BOYS' BASKETBALL: Red Devils survive, Bulldogs don't

SEYMOUR — The opening round at the Class 4A Seymour Sectional was all about survival.
Defending champion Jeffersonville scratched and clawed its way to a 36-29 win over host Seymour in Tuesday night’s first first-round game before Jennings County knocked off New Albany 59-53 in the second game.
The Red Devils (18-5) will take on Floyd Central (16-6) in the first sectional semifinal at 6 p.m. Friday, while the Panthers (13-11) will battle Bedford North Lawrence (15-9) in the nightcap.
JEFFERSONVILLE 36, SEYMOUR 29
It wasn’t easy, but the Red Devils found a way.
Senior forward Tre Coleman led all scorers with 15 points while Jacob Jones added 12 as Jeff defeated the Owls for the fifth straight time.
“Every game is survive and advance this time of year,” Red Devils head coach Chris Moore said. “Every team is going to bring their best. You try to tell young people that, but sometimes they have to get hit in the mouth before they understand that.”
Seymour (8-14), which has won just two sectional games since 2007, set the tone early and controlled the pace the entire game. Jeff’s first points of the game didn’t come until there was 2:06 left in the first period on a Coleman bucket. The Owls led 9-5 at the first stop.
“Seymour had a heck of a plan and we tried to help them by missing some free throws,” Moore said. “They did a great job and I have a lot of respect for Coach [Kirk] Manns.”
The Red Devils tightened up their defense in the second frame, holding Seymour to just 1 of 7 shooting, and grabbing a 14-11 lead at intermission.
“Sometimes you have to grind out the wins in March,” Moore said. “God I wish there was a shot clock in high school basketball, but I don’t think that’s going to happen by Friday night. We guarded our tails off out there.”
Jones pumped in eight points in the third stanza and the Red Devils opened up a 25-19 advantage heading to the final period. Jeff, which has now won six in a row and 12 of its last 13, turned up the pressure defensively in the third and forced the pace more to its liking.
“We didn’t want to get anxious, so we just tried to keep pushing the ball and play our game,” Jones said. “A game like this can wear on you, but we just tried to stay mentally focused so we couldn’t get caught off guard.”
With the win, Jeff advanced to Friday night’s first semifinal against Floyd Central. The Red Devils won at Floyd 49-46 in the regular season, on Jones’ buzzer-beating 3-pointer.
“We expect to come out and play our game and get the win,” Jones said.
JENNINGS COUNTY 59, NEW ALBANY 53
For the first time since 2005 the Bulldogs will not be in the Seymour Sectional semifinals. Jennings County broke an eight-game losing streak to New Albany and won its first sectional game since 2014.
“I thought they just outplayed us in every facet of the game, yet we still had a chance there late,” New Albany head coach Jim Shannon said. “They spread us out pretty good and ran some ball screens and we had a hard time defending them. They hit some big shots. All their kids hit shots. I thought they took it to the basket well and got all the 50-50 balls.”
New Albany shot just 39 percent in the second half, but while the Dogs were right at their season scoring average on the night. Shannon wasn’t shy when talking about his team’s lack of offensive production over the course of the season.
“We tried to hide things this year with an offensive inefficiency, but it just didn’t work out tonight,” said Shannon, whose team was held under 50 points nine times this season. “All in all, when we struggled to score it just wasn’t good. Then there would be night when we shot it well and people would say, ‘Gosh, these guys could beat anybody.’ When you struggle to score at this level, it just puts a ton of pressure on your defense.”
New Albany was led in scoring by sophomore point guard Kaden Stanton’s 16 points. Classmate Tucker Biven tallied 12, while freshman Jackson Streander had 11 off the bench.
“Our guards have been playing outstanding all year, but they’re still sophomores,” Shannon said. “However I have nothing but praise for them. Then we had a freshman come off the bench and play really well. He gave us some instant offense there in the second half.”
The Dogs’ defense was on full display in the first quarter, holding Jennings to 3 of 12 shooting and posting a 12-7 lead at the first stop. The Panthers, however, regrouped and flipped the script in the second period to claim a 22-21 halftime lead.
New Albany shot just 30 percent in the third frame and saw the Panthers inch their way to a 35-32 advantage heading to the final eight minutes.
“I thought we picked up the tempo, which was in our favor, but they kept scoring,” Shannon said of the third.
Jennings held off the Dogs in the fourth by netting 14 of 17 from the foul line down the stretch to ensure just its second winning season since 2014.
“Our defense was solid all year and we dug in at times tonight,” Shannon said. “I give our kids credit for coming back and giving themselves a chance.”
New Albany says goodbye to two seniors — Julien Hunter and Trey Hourigan.
“Our two seniors have just been magnificent. They both go out of here being a part of teams that won an awful lot of basketball games,” Shannon said. “They are awesome kids and will be successful at the next level, getting a degree and in the community. They’ll be great husbands and fathers someday. I have nothing but admiration for them.”