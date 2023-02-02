BOYS' BASKETBALL: Red-hot start fuels Warriors to win

CLARKSVILLE — It was early in the second quarter when the order came from the Scottsburg bench.
“Be ready to shoot! Get in position!” Warriors coach Eric Richardson barked.
Richardson’s words of encouragement didn’t fall on deaf ears. The Warriors kept shooting — and making — 3-point shots at a pace not many in high school do. On the strength of 17 3-pointers, Scottsburg cruised to a 77-51 win at Clarksville on Thursday night.
“I’ve been doing this a long, long time. I played in high school, played and coached in college and I’ve don’t know if I’ve ever seen anything like that,” Clarksville coach Kyle Hankins said. “I thought a lot of them were contested. When we went man they would beat us off the dribble. When we’d help they’d spray it and make the extra pass.”
The Warriors (15-2) went 13 for 17 from long range over the first two quarters as they amassed a 60-20 halftime lead. They made shots from the corners, the wings and the top of the key.
“We’ve been shooting better at away games than at home, which really doesn’t make sense,” Scottsburg junior Kody Clancy said. “But tonight was just one of those nights.”
It had been 11 days since the Warriors beat Seymour, but it didn’t seem to matter.
“Coach came into the locker room before the game and said ‘Shoot with confidence,’” Clancy said. “And we did tonight.”
Clancy led all scorers with 22 points while Caden Richardson added 17 and Kyle McGinnis contributed 14 off then bench. Wyatt Zellers chipped in with 13 for Scottsburg, which was 29 for 59 from the field, including 17 of 34 from 3-point range.
Clarksville (5-12) outscored the Warriors 16-3 in the third quarter, tallying the first eight of the second half, but because of the mercy rule the game was played with a running clock.
“We play a tough schedule, but they played as well as anyone has played against us. And that’s no disrespect to anybody we’ve played, or Scottsburg,” Hankins said. “That’s what basketball is all about, putting yourself against the best and competing. It obviously didn’t go our way tonight.”
The Generals kept playing hard and that pleased Hankins.
“I told them at halftime, ‘I want you to compete,’” he said. “True character of groups, and teams, comes to fruition when you’re down 40. If you do this long enough it’s going to happen.”
Landon Radlein led Clarksville with 18 points.
The Warriors now have a week before visiting Mid-Southern Conference-rival Silver Creek.
“Coach preaches shooting with confidence. All five starters shoot it well and so do the two that come off the bench. Our shooting guard, Jack Miller, had a good game and our big guy inside, Wyatt Zellers, we feed him inside,” Clancy said. “Every game coach yells at us to shoot. If you pass up a shot you’re on the bench.”
Clarksville will host Salem next Friday.
.
SCOTTSBURGH 77, CLARKSVILLE 51
Scottsburg 30 30 3 14 — 77
Clarksville 9 11 16 16 — 51
Scottsburg (15-2): Kyle McGinnis 14, Caden Richardson 17, Wyatt Zellers 13, Kody Clancy 22, Jacob Martin 9, Caden Richardson 2.
Clarksville (5-12): Ashton Leezer 5, Landon Radlein 19, Jacob Seward 8, Morgan Capps 2, Saul Tatum 3, Kevonne Murrell 6, Jayedyn Johnson 4, Lachlan Wacker 2, Jawan Walker 2.
3-point field goals: Scottsburg 17 (McGinnis 4, Miller 3, Clancy 6, Martin 3, Zellers); Clarksville 11 (Radlein 5, Murrell 2, Walker, Leezer, Seward, Tatum).
JV score: Clarksville 45, Scottsburg 33.