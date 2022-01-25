ELIZABETH — Led by its two big men, Rock Creek rolled to a 63-44 win at South Central on Tuesday night.
Seven-foot junior center Marial Diper tallied 24 points, 15 rebounds and a couple blocked shots while 6-7 junior forward Jaleb Treat added 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Lions.
"Our post presence tonight was pretty decent," Rock Creek coach Chris Brown said. "It was a good win. We're a little tired and banged up from the weekend, so I thought it was good to pick up a win on the road against a sectional opponent."
The Lions led 18-8 at the end of the first quarter and 33-15 at halftime en route to the 19-point triumph.
Rock Creek (7-6) will host Highlands Latin (Ky.) at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
ROCK CREEK 63, SOUTH CENTRAL 44
Rock Creek 18 15 21 9 — 63
South Central 8 7 14 15 — 44
Rock Creek (7-6): Wallace 14, Beco 5, Diper 24, Boggs 4, Gullion 2, Treat 14.
South Central (4-9): Kiper 23, Jones 6, Thomas 8, Bogan 2, Stewart 2, Needin 3.
3-point field goals: Rock Creek 0; South Central 6 (Kiper 4, Thomas 2).
REBELS TAME MUSTANGS
HANOVER — Host Southwestern outscored New Washington 45-33 in the second half en route to a 70-55 win Tuesday night.
The Rebels led 9-8 at the end of the first quarter, 25-22 at the break and 48-41 at the conclusion of the third period. The Mustangs got within six late before they were forced to foul. Southwestern hit 6 of 9 free throws down the stretch to secure the victory.
Parker Davis scored 18 points to lead three in double digits for Southwestern (10-5).
Matthew Arthur tallied a game-best 27, on the strength of six 3-pointers, for the Mustangs, who hit 13 shots from long range. His younger brother, Mason, finished with 14 for New Wash, which played without starters Mason Thompson (illness) and Samuel Andres (injury).
The Mustangs (3-11) will visit Switzerland County at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
SOUTHWESTERN 70, NEW WASHINGTON 55
New Washington 8 14 19 14 — 55
Southwestern 9 16 23 22 — 70
New Washington (3-11): Paul Giltner 4, Matthew Arthur 27, Connor Shaffer 3, Mason Arthur 14, Logan Cooper 4, Daniel Burke 3.
Southwestern (10-5): Mitch Mingione 7, Colton Cloud 12, Zach Cole 17, Parker Davis 18, Peyton Gwin 3, Jamison Lewis 9, Hunter Wiseman 4.
3-point field goals: New Washington 13 (Matthew Arthur 6, Mason Arthur 4, Burke, Glitner, Shaffer); Southwestern 6 (Lewis 3, Cloud 2, Mingione).
