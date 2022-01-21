1-4-22_CAI@NewWash_BBB_09861.jpg

New Washington junior Matthew Arthur pulls up for a shot during the Mustangs' 63-47 loss to Christian Academy on Tuesday night. 

 Photo by Joe Ullrich

OLDENBURG — The Arthur brothers, Matthew and Mason, combined for 44 points to lead New Washington to a 59-53 win at Oldenburg Academy on Friday night.

Matthew Arthur, a junior, tallied 26 while Mason, a freshman, netted 18 for the Mustangs, who snapped a seven-game losing streak with the victory.

Mason Thompson added nine points for New Wash (3-10), which will visit Southwestern at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.



NEW WASHINGTON 59, OLDENBURG ACADEMY 53

New Washington          12      9      18     20 — 59

Oldenburg Academy     15     12     18      8 — 53

     New Washington (3-10): Paul Giltner 2, Matthew Arthur 26, Mason Arthur 18, Mason Thompson 9, Logan Cooper 4. 

     Oldenburg Academy (3-8): FrankMoorman 3, Jacob Cornelius 2, Nick Folop 7, CJ Grote 19, Abe Streator 22. 

     3-point field goals: New Washington 7 (Mas. Arthur 4, Mat. Arthur 2, Thomnpson); Oldenburg Academy 4 (Grote 3, Streator). 

REBELS DOWN LIONS

HANOVER — Host Southwestern placed five players in double figures en route to a 71-56 victory over visiting Rock Creek on Friday night. 

The Rebels led 21-16 at the end of the first quarter and 35-26 at halftime before outscoring the Lions 13-8 in the third period and 23-22 in the fourth. 

Mitch Mingione, Parker Davis and Payton Gwin had 14 points apiece for Southwestern (9-5). 

Gavin Gullion led the Lions, who had four in double digits, with 12. Ladarius Wallace and Marial Diper added 11 apiece while Keajuan Beco tallied 10. 

Rock Creek (5-6) visits Providence at 7:30 p.m. tonight. 

SOUTHWESTERN 71, ROCK CREEK 56

Rock Creek          16     10      8     22 — 56

Southwestern     21     14     13     23 — 71

     Rock Creek (5-6): Ladarius Wallace 11, Marial Diper 11, Jonathan Boggs 6, Gavin Gullion 12, Jaleb Treat 6, Keajuan Beco 10. 

     Southwestern (9-5): Mitch Mingione 14, Colton Cloud 2, Zach Cole 13, Parker Davis 14, Jamison Lewis 10, Hunter Wiseman 4, Payton Gwin 14. 

     3-point field goals: Rock Creek 7 (Gullion 4, Beco 2, Boggs); Southwestern 7 (Gwin 3, Lewis 2, Mingione 2).

EASTERN TOP PIRATES

PEKIN — Caleb Jones tallied 20 points and Caden Jones netted 19 to lead Eastern to a 55-47 victory over visiting Charlestown in a Mid-Southern Conference clash Friday night. 

The Musketeers led 14-10 at the end of the first quarter and 23-20 at halftime before outpointing the Pirates 20-15 in the third period. 

The Pirates (4-10, 0-3) will visit Corydon Central at 7:30 p.m. tonight. 

Meanwhile Eastern (13-2, 3-2) will visit Springs Valley at 7:30 p.m. next Friday night. 

WARRIORS CLIP CLARKSVILLE

SCOTTSBURG — Host Scottsburg rolled to a 74-45 victory over visiting Clarksville in a matchup of former MSC rivals. 

The Generals (4-9) host Lanesville at 7:30 p.m. tonight. 

