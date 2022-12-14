LOUISVILLE — Sophomore Joshua Renfro tallied a game-high 28 points to lead Christian Academy to a 53-42 come-from-behind win at Highlands Latin on Tuesday night.
Renfro hit eight field goals, including six 3-pointers, and went 6 for 6 from the free throw line for the undefeated Warriors.
Classmate David Cook added 13 points for CAI, which led 19-11 at the end of the first quarter and 32-28 at halftime before falling behind 39-38 entering the final frame, when the Warriors outscored the hosts 15-3 to rally for the victory.
The Warriors (5-0) will visit South Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 53, HIGHLANDS LATIN 42
Christian Academy 19 13 6 15 — 53
Highlands Latin 11 17 11 3 — 42
Christian Academy (5-0): Joshua Renfro 28, Matthew Carter 3, Eli Logsdon 4, David Cook 13, Nate Doss 5.
Highlands Latin (1-4): Pierre 5, Kimble 2, L. Hamilton 2, B. Hamilton 6, Groce 10, S. Bramer 11, J. Hamilton 4, Gilbert 2.
3-point field goals: CAI 7 (Renfro 6, Carter); Highlands Latin 3 (Bramer, Groce, Pierre).
