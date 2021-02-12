ELIZABETH — Westin Allen tallied a game-high 25 points to lead Henryville to its fifth straight win, a 65-47 Southern Athletic Conference victory at South Central on Friday night.
Cody Wallis and Sam Guernsey added 12 and 11 points, respectively, for the Hornets, who led 20-8 at the end of the first quarter and 33-16 at halftime.
“We came out and hit our first five shots of the game. We lost some composure in the second half and missed a lot of free throws, but we found a way to make it five in a row,” Henryville head coach Jared Hill said. “Westin played great for us. He has been really locked in the last two weeks and we’ve got some momentum going.”
The Hornets (10-9, 3-1) try for their sixth straight victory tonight, when they visit Switzerland County at 7:30 p.m.
.
HENRYVILLE 65, SOUTH CENTRAL 47
Henryville 20 13 9 23 — 65
South Central 8 8 14 17 — 47
Henryville (10-9, 3-1): Austin Contreras 8, Westin Allen 25, Sam Guernsey 11, Cody Wallis 12, Layton Walton 5, Caleb Lehaceanu 2, Braydon Dobbs 2.
South Central (1-13, 1-3): Jack Schmelz 9, Christian Kiper 10, Wesley Wilson 4, Ty Jones 1, Lucas Stewart 16, Maddox Baker 4, Nathan Farnsley 2, Clay Thomas 1.
3-point field goals: Henryville 5 (Allen 5); South Central 6 (Schmelz 3, Kiper 2, Stewart).
.
GENERALS ROAR PAST LIONS
CLARKSVILLE — Dakota Capps and Jaren Starks combined for 45 points to lead Clarksville to a 78-53 victory over visiting Salem in a Mid-Southern Conference clash Friday night.
Capps tallied 24 while Starks scored 21 for the Generals, who led 15-7 at the end of the first quarter before outscoring the Lions 27-19 in the second to take a 42-26 lead into the locker room at halftime. Clarksville kept it up in the second half, outpointing Salem 36-27.
“The kids played really well,” Clarksville coach Brian McEwen said.
Marquis Forward added 14 points for the Generals (8-8, 5-2), who host North Harrison at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
.
CLARKSVILLE 78, SALEM 53
Salem 7 19 10 17 — 53
Clarksville 15 27 22 14 — 78
Salem (3-15, 2-6): Brody Pepmeier 10, Kellen Humphrey 5, Haden Baughman 9, Max Wells 9, Trale Howard 12, D. Whitfield 3, Caden Colon 2, Grant Mahuron 3.
Clarksville (8-8, 5-2): Connor Page 3, Jaren Starks 21, Dakota Capps 24, Marquis Forward 14, Robert Lamar 8, Jared Seward 3, Morgan Capps 3, Alex Titus 2.
3-point field goals: Salem 8 (Pepmeier 3, Baughman 2, Humphrey, Mahuron, Whitfield; Clarksville 8 (Forward 2, Starks 2, D. Capps, M. Capps, Page, Seward).
.
EAGLES OUST MUSTANGS
LANESVILLE — Host Lanesville outscored New Washington 33-16 in the second half en route to a 64-46 SAC win Friday night.
The Eagles led 15-14 at the end of the first quarter and 31-30 at halftime before outpointing the Mustangs 19-6 in the third period and 14-10 in the final frame.
Mason Miller scored 16 points to lead five in double digits for Lanesville (11-6, 4-0), which clinched at least a tie for the conference title.
Matthew Arthur and Bo Giltner tallied 16 points apiece to lead New Wash (8-12, 1-3), which hosts Floyd Central at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
.
LANESVILLE 64, NEW WASHINGTON 46
New Washington 14 16 6 10 — 46
Lanesville 15 16 19 14 — 64
New Washington (8-12, 1-3): Paul Giltner 3, Matthew Arthur 16, Mason Thompson 5, Bo Giltner 16, Logan Cooper 6.
Lanesville (11-6, 4-0): Mason Miller 16, Ethan Schickel 13, Jonas Powers 10, Jacob Wernert 10, C.J. Baumgart 10, Ty Tidstrom 3, Jack Crosby 2.
3-point field goals: New Washington 6 (Arthur 2, B. Giltner 2, P. Giltner, Thompson); Lanesville 7 (Baumgart 2, Miller 2, Powers 2, Tidstrom).
.
LATE THURSDAY
COUGARS CLIP CAI
SEYMOUR — Host Trinity Lutheran outscored Christian Academy 54-36 over the final three frames for a 69-51 win Thursday night.
The two teams were tied at 15-all at the end of the first quarter before the Cougars outscored the Warriors 17-9 in the second to take a 32-24 lead into the locker room at halftime. Trinity Lutheran increased its advantage to 48-36 by the end of the third period before outpointing CAI 21-15 in the final frame.
Brady Dunn tallied 15 points to pace the Warriors while Caleb Doss added 11.
CAI (6-12) visits Oldenburg Academy at 2:30 p.m. today.
.
TRINITY LUTHERAN 69, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 51
Christian Academy 15 9 12 15 — 51
Trinity Lutheran 15 17 16 21 — 69
CAI (6-12): Caleb Doss 11, Nate Doss 6, Brady Dunn 15, Caleb Roy 8, Myles Morgan 6, Nathan Whitten 4.
Trinity Lutheran (6-12): Tyler Goecker 19, Mitchell Hackman 11, Hudson Norton 16, Jack Marksberry 17, Jacob Sabotin 4, Sage Broughton 2.
3-point field goals: CAI 7 (C. Doss 3, N. Doss 2, Dunn 2); Trinity Lutheran 10 (Goecker 3, Marksberry 3, Norton 3, Hackman).
