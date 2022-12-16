BOYS' BASKETBALL: Red Devils runaway from Dragons

SELLERSBURG — If there was any doubt, Jeffersonville is definitely back to being the Running Red Devils.
Jeff’s fast-paced, high-powered offense was on full display in Sellersburg on Friday night as the Red Devils ran past host Silver Creek 77-56.
Sophomore guard Shawn Boyd pumped in a career-high 26 points and nailed six 3-pointers to lead Jeff (4-2) to its first win over the Dragons (3-2) in four years.
“I really like shooting on these rims,” Boyd said with a smile afterward. “We’re just focusing on playing at a high level every night. We had a big emphasis on gang rebounding and getting the ball and running. I thought our defense was pretty good, which allowed us to get the ball out and get open looks in transition.”
The Red Devils shot 52 percent overall and made 13 of 25 3-point attempts in their first win over Creek since a 66-54 triumph on Dec. 14, 2018.
“We might be starting to turn the corner a bit from an offensive standpoint,” said first-year Jeff head coach Sherron Wilkerson, whose team has now scored 70 or more points four times. “We really wanted to attack the paint and share the ball tonight. Sometimes we as coaches, myself included, can over-coach at times. We’re really trying to simplify things for the team.”
Fellow sophomore Tre Singleton scored 17 with an array of nifty post moves while senior Conner Lyons added 13, hitting three from downtown, for the Devils.
“We had to pick our poison tonight,” Silver Creek head coach Brandon Hoffman said. “We were focused on keeping them out of the paint because they’re so good at driving and getting to the rim. Credit to Shawn, who just shot the lights out. Once they get rolling they are hard to guard. They made it difficult for us to guard them the way they shot it.”
Freshman Kasen Daeger paced the home team with 21 points on the strength of five triples. Kaden Oliver added 18, hitting two from long range.
“Kaden had to earn his 18 points,” Hoffman said. “They gave a lot of attention to him and he battled all night. Kasen hit some big shots and had some nice drives to the basket. He’s never scared, that’s for sure.”
The Red Devils hit three shots from long range to begin the game to post an early 9-0 lead. The Creekers quickly regrouped and shot 61 percent in the first frame to claim a 20-19 advantage at the end of the opening eight minutes.
“We kept telling our guys that we are not going to blow them out, it’s going to be a dog fight,” Wilkerson said. “I think you’ve got to give credit to Coach Hoffman and his staff. They are one of the best coaching staffs in the state.”
The visitors owned the second quarter. Creek hit just 2 of 12 shots while Boyd hit three bombs to help Jeff to a 40-29 advantage at intermission.
“Defensively, we’re getting better. We preach that if we can get stops the offense will be smoother and take care of itself,” Wilkerson said.
The Dragons cut the deficit to single digits early in the third period, but found themselves down 49-37 headed to the final stanza.
Jeff topped off its hot shooting night by making 8 of 12 shots in the fourth quarter. Singleton pumped in 12 in the last frame to ensure the Red Devils’ win.
“I think fatigue got us in the fourth,” Hoffman said. “Our shots we were making in the first quarter started being short and we had some turnovers. Even the free throws we missed were short. We rushed some things on offense, but you just have to make the best of your situation and go from there. The story of the game was they shot the ball incredibly well, and then we shot ourselves in the foot on offense at times.”
Creek was without four varsity players due to injury. Hayden Garten, Kyle Roberts, Jace Burton and EJ Milliner were not in uniform, but Hoffman said they all should be back in January.
“Every team goes through adversity in a season and we may be going through more than others right now, but you just have to fight and our guys definitely did that tonight,” Hoffman said. “I thought our guys battled really hard tonight and we have a tough one (Saturday) also.”
Both teams return to action today.
Jeff will face Class A No. 3 Evansville Christian at 1:30 p.m. this afternoon at Evansville Bosse. Silver Creek, meanwhile, will host Bedford North Lawrence at 7:30 p.m.
.
JEFFERSONVILLE 77, SILVER CREEK 56
Jeffersonville 19 21 19 18 — 77
Silver Creek 20 9 18 9 — 56
Jeffersonville (4-2): Tre Singleton 17, Avery McDuffy 4, Ray Laird 2, Michael Cooper 5, PJ Douglas 6, Don Starling 2, Conner Lyons 13, Monnie McGee 2, Shawn Boyd 26.
Silver Creek (3-2): Kaden Oliver 18, Kasen Daeger 21, Byrce Henderson 5, Walker Hoffman 5, Cameron Wheeler 2, Nate Davidson 3.
3-point field goals: Jeffersonville 13 of 25 (Singleton, Cooper, Douglas 2, Lyons 3, Boyd 6), Silver Creek 8 of 17 (Oliver 2, Daeger 5, Henderson).
Rebounds: Jeffersonville 37, Silver Creek 19.
Turnovers: Jeffersonville 13, Silver Creek 9.
Field-goal shooting: Jeffersonville 29 of 55, Silver Creek 17 of 42.
Free-throw shooting: Jeffersonville 6 of 6, Silver Creek 14 of 22.
Junior varsity: Silver Creek 66-46.