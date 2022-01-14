Borden Braves

BORDEN — Host Borden outlasted Austin 59-42 Friday night.

The win was the fifth in six games for the Braves.

Borden (9-4) will be back in action at 7:30 p.m. tonight, when it visits Charlestown.

EAGLES EDGE WARRIORS

NEW ALBANY — Lanesville slipped past host Christian Academy for a 59-55 win Friday night.

The Warriors (6-7) will host Paoli next Saturday night.

‘DORES SLIP PAST PIRATES

LEOPOLD — Host Perry Central nipped Charlestown 48-47 Friday night.

The Commodores led 11-9 at the end of the first quarter, 24-20 at halftime and 37-31 at the conclusion of the third stanza before the Pirates rallied. Perry Central, however, held on.

The Pirates (3-9) will host Borden at 7:30 p.m. tonight.

COUGARS CLIP EASTERN

RAMSEY — Host North Harrison rallied to edge Eastern 60-52 in a Mid-Southern Conference clash Friday night.

The Musketeers led 15-7 at the end of the first quarter and 29-23 at halftime before the Cougars’ comeback.

North Harrison outscored Eastern 17-10 in the third quarter to take a 40-39 lead into the final frame. The Cougars pulled away in the fourth to secure their fourth straight victory, while ending the Musketeers’ 10-game win streak.

Cade Jones tallied 23 points to pace Eastern (11-2, 2-2) while Jacob Cherry added 11.

North Harrison (8-2, 5-1) hosts Floyd Central at 7:30 p.m tonight.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you