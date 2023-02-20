There will be local rivalry rematches aplenty next week in first-round sectional games.
Showdowns between several foes from Clark and Floyd counties highlighted the Indiana High School Athletic Association’s Sunday night release of the pairings for the opening two weeks of its 113th state tournament.
In Class 4A you’ll have New Albany against Floyd Central in a first-round game at Seymour. In 3A it’ll be Silver Creek versus host Charlestown. In 2A, you’ll have defending state champion Providence against town-rival Clarksville at Southwestern. And in Class A, it’ll be Christian Academy against Rock Creek.
Sectional games are scheduled to start next Tuesday (Feb. 28) and run through next Saturday (March 4), followed by the new one-game regionals on March 11.
This season’s state tourney, like the girls’ tournament, has a different format than previous years as the regional and semistate rounds have essentially flip-flopped. The regional is now a single-game championship while the semistate becomes a four-team, three-game affair with the winner advancing to the state final. The previous format of a two-round regional and a single-game semistate had been in place since 2002.
Two regional championship games will be played back-to-back at the same site with the winners finding out their next opponent, and host site, the following day. The semistate games, which are scheduled for March 18, will be randomly drawn and announced in a second pairings show on IHSAAtv.org.
At the Seymour Sectional, the Highlanders (6-15) and Bulldogs (9-11) will meet in the second first-round game next Tuesday. New Albany, and final-year head coach Jim Shannon, outlasted Floyd 44-40 back on Dec. 9 in the Doghouse. The winner will face the host Owls (8-12) next Friday night in the second sectional semifinal.
The top half of that bracket features the three teams that tied for the Hoosier Hills Conference title — Bedford North Lawrence (15-6), Jennings County (18-2) and Jeffersonville (11-8). The Stars and Panthers will meet in the first first-round game next Tuesday while the Red Devils and first-year head coach Sherron Wilkerson will await the winner in next Friday’s first semi.
In the 3A Charlestown Sectional, the host Pirates (11-10) will entertain the Dragons (11-10) in a postseason “Battle of 403” in the third first-round game. Creek clobbered Charlestown 82-55 back on Nov. 29 in the second contest of the season for both.
In the 2A Southwestern Sectional, the No. 7 Pioneers (17-4) will play the Generals (7-13) in next Wednesday night’s final first-round game in a rematch of the annual Town Championship. Providence cruised past Clarksville 58-34 back on Jan. 6 at the Larkin Center. However, Pioneers head coach Ryan Miller isn’t underestimating the Generals.
“Clarksville is a very dangerous team,” Miller said. “I just saw them the other night play a good North Harrison team and beat them at their place. And we played them here the first of the year and they definitely have some weapons. Coach (Kyle) Hankins does a good job with’em, so we certainly need to be prepared for them.”
If Providence wins, it could face sixth-ranked Brownstown Central in a highly-anticipated semifinal next Friday night. The Braves (17-4) face Eastern (15-6) in another first-round game next Wednesday.
“Brownstown and Pekin Eastern are going to have to battle it out,” said Miller, whose team lost 81-71 to the Braves in their season-opener back on Nov. 26. “Pekin’s been having a great year and of course we know Brownstown’s one of the best teams in the state with one of the best players in the state.”
On the top half of that bracket, Henryville (15-6) will face Austin (4-16) in the first first-round game next Tuesday. If the Hornets can beat the Eagles a second time (they previously won 65-62 Dec. 9 at Furnish Gym) they would face the host, and 10th-ranked Rebels (19-3) next Friday in the first sectional semifinal.
“Obviously our sectional is one of the best, one of the top 2A sectionals in the state,” Miller said. “Five teams with 15-plus wins and three ranked teams, it is a very strong sectional. So whatever draw you were going to get it was going to be a challenging one.”
In Class A, Sectional 61 has moved from Borden to West Washington this year. Ironically, the Braves (15-7) will face the host Senators (10-10) in the first game of the sectional next Tuesday night. If Borden can beat West Wash a second time (the Braves outlasted the Senators 57-55 in overtime on Feb. 7), it would face South Central (14-7) in next Friday’s first semifinal.
The second first-round game next Tuesday night will pit the Lions (6-13) against the Warriors (16-5). It will be a rematch of a Dec. 9 regular-season game that went down to the wire with the Warriors prevailing 53-52 in New Albany. The winner of that game will get Lanesville (0-20) in next Friday’s second sectional semifinal.
Meanwhile New Washington has moved out of Sectional 61 and into 62 this season. The good news for the Mustangs is they will also get to play host. They will entertain Shawe Memorial (9-13) in the first first-round game next Tuesday night. New Wash topped the Hilltoppers 67-31 back on Nov. 26. If the Mustangs can win that game they’d face Trinity Lutheran (6-15) in next Friday night’s first semifinal.
The complete pairings involving teams from Clark and Floyd counties are listed below.
.
IHSAA SECTIONAL PAIRINGS
Records through last Saturday’s games; game times subject to change
CLASS 4A SEYMOUR
Game 1: Bedford NL (15-6) vs. Jennings County (18-2), 6 p.m. next Tuesday
Game 2: Floyd Central (6-15) vs. New Albany (9-11), 7:30 p.m. next Tuesday
Game 3: Jeffersonville (11-8) vs. Game 1 winner, 6 p.m. next Friday
Game 4: Seymour (8-12) vs. Game 2 winner, 7:30 p.m. next Friday
Game 5 (final): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7:30 p.m. next Saturday
.
CLASS 3A CHARLESTOWN
Game 1: North Harrison (9-10) vs. Corydon Central (17-5), 7 p.m. next Tuesday
Game 2: Madison (3-18) vs. Scottsburg (16-4), 6 p.m. next Wednesday
Game 3: Charlestown (11-10) vs. Silver Creek (11-10), 7:30 p.m. next Wednesday
Game 4: Salem (1-20) vs. Game 1 winner, 6 p.m. next Friday
Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 7:30 p.m. next Friday
Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m. next Saturday
.
CLASS 2A SOUTHWESTERN
Game 1: Henryville (15-6) vs. Austin (4-16), 7 p.m. next Tuesday
Game 2: Brownstown Central (17-4) vs. Eastern (15-6), 6 p.m. next Wednesday
Game 3: Clarksville (7-13) vs. Providence (17-4), 7:30 p.m. next Wednesday
Game 4: Southwestern (19-3) vs. Game 1 winner, 6 p.m. next Friday
Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 7:30 p.m. next Friday
Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7:30 p.m. next Saturday
.
CLASS A WEST WASHINGTON
Game 1: West Washington (10-10) vs. Borden (15-7), 6 p.m. next Tuesday
Game 2: Rock Creek (6-13) vs. Christian Academy (16-5), 7:30 p.m. next Tuesday
Game 3: South Central (14-7) vs. Game 1 winner, 6 p.m. next Friday
Game 4: Lanesville (0-20) vs. Game 2 winner, 7:30 p.m. next Friday
Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7:30 p.m. next Saturday
.
CLASS A NEW WASHINGTON
Game 1: Shawe Memorial (9-13) vs. New Washington (10-12), 6 p.m. next Tuesday
Game 2: Rising Sun (9-13) vs. Medora (9-11), 7:30 p.m. next Tuesday
Game 3: Trinity Lutheran (6-15) vs. Game 1 winner, 6 p.m. next Friday
Game 4: Crothersville (8-12) vs. Game 2 winner, 7:30 p.m. next Friday
Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7:30 p.m. next Saturday
