BOYS' BASKETBALL: Red Devils sizzle in 70-58 win

NEW ALBANY — Jeffersonville continued its recent hot stretch Wednesday night with a 70-58 victory over archrival New Albany in a Hoosier Hills Conference clash at the Doghouse.
The Red Devils scorched the nets all night long, shooting 65.9 percent clip, and hitting eight 3-pointers en route to their second straight win over the Bulldogs.
“Tonight was a great atmosphere, and of course New Albany’s our rival, so we knew we had to keep our energy level high throughout the game,” said Jeff senior swingman Will Lovings-Watts, who led all scorers with 22 points. “We knew we had the height advantage tonight, so the coaches told me to take it in the lane strong and play above the rim. I think we all did that for the most part. We played hard.”
Fellow senior Brandon Rayzer-Moore scored 16 while classmate Kobe Stoudemire was dead-eye from the perimeter, netting four from behind the arc for his 12 points. Sophomore Brenton Moore added 11 for the Red Devils (6-9, 3-3), who won for the fourth time in their last five games.
“This is one of the better games we’ve played this season,” Jeff head coach Andrew Grantz said. “This may sound weird, but I thought we played really well in that (91-88 overtime) loss to Jennings (County on Saturday). But we shot it well and moved the ball much better in the second half. We still have a ways to go, but tonight was nice to see.”
Jeff led 27-22 at intermission, then grabbed control of the game in the third quarter. The visitors hit 10 of 12 shots out of the locker room and were led by Moore. The sophomore scored nine in the decisive frame.
“We talked at halftime that we didn’t need to adjust anything, we just needed to trust and run our stuff,” Grantz said. “We reversed the ball better right off the bat and Brenton Moore hit a 3 and then Kobe Stoudemire has been getting a lot of extra shots up in practice and that paid off tonight.”
The Dogs (10-9, 2-3), who lost for the second time in their last three games, trailed by as many as 18 in the third before getting to within 54-39 heading into the fourth frame. Senior guard Tucker Biven, who was honored before the game for recently eclipsing the 1,000-point mark, scored eight of his team-high 18 in the third quarter to keep the home team within striking distance.
“They were just knocking down shots and then getting second shots and we couldn’t keep them out of the paint,” New Albany head coach Jim Shannon said of the third stanza. “Then we struggled offensively and didn’t get many good looks. Jeff is going to come out and get you on defense so when you get around them and drive, you have to finish.”
The ‘Dogs showed plenty of fight in the fourth quarter. Jayden Thompson, who finished with 14, and Biven combined for 13 in the final eight minutes as New Albany scrapped within 62-56 late.
“We had a chance there late and had a really good look to cut it to three and it just didn’t fall,” Shannon said. “I thought our guys battled hard. I’m proud of the kids.”
Josten Carter added 14 for the Bulldogs. The junior had three thunderous dunks in the first half, scoring 10 before halftime to combat a hot start by the Red Devils.
“I think we settled down quickly there in the first quarter and kept things more under control,” Shannon said. “I thought our kids fought really hard and didn’t quit. They were just a little better than us tonight.”
Both teams return to the hardwood Friday night. Jeff travels to Evansville Reitz (9-7) while New Albany hosts HHC foe Bedford North Lawrence (9-9, 1-4).
.
JEFFERSONVILLE 70, NEW ALBANY 58
Jeffersonville 14 13 27 16 — 70
New Albany 10 12 17 19 — 58
Jeffersonville (6-9, 3-3 HHC): Will Lovings-Watts 22, Kobe Stoudemire 12, Isaiah Florence 7, Michael Cooper 2, Brandon Rayzer-Moore 16, Brenton Moore 11.
New Albany (10-9, 2-3): Josten Carter 14, Jeremy Rose 2, Tucker Biven 18, Chase Loesch 3, Jayden Thompson 14, Future Brooks 7.
3-point field goals: Jeffersonville 8 of 13 (Stoudemire 4, Florence, Rayzer-Moore 2, Moore), New Albany 7 of 20 (Biven 4, Thompson 2, Brooks).
Rebounds: Jeffersonville 17, New Albany 24.
Turnovers: Jeffersonville 7, New Albany 7.
Field-goal shooting: Jeffersonville 27 of 41 (65.9%); New Albany 20 of 43 (46.5%).
Free-throw shooting: Jeffersonville 8 of 12 (66.7%); New Albany 11 of 14 (78.6%).
JV score: Jeffersonville 60-31.