Borden sophomore Kasym Nash drives the ball to the basket in a game at Henryville earlier this season. Today Nash and the Braves will face Springs Valley in the second semifinal of the Class A Loogootee Regional.

 Josh Cook | News and Tribune

BORDEN — Borden clinched at least a share of the Southern Athletic Conference title with a 69-45 victory over visiting New Washington on Friday night.

The Braves led 16-7 at the end of the first quarter, 31-20 at the break and 51-32 through three periods on the way their third straight win.

Kasym Nash tallied a game-high 26 points for Borden (9-4, 4-0), which also received 12 from Derrick Fuller-Tucker and 11 from Alex Schuler.

Matthew Arthur scored a team-high 14 points while Paul Giltner added 11 for the Mustangs (4-8, 1-1), who host Clarksville at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Borden will next visit Austin at 7:30 p.m. next Friday.

BORDEN 69, NEW WASHINGTON 45

New Wash 7  13  12  13 — 45

Borden     16  15  20  18 — 69

New Washington (4-8, 1-1): Paul Giltner 11, Matthew Arthur 14, Mason Arthur 7, Mason Thompson 5, Luke Woods 4, Eurton 4.

Borden (9-4, 4-0): Derrick Fuller-Tucker 12, Alex Schuler 11, Kasym Nash 26, Luke Marsh 1, AJ Agnew 4, Judd Missi 4, Zander Keith 9, Garrett Schmidt 2.

3-point field goals: New Washington 2 (Mat. Arthur, Thompson); Borden 6 (Nash 3, Schuler 2, Keith).

CENTURIONS TOP WARRIORS

NEW ALBANY — Visiting Christian Academy of Louisville outlasted Christian Academy 54-39 Friday night.

The Centurions led 14-6 at the end of the first quarter, 24-17 at halftime and 41-28 through three periods en route to victory.

Joshua Renfro tallied a team-high 15 points on the strength of four 3-pointers. David Cook netted 10 while Caleb Roy added eight in his season-debut for CAI (6-3), which will visit Silver Creek at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

CAL 54, CAI 39

CAL  14  10  17  13 — 54

CAI    6  11  11  11 — 39

CAL (8-8): Joshua Sangalli 13, Connor Hodge 15, Cole Hodge 2, Benjamin Strong 8, Nolan Wahl 9, Alexander Wolfe 2, Kirk Lemons 3, Baylor Hill 2.

CAI (6-3): Caleb Roy 8, Joshua Renfro 15, Matthew Carter 1, Eli Logsdon 3, David Cook 10, Nate Doss 2.

3-point field goals: CAL 6 (Con. Hodge 3, Sangalli 2, Lemons); CAI 7 (Renfro 4, Cook 2, Logsdon).

PANTHERS DOWN FLOYD

CORYDON — Tyler Fessel tallied 25 points — including the 1,000th of his career — to lead host Corydon Central to a 74-60 victory over visiting Floyd Central on Friday night.

The Panthers led 12-8 at the end of the first quarter, 32-25 at halftime and 52-40 through three periods before outscoring the Highlanders 22-20 in the final frame.

Tyler Fessel tallied a game-high 25 points while Anthony Martin added 18 for Corydon Central (10-2), which will visit Clarksville next Friday night.

Tevi Ali scored a team-high 16 points off the bench to lead Floyd, which also received 10 from Brock Conrad and nine from Caleb Washington.

The Highlanders (2-6) will visit Indianapolis Cathedral at 6:30 p.m. Saturday evening.

CORYDON CENTRAL 74, FLOYD CENTRAL 60

Floyd Central      8  17  15  20 — 60

Corydon Central 12 20  20  22 — 74

Floyd Central (2-6): Nathan Rushing 8, Austin Cardwell 3, Tevi Ali 16, Kaden Stewart 8, Tre Walters 6, Caleb Washington 9, Brock Conrad 10.

Corydon Central (10-2): Tyler Fessel 25, Jalen Fowler 13, Anthony Martin 18, T-Mac Wilkinson 5, Austin Vaughn 10, Trey Wiley 2, Kameron Walter 1.

3-point field goals: Floyd Central 7 (Ali 3, Rushing 2, Walters, Washington); Corydon Central 4 (Fessel, Fowler, Vaughn, Wilkinson).

DRAGONS DOWN EASTERN

SELLERSBURG — Freshman Kasen Daeger tallied a team-high 18 points to lead Silver Creek to a 71-60 victory over visiting Eastern in an Mid-Southern Conference clash Friday night.

The Dragons led 16-14 at the end of the first quarter, 28-19 at halftime and 52-37 through three periods en route to victory.

Jacob Cherry scored 17 for the Musketeers (9-2, 0-2).

Creek (5-4, 3-0) will host Christian Academy at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

SILVER CREEK 71, EASTERN 60

Eastern        14   5  18  22 — 60

Silver Creek 16 12  24  19 — 71

OWLS OUTLAST PIRATES

SEYMOUR — Host Seymour held off Charlestown for a 45-36 win Friday night.

The Owls led 10-5 at the end of the first quarter, 22-14 at halftime and 35-30 through three periods on the way to victory.

The Pirates (5-6) will host Madison at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.

