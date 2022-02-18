SALEM — Chase Benner tallied 20 of his game-high 24 points in the fourth quarter to lead Charlestown to a 62-58 come-from-behind win at Salem in a Mid-Southern Conference clash Friday night.
The Pirates led 11-9 at the end of the first quarter before the Lions outscored the visitors 21-12 in the second and 12-8 in the third to take a 42-31 lead into the final frame. Charlestown erupted for 31 points in the fourth quarter behind Benner, who hit four field goals (including a 3-pointer) and was 9 for 11 from the free throw line over the last eight minutes.
Freshman Grason Connell netted 12 points while Jake Ottersbach added 11 and Jake Helton 10 for the Pirates, who won their third straight game.
Charlestown (8-13, 2-6), which has equaled its win total of last season, will visit Southwestern at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
CHARLESTOWN 62, SALEM 58
Charlestown 11 12 8 31 — 62
Salem 9 21 12 16 — 58
Charlestown (8-13, 2-6): Chase Benner 24, Lucas Gillespie 2, Jake Ottersbach 11, Grason Connell 12, Jake Helton 10, Austin Pickerell 1, Demetrius Phelps 2.
Salem (4-14, 0-6): Stephenson 11, Baughman 16, Tucker 3, Colon 8, Mahuron 5, Whitfield 7, Humphrey 8.
3-point field goals: Charlestown 4 (Connell 2, Benner, Helton); Salem 6 (Baughman 3, Humphrey 2, Stephenson).
MUSTANGS HIT 15 3-POINTERS IN WIN
NEW WASHINGTON — Host New Washington hit 15 3-pointers as the Mustangs rolled to a 74-49 victory over visiting South Central in a Southern Athletic Conference clash Friday night.
Matthew Arthur tallied a game-best 27 points to lead New Wash. The junior hit nine field goals, including six 3-pointers, and 3 of 4 free throws.
Mason Thompson, who hit a pair of 3's, added 18 points while Mason Arthur, Matthew's younger brother, scored 17, on the strength of five 3-pointers.
Behind 11 points from Matthew Arthur, the Mustangs led 19-6 at the end of the first quarter. New Wash increased its lead to 33-17 at the break before outscoring the Rebels 41-32 in the second half.
Cole Thomas tallied 14 points while Christian Kiper added 12 for South Central (7-13, 2-3).
New Wash (6-14, 2-3) will host Rock Creek at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
NEW WASHINGTON 74, SOUTH CENTRAL 49
South Central 6 11 16 16 — 49
New Wash 19 14 17 24 — 74
South Central (7-13, 2-3): Christian Kiper 12, Cole Thomas 14, Kole Stewart 2, Ehtan Hedden 10, Craig Simpson 2, Jerrett Feree 3, Caden Bogan 6.
New Washington (6-14, 2-3): Matthew Arthur 27, Mason Arthur 17, Mason Thompson 18, Logan Cooper 8, Conner Shaffer 2, Kalob Coomer 2.
3-point field goals: South Central 4 (Thomas 2, Feree, Kiper); New Washington 15 (Matthew Arthur 6, Mason Arthur 5, Cooper 2, Thompson 2).
STARS DOWN 'DOGS
NEW ALBANY — Josten Carter scored a game-best 24 points, but it wasn't enough as Bedford North Lawrence downed New Albany 60-48 in a Hoosier Hills Conference clash at the Doghouse on Friday night.
The Stars got off to a fast start, outscoring the Bulldogs 13-6 in the first quarter. New Albany closed to within 27-21 by the break, but BNL outpointed the 'Dogs 16-14 in the third period and 17-13 in the final frame.
Colten Leach tallied 20 points and grabbed a game-high 16 rebounds for the Stars, who won their second straight game. Colton Staggs finished with 15 points while Trace Rynders added 12.
Tucker Biven added 14 points for New Albany (10-10, 2-4), which will visit Evansville Central at 8 p.m. tonight.
BEDFORD NL 60, NEW ALBANY 48
Bedford NL 13 14 16 17 — 60
New Albany 6 15 14 13 — 48
Bedford NL (10-9, 2-4): Trace Rynders 12, Colten Leach 20, Houston Corbin 4, Colton Staggs 15, Jett Jones 5, Kole Bailey 4.
New Albany (10-10, 3-3): Josten Carter 24, Tucker Biven 14, Jayden Thompson 2, Future Brooks 6, Chase Loesch 2.
3-point field goals: Bedford NL 5 (Rynders 4, Jones); New Albany 5 (Biven 2, Carter 2, Brooks).
LIONS ROLL OVER COUGARS
SELLERSBURG — Rock Creek rolled to a 70-59 victory over visiting Trinity Lutheran on Friday night.
Ladarius Wallace led the way for the Lions with 19 points. Jonathan Boggs added 14 for Creek, which had four players in double digits. Marial Diper finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds while Jaleb Treat tallied 10 points and seven rebounds.
Gavin Gullion was nearly the fifth Lion in double figures. He netted nine points while dishing out eight assists.
Rock Creek (10-8) will visit New Washington at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
SENATORS EDGE HORNETS
CAMPBELLSBURG — Host West Washington outscored Henryville 20-9 in the fourth quarter to rally for a 48-43 win Friday night.
The Hornets led 13-5 at the end of the first quarter before the Senators edged ahead 22-21 at the break. Henryville retook the lead in the third period, outscoring the hosts 13-6 to go up 34-28.
Lane Hoefler tallied a game-high 21 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, for West Wash (7-12).
Junior guard finished with 14 points while classmate Layton Walton added 12 for the Hornets, who had their three-game win streak snapped.
Henryville (7-13) will visit Crothersville at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
WEST WASHINGTON 48, HENRYVILLE 43
Henryville 13 8 13 9 — 43
West Wash 5 17 6 20 — 48
Henryville (7-13): Tyler Orberson 2, Hayden Barbour 6, Carson Conrey 14, Sam Guernsey 5, Layton Walton 12, Eli Kleinert 2, Aydan Head 2.
West Washington (7-12): Mason Cox 7, Jaxson Cambron 6, Greyson McCoy 2, Lane Hoefler 21, Kenton Chase 8, Titan Williams 4.
3-point field goals: West Washington 2 (Cambron, Hoefler); Henryville 6 (Conrey 4, Barbour 2).
REITZ DEFEATS DEVILS
EVANSVILLE — Host Evansville Reitz outlasted Jeffersonville 64-57 Friday night.
The Red Devils (6-10) will host Madison at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
