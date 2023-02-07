BOYS' BASKETBALL: Renfro leads Warriors over Hornets

HENRYVILLE — Christian Academy led wire-to-wire Tuesday night in an impressive 53-42 win at Henryville.
The visitors placed three players in double digits, led by Joshua Renfro’s 20 points. The sharp-shooting sophomore nailed four 3-pointers in the first 10 minutes of the game to get his team off to a hot start.
“We talked a lot about getting off to a good start tonight,” Renfro said. “We players huddled up before the game and wanted to punch them in the mouth early. We’ve struggled with good starts recently, but we fortunately got it going fast tonight.”
Six-foot-4 senior Caleb Roy tallied 12 points, including one bucket from long range, while anchoring the middle for the Warriors (12-5), who have won three in a row. Sophomore David Cook added 11 and hit one basket from downtown.
“Our guys deserve a lot of credit tonight,” CAI head coach Hayden Casey said. “They came out and did exactly what we wanted. We executed on offense, played hard on defense and rebounded the basketball really well.”
The Warriors dominated the paint most of the night and controlled the boards to a 37-22 tune.
“Henryville is a good team and they’re physical,” Roy said. “A point of emphasis for us tonight was to win the boards and try to take away their big guys. They are a strong, athletic team and to get a win here took a solid team effort.”
The Warriors, who have now won eight of their last 10 match-ups against the Hornets (12-6), darted to a 9-2 lead midway through the opening frame and led 12-6 at the first stop. Henryville shot just 3 of 11 in the first period and was unable to find its marksmanship all night.
“I was really disappointed how our effort and focus wasn’t there early,” Hornets head coach Jared Hill said. “When we got down, we never could seem to get momentum to really get back into the game. Obviously I didn’t have them focused, or ready to compete, so I’ll take the blame for that.”
The home team was led by Eli Kleinert’s 13 points. Big man Aydan Head added 10.
“We’ve been trying to get Kleinert to do more of driving to the basket,” Hill said of his senior guard. “Too many times he’ll give up on trying to drive it deep. In the second half he did a better job of getting deep in the lane and made some pretty good decisions.”
Christian Academy shot a cool 52 percent in the first half and posted a 30-18 advantage at intermission.
“They were physical on defense and made it tough on us to get good shots, but we had too many guys shooting so many pull-up jump shots,” said Hill, whose team shot just 36 percent overall. “When you shoot that many pull-up jumpers you’re just not going to win unless you’ve got a 7-footer to clean up things.”
Henryville was unable to cut the Warriors’ lead to single digits in the second half and lost for just the third time in 11 home games this season.
“There’s a lot of coaches I respect, but there’s only a few I really admire and Coach Hill is one of them” Casey said. “His teams are always tough and nothing is ever easy against Henryville. We are doing a lot of positive things right now. We still have things we can clean up, but here in the last few games we are playing well. I’m proud of the effort they showed tonight to get this tough win.”
CAI’s next game is Thursday at Trinity Lutheran. Henryville returns to the hardwood at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Switzerland County.
CAI 53, HENRYVILLE 42
Chr. Academy 12 18 10 13 — 53
Henryville 6 12 12 12 — 42
Christian Academy (12-5): Caleb Roy 12, Joshua Renfro 20, Matthew Carter 2, David Cook 11, Lucas Gillespie 6, Nate Doss 2.
Henryville (12-6): Eli Kleinert 13, Andrew Knecht 5, Cade Riley 2, Hayden Barbour 2, Aydan Head 10, Layton Walton 8, Braydon Dobbs 2.
3-point field goals: Christian Academy 7 of 16 (Roy, Renfro 4, Cook, Gillespie), Henryville 1 of 14 (Knecht).
Rebounds: Christian Academy 37, Henryville 22.
Turnovers: Christian Academy 15, Henryville 5.
Field-goal shooting: Christian Academy 17 of 39, Henryville 19 of 52.
Free-throw shooting: Christian Academy 12 of 17, Henryville 3 of 5.