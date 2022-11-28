NEW WASHINGTON — The Arthur brothers combined for 45 points to lead New Washington to a 67-31 victory over visiting Shawe Memorial on Saturday night.
Sophomore Mason Arthur scored a game-high 24 points, all on 3-pointers, while senior Matthew Arthur tallied 21, hitting four 2-pointers, three 3-pointers and 4 of 5 free throws for the Mustangs. All totaled, New Wash knocked down 15 trifectas to give new coach Blake Snodgrass his first victory.
Daniel Burke added 10 points for the Mustangs (1-1), who will visit Christian Academy at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
NEW WASHINGTON 67, SHAWE MEMORIAL 31
Shawe Memorial 9 7 9 6 — 31
New Washington 24 20 7 16 — 67
Shawe Memorial (1-1): Turner 4, Grote 2, Nichter 11, Liu 4, Kahn 6, Hertz 2, Gueting 2.
New Washington (1-1): Paul Giltner 3, Daniel Burke 10, Matthew Arthur 21, Mason Arthur 24, Connor Shaffer 2, Amos Bell 3, Miguel Hessig 2, Luke Woods 2.
3-point field goals: Shawe Memorial 3 (Nichter 3); New Washington 15 (Mas. Arthur 8, Mat. Arthur 3, Burke 2, Giltner, Bell).
‘DOGS OUTLAST PANTHERS
NEW ALBANY — Host New Albany held off Bloomington South for a 44-43 win in its first game on newly-named Romeo Langford Court at the Doghouse on Saturday night.
Jordan Treat tallied a team-high 14 points while Tommy Devine added 11 for New Albany, which led 10-5 at the end of the first quarter and 18-16 at halftime before outpointing the Panthers 17-7 in the third period to take a 35-23 lead. South rallied in the final frame, outscoring the ‘Dogs 20-9.
New Albany held on late, though, to improve to 2-0 on the young season.
The Bulldogs next visit Evansville Harrison at 8 p.m. Friday night.
NEW ALBANY 44, BLOOMINGTON SOUTH 43
Bloom. South 5 11 7 20 — 43
New Albany 10 8 17 9 — 44
Bloomington South (1-1): Andrew Baran 4, Aiden Schmitz 14, Gavin Wisley 14, Zach Sims 7, Rhett Johnson 4.
New Albany (2-0): Tommy Devine 11, Jeremy Rose 8, Jordan Treat 14, Chris Lampkins 1, Kenny Watson 1, Ben Seigel 8.
3-point field goals: Bloomington South 4 (Schmitz 2, Wisley 2); New Albany 7 (Treat 3, Devine 2, Rose 2).
BRAVES RALLY PAST JUG ROX
SHOALS — Kasym Nash scored a game-high 18 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter, to lead Borden to a 44-36 win at Shoals on Saturday night.
The Jug Rox led 11-6 at the end of the first quarter before the Braves outscored the hosts 12-3 in the second, when Nash and Zander Keith scored five points apiece, to take an 18-14 lead into halftime.
Borden added to its lead after intermission, outscoring Shoals 11-9 in the third and 15-13 in the final frame.
Keith and Derrick Fuller-Tucker added nine points apiece for the Braves (1-1), who host Lanesville at 7:30 p.m. Friday night in their Southern Athletic Conference-opener.
BORDEN 44, SHOALS 36
Borden 6 12 11 15 — 44
Shoals 11 3 9 13 — 36
Borden (1-1): Derrick Fuller-Tucker 9, Alex Schuler 6, Kasym Nash 18, AJ Agnew 2, Zander Keith 9.
Shoals (1-1): Shaw 4, Bridges 4, Perry 16, Smithers 9, Mekbbar 3.
3-point field goals: Borden 5 (Nash 2, Schuler 2, Keith); Shoals 1 (Perry).
