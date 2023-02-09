SEYMOUR — Joshua Renfro hit a school-record 10 3-pointers on his way to a career-high 40 points to lead Christian Academy to a 78-51 win at Trinity Lutheran on Thursday night.
The sophomore guard hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored eight points in the first period to help the Warriors to an early 16-12 lead. He did the same in the second quarter, when CAI outscored the Cougars 23-6 to take a 39-18 advantage into the locker room at halftime.
In the third period, Renfro knocked down five trifectas as the Warriors' lead grew to 64-36. In the final frame, he hit his final 3, a pair of 2-pointers and one free throw as CAI cruised to its fourth win in a row.
Also for the Warriors, Caleb Roy recorded 10 points, Matthew Carter and Nate Doss netted nine apiece while David Cook scored eight. Carter, Cook and Roy hit two 3-pointers apiece for CAI, which outscored Trinity Lutheran 48-15 from beyond the arc.
The Warriors (13-5) will next host West Washington at 7:30 pm. Saturday night.
CAI 78, TRINITY LUTHERAN 51
Christian Academy 16 23 25 14 — 78
Trinity Lutheran 12 6 18 15 — 51
Christian Academy (13-5): Caleb Roy 10, Joshua Renfro 40, Matthew Carter 9, David Cook 8, Nate Doss 9, Lucas Gillespie 2.
Trinity Lutheran (5-13): Jack Stuckwisch 14, Eli Ballard 7, Levi Pottschmidt 7, Peyton Pollert 2, Luke Coomler 2, Josh Conrad 6, Levi Froedge 4, Kowan Gross 9.
3-point field goals: CAI 16 (Renfro 10, Carter 2, Cook 2, Roy 2); Trinity Lutheran 5 (Stuckwisch 3, Conrad, Pottschmidt).
