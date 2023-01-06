BORDEN — Borden clinched at least a share of the Southern Athletic Conference title with a 69-45 victory over visiting New Washington on Friday night.
The Braves led 16-7 at the end of the first quarter, 31-20 at the break and 51-32 through three periods on the way their third straight win.
Kasym Nash tallied a game-high 26 points for Borden (9-4, 4-0), which also received 12 from Derrick Fuller-Tucker and 11 from Alex Schuler.
Matthew Arthur scored a team-high 14 points while Paul Giltner added 11 for the Mustangs (4-8, 1-1), who host Clarksville at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
Borden will next visit Austin at 7:30 p.m. next Friday.
BORDEN 69, NEW WASHINGTON 45
New Wash 7 13 12 13 — 45
Borden 16 15 20 18 — 69
New Washington (4-8, 1-1): Paul Giltner 11, Matthew Arthur 14, Mason Arthur 7, Mason Thompson 5, Luke Woods 4, Eurton 4.
Borden (9-4, 4-0): Derrick Fuller-Tucker 12, Alex Schuler 11, Kasym Nash 26, Luke Marsh 1, AJ Agnew 4, Judd Missi 4, Zander Keith 9, Garrett Schmidt 2.
3-point field goals: New Washington 2 (Mat. Arthur, Thompson); Borden 6 (Nash 3, Schuler 2, Keith).
CENTURIONS TOP WARRIORS
NEW ALBANY — Visiting Christian Academy of Louisville outlasted Christian Academy 54-39 Friday night.
The Centurions led 14-6 at the end of the first quarter, 24-17 at halftime and 41-28 through three periods en route to victory.
Joshua Renfro tallied a team-high 15 points on the strength of four 3-pointers. David Cook netted 10 while Caleb Roy added eight in his season-debut for CAI (6-3), which will visit Silver Creek at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
CAL 54, CAI 39
CAL 14 10 17 13 — 54
CAI 6 11 11 11 — 39
CAL (8-8): Joshua Sangalli 13, Connor Hodge 15, Cole Hodge 2, Benjamin Strong 8, Nolan Wahl 9, Alexander Wolfe 2, Kirk Lemons 3, Baylor Hill 2.
CAI (6-3): Caleb Roy 8, Joshua Renfro 15, Matthew Carter 1, Eli Logsdon 3, David Cook 10, Nate Doss 2.
3-point field goals: CAL 6 (Con. Hodge 3, Sangalli 2, Lemons); CAI 7 (Renfro 4, Cook 2, Logsdon).
PANTHERS DOWN FLOYD
CORYDON — Tyler Fessel tallied 25 points — including the 1,000th of his career — to lead host Corydon Central to a 74-60 victory over visiting Floyd Central on Friday night.
The Panthers led 12-8 at the end of the first quarter, 32-25 at halftime and 52-40 through three periods before outscoring the Highlanders 22-20 in the final frame.
Tyler Fessel tallied a game-high 25 points while Anthony Martin added 18 for Corydon Central (10-2), which will visit Clarksville next Friday night.
Tevi Ali scored a team-high 16 points off the bench to lead Floyd, which also received 10 from Brock Conrad and nine from Caleb Washington.
The Highlanders (2-6) will visit Indianapolis Cathedral at 6:30 p.m. Saturday evening.
CORYDON CENTRAL 74, FLOYD CENTRAL 60
Floyd Central 8 17 15 20 — 60
Corydon Central 12 20 20 22 — 74
Floyd Central (2-6): Nathan Rushing 8, Austin Cardwell 3, Tevi Ali 16, Kaden Stewart 8, Tre Walters 6, Caleb Washington 9, Brock Conrad 10.
Corydon Central (10-2): Tyler Fessel 25, Jalen Fowler 13, Anthony Martin 18, T-Mac Wilkinson 5, Austin Vaughn 10, Trey Wiley 2, Kameron Walter 1.
3-point field goals: Floyd Central 7 (Ali 3, Rushing 2, Walters, Washington); Corydon Central 4 (Fessel, Fowler, Vaughn, Wilkinson).
DRAGONS DOWN EASTERN
SELLERSBURG — Freshman Kasen Daeger tallied a team-high 18 points to lead Silver Creek to a 71-60 victory over visiting Eastern in an Mid-Southern Conference clash Friday night.
The Dragons led 16-14 at the end of the first quarter, 28-19 at halftime and 52-37 through three periods en route to victory.
Jacob Cherry scored 17 for the Musketeers (9-2, 0-2).
Creek (5-4, 3-0) will host Christian Academy at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
SILVER CREEK 71, EASTERN 60
Eastern 14 5 18 22 — 60
Silver Creek 16 12 24 19 — 71
OWLS OUTLAST PIRATES
SEYMOUR — Host Seymour held off Charlestown for a 45-36 win Friday night.
The Owls led 10-5 at the end of the first quarter, 22-14 at halftime and 35-30 through three periods on the way to victory.
The Pirates (5-6) will host Madison at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
