down a trio of 3-pointers to make it 33-15 at the 2:20 mark. He would later add a steal that led to a Darin Starks 3 to give Jeff a 36-16 lead at the break. 

The Red Devils showed no sign of letting up in the third quarter. A steal and layup by Jacob Jones set the tone before two free throws by Lovings-Watts and a 3-pointer by Kobe Stoudemire pushed the lead to 25 (43-18).

The Olympians (3-11, 0-3) would sink three 3-pointers late in the third quarter, but the Red Devils maintained a commanding lead – 57-36 — heading into the fourth frame. 

A pair of baskets by Jones, combined with an emphatic dunk of Lovings-Watts and a 3-pointer by Starks helped the Red Devils to a 66-39 lead with five minutes left in the game. The margin would eclipse 30 (73-41) on another 3 by Starks with 2:15 remaining.

For the game, Starks scored 16 and Mason added 11 for Jeffersonville, which hit 10 of its 15 3-point attempts. East (3-11, 0-3) was led by Jacob Pierce’s 13 points.

Next up, the Red Devils host Bedford North Lawrence (9-8, 2-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday night in another HHC showdown. 

Like the recent New Albany and Floyd Central games, the Stars will present Jeff with a chance to maintain its conference supremacy.

Moore & Co. are looking forward to it.

“They’re a close group, they enjoy competing,” Moore said of his team. “We can be really good on both ends of the floor.”

Tags

Recommended for you