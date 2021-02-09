NEW WASHINGTON — Sophomore guard Matthew Arthur hit a school-record 10 3-pointers and scored 31 points to lead host New Washington to a 64-42 victory over visiting Shawe Memorial on Tuesday night.
Arthur hit seven of his 3-pointers and scored 22 of his points in the second half, when the Mustangs outscored the Hilltoppers 33-28 after leading 31-15 at halftime.
Senior Bo Giltner added 18 points for New Wash (8-11), which visits Lanesville at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
NEW WASHINGTON 64, SHAWE MEMORIAL 42
Shawe Memorial 9 6 12 16 — 42
New Washington 18 13 20 13 — 64
Shawe Memorial (1-11): Jacob Hertz 6, Jack Grote 7, Grayson May 14, Philip Kahn 11, Gage Dermon 3, Christian Whitham 2.
New Washington (8-11): Paul Giltner 6, Matthew Arthur 31, Bo Giltner 18, Logan Cooper 4, Jayden Buford 2, Hunter Eurton 3.
3-point field goals: Shawe Memorial 5 (Kahn 3, Grote, May); New Washington 13 (Arthur 10, P. Giltner 2, B. Giltner).
HORNETS OUTLAST WARRIORS
HENRYVILLE — Host Henryville won its fourth straight game, clipping Christian Academy 55-46 Tuesday night.
Sam Guernsey scored 15 points while Westin Allen and Layton Walton added 10 apiece for the Hornets, who outscored the Warriors 30-19 in the second half after trailing 27-25 at intermission.
"The Hornets got'er done in the second half. It was a total team effort," Henryville coach Jared Hill said. "We couldn't buy a basket early, but once we got some momentum late in the third quarter we started playing some beautiful basketball."
Brady Dunn and Myles Morgan tallied 10 points apiece to pace CAI (6-11), which is scheduled to visit Trinity Lutheran at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
Henryville (9-9) is slated to visit South Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
HENRYVILLE 55, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 46
Christian Academy 11 16 7 12 — 46
Henryville 5 20 11 19 — 55
CAI (6-11): Caleb Roy 8, Caleb Doss 9, Connor Jackson 3, Brady Dunn 10, Myles Morgan 10, Nate Doss 6.
Henryville (9-9): Corey Vanover 8, Austin Contreras 4, Westin Allen 10, Sam Guernsey 15, Cody Wallis 4, Layton Walton 10, Braydon Dobbs 4.
3-point field goals: CAI 8 (N. Doss 2, Dunn 2, Morgan 2, C. Doss, Jackson); Henryville 3 (Allen 2, Vanover).
GENERALS FALL
HANOVER — Host Southwestern outlasted Clarksville 61-55 in a matchup of sectional foes Tuesday night.
The Rebels built a 28-23 halftime lead before outscoring the Generals 33-32 in the second half to pull out the victory.
Austin Kramer scored a game-high 21 points to pace Southwestern while Dakota Capps netted 16 to lead Clarksville (7-8), which is scheduled to visit Crawford County at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
SOUTHWESTERN 61, CLARKSVILLE 55
Clarksville 12 11 16 16 — 55
Southwestern 13 15 15 18 — 61
Clarksville (7-8): Connor Page 9, Jaren Starks 11, Dakota Capps 16, Marquis Forward 9, Robert Lamar 10.
Southwestern (13-4): Austin Kramer 21, Foster Mefford 11, Matthew Williams 16, Zach Cole 9, Parker Davis 2, Colton Cloud 2.
3-point field goals: Clarksville 9 (Page 3, Starks 3, Forward 2, Capps); Southwestern 4 (Kramer 2, Williams 2).
COUGARS ROLL OVER PIRATES
RAMSEY — North Harrison rolled to a 77-42 victory over visiting Charlestown in a Mid-Southern Conference clash Tuesday night.
The Cougars (13-3, 7-0) visit Crawford County at 7:30 p.m. Friday night. The Pirates (4-8, 1-5) visit South Central next Tuesday night.
