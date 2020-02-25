BOYS' BASKETBALL: Red Devils spoil Wilkerson's return, claim HHC title

JEFFERSONVILLE — Sometimes homecomings aren’t all they’re cracked up to be.
Former Jeffersonville standout Sherron Wilkerson returned to Johnson Arena on Tuesday night as head coach of the Madison Cubs. Wilkerson was welcomed with pleasantries before the game but once the ball was tipped, the Red Devils were all business and dominated the Cubs 69-49 to claim the outright Hoosier Hills Conference title.
Jeff (17-5, 6-1), which shared the HHC title with Floyd Central last season, placed four players in double figures led by senior forward Tre Coleman’s 26 points.
“The conference title means a lot but we want more, for sure,” the All-Star candidate said. “We want to win the sectional again. This is a milestone for us, but we want more for sure.”
Wilkerson, a former Indiana All-Star, led Jeff to its only boys’ state championship in 1993 and admitted coaching against his alma mater was difficult.
“It was very emotional. It was harder than I thought it would be,” said Wilkerson, who is in his first year at the helm in Madison. “It was surreal because this is where it all started for me. I had a lot of success here and it laid the foundation later for what I was able to do as a player and a coach. I’m a Madison Cub now, but this is my home. To have the people show up and support us and give us respect, it really meant a lot.”
The Red Devils, who have now beaten the Cubs (10-12, 1-6 HHC) six straight, held the visitors scoreless over the first four minutes of the game and sprinted to a 15-6 lead at the first stop. Caleb Mason powered Jeff’s offense with seven first-period points.
“I thought we came out of the gate very well. We had several stops in the first quarter, which we keyed on getting those strikeouts,” first-year Jeff head coach Chris Moore said. “I thought offensively we went right at them and got going early.”
Coleman and Darin Starks owned the second frame, as the seniors combined for 16 of their team’s 22 points and Jeff opened up a 37-21 halftime advantage.
“Their speed bothered us at the start,” Wilkerson said. “We play fast, but tonight was a little bit faster than we’re used to. I thought we had some pretty good looks, but the speed of the game rushed us a little bit and that was pretty much the difference.”
It was a game of firsts and lasts for Wilkerson and his Cubs. The game marked the first time Wilkerson has coached against his alma mater, but it also marked the last HHC game for Madison, which has decided to leave the league.
“Jeffersonville is a really good team. They’ve got some D-1 guys and they’ve worked really hard to get to this point,” Wilkerson said. “They had a conference championship on the line. They came out and punched us and we were a little punch-drunk early. I thought we played hard, but Jeffersonville was just a level above us tonight.”
Starks scored 12 points while Mason and Jacob Jones added 10 points each for the Red Devils, who have won five in a row and 11 of their last 12.
“If I can be as frank and blunt as I can at this point in the season, Jacob Jones is by far one of the best guards in the state,” Moore said. “I’ve seen a lot of guards in my career and there’s maybe only one or two better that I’ve seen. End-to-end he’s as quick as anybody I’ve seen. This is my plus — he should be in the conversation of being an Indiana All-Star.”
Jeff will close out the regular season Friday, when it hosts Castle at 8 p.m. Wilkerson’s Cubs, who have lost 10 in a row, will look to get back in the win column in its regular-season finale at Switzerland County on Thursday.