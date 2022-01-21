OLDENBURG — The Arthur brothers, Matthew and Mason, combined for 44 points to lead New Washington to a 59-53 win at Oldenburg Academy on Friday night.
Matthew Arthur, a junior, tallied 26 while Mason, a freshman, netted 18 for the Mustangs, who snapped a seven-game losing streak with the victory.
Mason Thompson added nine points for New Wash (3-10), which will visit Southwestern at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
NEW WASHINGTON 59, OLDENBURG ACADEMY 53
New Washington 12 9 18 20 — 59
Oldenburg Academy 15 12 18 8 — 53
New Washington (3-10): Paul Giltner 2, Matthew Arthur 26, Mason Arthur 18, Mason Thompson 9, Logan Cooper 4.
Oldenburg Academy (3-8): FrankMoorman 3, Jacob Cornelius 2, Nick Folop 7, CJ Grote 19, Abe Streator 22.
3-point field goals: New Washington 7 (Mas. Arthur 4, Mat. Arthur 2, Thomnpson); Oldenburg Academy 4 (Grote 3, Streator).
REBELS DOWN LIONS
HANOVER — Host Southwestern placed five players in double figures en route to a 71-56 victory over visiting Rock Creek on Friday night.
The Rebels led 21-16 at the end of the first quarter and 35-26 at halftime before outscoring the Lions 13-8 in the third period and 23-22 in the fourth.
Mitch Mingione, Parker Davis and Payton Gwin had 14 points apiece for Southwestern (9-5).
Gavin Gullion led the Lions, who had four in double digits, with 12. Ladarius Wallace and Marial Diper added 11 apiece while Keajuan Beco tallied 10.
Rock Creek (5-6) visits Providence at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
SOUTHWESTERN 71, ROCK CREEK 56
Rock Creek 16 10 8 22 — 56
Southwestern 21 14 13 23 — 71
Rock Creek (5-6): Ladarius Wallace 11, Marial Diper 11, Jonathan Boggs 6, Gavin Gullion 12, Jaleb Treat 6, Keajuan Beco 10.
Southwestern (9-5): Mitch Mingione 14, Colton Cloud 2, Zach Cole 13, Parker Davis 14, Jamison Lewis 10, Hunter Wiseman 4, Payton Gwin 14.
3-point field goals: Rock Creek 7 (Gullion 4, Beco 2, Boggs); Southwestern 7 (Gwin 3, Lewis 2, Mingione 2).
EASTERN TOP PIRATES
PEKIN — Caleb Jones tallied 20 points and Caden Jones netted 19 to lead Eastern to a 55-47 victory over visiting Charlestown in a Mid-Southern Conference clash Friday night.
The Musketeers led 14-10 at the end of the first quarter and 23-20 at halftime before outpointing the Pirates 20-15 in the third period.
The Pirates (4-10, 0-3) will visit Corydon Central at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
Meanwhile Eastern (13-2, 3-2) will visit Springs Valley at 7:30 p.m. next Friday night.
WARRIORS CLIP CLARKSVILLE
SCOTTSBURG — Host Scottsburg rolled to a 74-45 victory over visiting Clarksville in a matchup of former MSC rivals.
The Generals (4-9) host Lanesville at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
