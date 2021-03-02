SEYMOUR — Jeffersonville ended the regular season on a roll and showed no signs of slowing down in the postseason, beating Jennings County 57-39 in the first round of the Class 4A Seymour Sectional on Tuesday night.
The Red Devils led 20-10 at the end of the first quarter and 32-19 at halftime en route to their 10th win in their last 11 games.
“The things that the guys have been buying into the last 11 games is spreading the wealth and making it a total team effort each night,” first-year Jeff head coach Andrew Grantz said. “We’ve been doing a lot of basketball IQ training in practice and I feel like we’re making better decisions with the ball and getting good shots.”
The Red Devils (13-6) will face Floyd Central (13-5) at 7:30 p.m. Friday night in the sectional semifinals. The Highlanders beat Jeff 54-44 at Johnson Arena on Jan. 15.
Bedford North Lawrence (13-10) will take on New Albany (16-6) at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the first semi. The Stars advanced with a 52-38 victory over the host Owls in Tuesday’s first game.
In beating the Panthers (12-11) for the second time in less than a month, the Red Devils shot 52 percent from the field and had balanced scoring. Brandon Rayzer-Moore, a junior, and Jaylen Fairman, a senior, had 16 points apiece to pace Jeff. Junior Kobe Stoudemire tallied 12, hitting three triples, and classmate Will Lovings-Watts added nine.
Rayzer-Moore and Fairman combined for 16 first-period points as Jeff led by 10 at the first stop.
“Coach really wanted us to be intense early and I thought we were and we moved the ball well. That got us good shots and we knocked them down,” Rayzer-Moore said. “(Jennings) left the middle open some in their zone and we found the holes and hit the shots.”
The Red Devils’ defense announced its presence early, forcing six Panther turnovers in the opening frame. While Fairman starred at the offensive end, the guard admitted the other end of the floor is his favorite.
“I really like playing defense more than offense,” he said. “I like pressuring the other team’s guards and disrupting their offense. We got going early and kept up our intensity for most of the game.”
Jeff stretched its lead to 13 at halftime and led 45-30 after three quarters. Stoudemire then opened the fourth stanza with back-to-back 3’s to give his team a 21-point advantage.
“Kobe has been making big shots for us lately,” Grantz said. “When he can do that, we can really stretch a defense. Rayzer-Moore has been driving it more and not settling for the jumper, and Will had a very loud nine points tonight. He was good.”
Jennings, which hasn’t beaten the Red Devils since 2015, shot just 35 percent from the field. Jacob Vogel paced the Panthers with 16.
“I thought overall we did a good job on defense,” Grantz said. “There were spots where we could have been a little bit better, but hey in the postseason if you hold teams under 40 we’re going to be happy with that. However we still have some things to clean up the next few days in practice because Floyd will take advantage of those things.”
The Red Devils are 10-2 since their home loss to Floyd Central.
“Last time we played them we didn’t have Jaylen Fairman, so that’s a big difference right there,” Grantz said. “Also, we didn’t execute the fundamentals as well last time and I think we’re doing a better job of that now. They’re going to be ready to go. They got us in the sectional last year and we have to be ready to fight from the beginning. They do a good job using their size, so we will have to be locked in and ready to go from the start.”
Floyd has won three of its last four, including an 85-54 thumping of Columbus East in its regular-season finale last week.
“I expect them to slow the game down, but if we disrupt them and play our game I expect us to come out with a win,” Fairman said.
.
CLASS 4A SEYMOUR SECTIONAL
Game 1: Bedford NL 52, Seymour 38, Tuesday
Game 2: Jeffersonville 57, Jennings County 39, Tuesday
Game 3: New Albany (16-6) vs. Bedford NL (13-10), 5:30 p.m. Friday
Game 4: Floyd Central (13-5) vs. Jeffersonville (13-6), 7:30 p.m. Friday
Game 5 (final): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 6 p.m. Saturday
.
Tuesday’s first-round game
JEFFERSONVILLE 57, JENNINGS COUNTY 39
Jennings County 10 9 11 9 — 39
Jeffersonville 20 12 13 12 — 57
Jennings County (12-11): Darius Thomas 3, Cole Sigler 3, Carson McNulty 9, Owen Law 3, Keegan Manowitz 5, Jacob Vogel 16.
Jeffersonville (13-6): Will Lovings-Watts 9, Kobe Stoudemire 12, Jered Tyson 2, Brandon Rayzer-Moore 16, Jaylen Fairman 16, Brenton Moore 2.
3-point field goals: Jennings County 7 (Thomas, Sigler, McNulty 3, Law, Vogel); Jeffersonville 6 (Stoudemire 3, Rayzer-Moore 3).
Rebounds: Jennings County 20, Jeffersonville 29.
Turnovers: Jennings County 11, Jeffersonville 6.
Field-goal shooting: Jennings County 14 of 40, Jeffersonville 21 of 40.
3-point shooting: Jennings County 7 of 25, Jeffersonville 6 of 14.
Free-throw shooting: Jennings County 4 of 6, Jeffersonville 9 of 14.
