LOUISVILLE — The Jeffersonville perimeter players — all of them — came out sizzling as the Red Devils held off sixth-ranked Louisville Ballard 80-77 Thursday night.
Jeff now has four straight wins over Ballard (23-6), one of the top basketball programs in Kentucky.
First-year Red Devils coach Chris Moore said it took 21 games to finally get all his guards in rhythm — on the same night.
“It’s about time,” he said. “We have a lot of shooters, but we haven’t had one game when all of them were hitting shots. I’m glad it finally happened.”
Jeff went 14 of 21 from 3-point range and weathered a 15-0 by Ballard at the start of the third quarter to notch its fourth straight win and 10th in its last 11 games.
“I’m so proud of each and every one of those guys,” Moore said of his team. “We were fortunate, it could have gone either way. Ballard has a great program. They’ll be one of the favorites to win the [Kentucky] state title.”
For Jeff (16-5), the main lightning bolt came in the form of Caleb Mason, the senior guard who canned 7 of 9 from long range and led the Red Devils with 24 points.
Mason said the last time he shot like that was in middle school.
“I tried to do my best,” he said. “We needed this game.”
“He can really shoot it,” Moore said of Mason. “He’s our best defender too. A lot of small colleges are overlooking him. He can play somewhere.”
Seniors Tre Coleman and Jacob Jones added 17 points apiece while sophomore guard Kobe Stoudemire, who hit 4 of 5 3-pointers off the bench, added 12 points. Senior Darin Starks hit a couple of 3-pointers and chipped in with 10 points. No other Red Devil scored.
Jeff led 42-34 at the half, but Ballard started the third quarter with a 15-0 run and built a 49-42 lead after a couple of baskets by 6-foot-9 Maker Bar.
In the fourth quarter, Jeff’s defense stiffened and the Red Devils grabbed the lead for good on a 3-pointer from Coleman with 4:40 left.
Ballard went almost six minutes without a field goal.
“Ballard’s a good team,” Moore said. “They’re a championship program. They’re going to hit you in the mouth. ... You’ve got to get right back up, shake it off and punch them in the mouth.”
Jeff got most of its 3-point opportunities after driving into the paint and kicking it out to open shooters behind the arc.
{span}“They countered us,” said Ballard coach Chris Renner, whose team lost for the second time this week. “Eventually, those threes started to add up.”{/span}
{span}Lewis Richards tallied 15 points to lead the equally-as-balanced Bruins (23-6), who put five in double figures too. {/span}
JEFFERSONVILLE 80, LOUISVILLE BALLARD 77
{span}Jeffersonville=21=21=13=25=—=80{/span}
Lou. Ballard=18=16=25=18=—=77
{span} {/span}Jeffersonville (16-5): Tre Coleman 17, Darin Starks 10, Caleb Mason 24, Jacob Jones 17, Kobe Stoudemire 12.
{span} {/span}Ballard (23-6): Bar 10, Edelen 7, Richards 15, Sisk 10, Bishop 10, Minkins 10, Marrero 3, Buford 3, McDaneils 9.
{span} {/span}3-point goals: Jeffersonville 14 (Mason 7, {span}Stoudemire 4, Starks 2, {/span}{span}Coleman); Ballard 5 (Edelen, Richards, Marrero, Buford, McDaniels).{/span}
