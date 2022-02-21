BROWNSTOWN — Sparked by a beyond-half-court buzzer-beater at halftime, Class 3A No. 10 Brownstown Central topped Providence 82-68 Saturday night.
The Braves led 16-15 at the end of the first quarter, but the Pioneers were up by two (34-32) in the final seconds of the second period. That's when, after a successful free throw by Providence, Brownstown's Parker Hehman hit a running shot from just beyond the volleyball line on the opposite end to give the hosts a 35-34 lead at the break.
"They carried that out of the half to build an early third-quarter lead," Pioneers head coach Ryan Miller said. "The boys clawed back into the game to cut it to one point later in the third."
The Braves, however, increased their advantage to 59-52 heading into the final frame, when Brownstown outpointed Providence 23-16 to pull away.
"Ultimately, Brownstown's size, physicality and the nature of how the game was being called was too much for us to overcome," Miller said. "We started pressing in the fourth quarter to attempt to get back into the game, and it became a fast-tempo, high-scoring game, which is not our usual style.
Jack Benter, who earlier in the week hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to beat Floyd Central in overtime, tallied a game-high 24 points. He hit seven field goals, including a 3-pointer, and was 9 for 9 from the free throw line. Carter Waskom added 20, 15 in the fourth quarter, while Hehman finished with 15, all on 3-pointers.
"Brownstown is very talented and some of their role players stepped up too. It was a tough, sectional-like road environment tonight, which is good for postseason prep, as was last night's game," Miller said.
Tyler Simmons netted 15 points to pace the Pioneers (14-6), who lost their second straight game. Cade Carver tallied 12 while Quentin Hesse added 11, all in the second half, for Providence, which will close out its regular season at New Washington at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL 82, PROVIDENCE 68
Providence 15 19 18 16 — 68
Brownstown 16 19 24 23 — 82
Providence (14-6): Cade Carver 12, Casey Kaelin 9, Tyler Simmons 15, Grant Williams 3, Max Beatty 6, Quentin Hesse 11, Jaden Johnson 7, Grant Seebold 3, Jacob Kaiser 2.
Brownstown (19-3): Parker Hehman 15, Jack Benter 24, Carter Waskom 20, Carson Darlage 7, Levi Stahl 4, Jakob Arthur 3, Aiden Schroer 9.
3-point field goals: Providence 9 (Hesse 3, Beatty 2, Kaelin 2, Seebold, Williams); Brownstown 9 (Hehman 5, Waskom 2, Benter, Arthur).
COUGARS CLIP FLOYD
FLOYDS KNOBS — Bloomington North outscored host Floyd Central 16-12 in the fourth quarter to rally for a 51-48 win Saturday night.
The 4A No. 6 Highlanders led 12-9 at the end of the first quarter before the Cougars closed to within one (23-22) by the break. Floyd still led by a point (36-35) heading into the final frame before North battled back.
Nick Klaiber tallied a game-high 22 points, 13 in the second half, for the Cougars, who went 21 for 27 from the free throw line in the victory.
Kyle Poates scored 14 points while Brady Moore added 11 for the Highlanders, who continued to played without injured junior forward Caleb Washington. Floyd finished 7 for 13 from the foul line in the loss.
The Highlanders will close out their regular season, and Hoosier Hills Conference play, at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night, when they host Columbus East.
BLOOMINGTON NORTH 51, FLOYD CENTRAL 48
Bloom. North 9 13 13 16 — 51
Floyd Central 12 11 13 12 — 48
Bloomington North (17-3): Nick Klaiber 22, Nate Hoffman 8, Marco Fitch 10, Jaqualon Roberts 10, Lucas Vencel 1.
Floyd Central (16-4): Kyle Poates 14, Max Tripure 3, Brady Moore 11, Cole Harritt 5, Wesley Celichowski 8, Tevi Ali 7.
3-point field goals: Bloomington North 2 (Fitch, Hoffman); Floyd Central 3 (Harritt, Moore, Tripure).
HORNETS CLINCH 2ND IN SAC
CROTHERSVILLE — Henryville wrapped up second place in the Southern Athletic Conference with an 81-44 win at Crothersville on Saturday night.
Behind seven first-period points from Layton Walton, the Hornets led 17-9 after eight minutes. They increased their advantage to 35-22 by halftime and 56-37 at the conclusion of the third quarter before outscoring the Tigers 25-7 in the final frame.
Sophomore Aydan Head tallied a team-high 13 points to lead a balanced offensive attack. Braydon Dobbs added 11 while Eli Kleinert and Sam Guernsey tallied 10 apiece. Behind Head, Dobbs and Kleinert, the Henryville bench scored 48 points.
Preston West netted 16 to top the Tigers (3-18, 0-5).
The Hornets (8-13, 4-1), who have won four of their last five, will close out their regular season at Clarksville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
HENRYVILLE 81, CROTHERSVILLE 44
Henryville 17 18 21 25 — 81
Crothersville 9 13 15 7 — 44
Henryville (8-13, 4-1): Tyler Orberson 4, Hayden Barbour 3, Carson Conrey 6, Sam Guernsey 10, Layton Walton 10, Caleb Lehaceanu 4, Eli Kleinert 10, Andrew Knecht 3, Taylor Guthrie 7, Aydan Head 13, Braydon Dobbs 11.
Crothersville (3-18, 0-5): West 16, Turner 3, Helt 8, Napier 4, Morgan 6, Clouse 3, Bowman 4.
3-point field goals: Henryville 6 (Conrey 2, Barbour, Dobbs, Guthrie, Knecht); Crothersville 2 (Clouse, West).
MIKEL'S BIG GAME FUELS BRAVES
BORDEN — Sterling Mikel scored a career-high 30 points to lead Borden to a 56-41 victory over visiting Orleans on Saturday night.
The senior forward hit 12 field goals, including five 3-pointers, and was 1 for 2 from the free throw line.
Behind nine first-period points from Mikel, the Braves led 17-10 after eight minutes before the Bulldogs trimmed it to 22-16 by intermission. Borden then outscored Orleans 19-11 in the third quarter, on the strength of 14 points from Mikel, and 15-14 in the final frame.
Mason Jones added eight points, Kasym Nash seven and Mason Carter six for the Braves, who won for the fifth time in their last six games.
Borden (14-6) will close out its regular season at Salem at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
BORDEN 56, ORLEANS 41
Orleans 10 6 11 14 — 41
Borden 17 5 19 15 — 56
Orleans (16-6): Hall 9, Jones 4, Alston 14, Troutman 5, Petty 3, Swayer 2.
Borden (14-6): Mason Carter 6, Sterling Mikel 30, Kasym Nash 7, Mason Jones 8, Ethan Eurton 2, Cruz Martin 3.
3-point field goals: Orleans 2 (Hall, Petty); Borden 11 (Mikel 5, Carter 2, Jones 2, Martin, Nash).
TREAT LEADS LIONS OVER NEW WASH
NEW WASHINGTON — Jaleb Treat's big double-double propelled Rock Creek to a 68-60 win at New Washington in a matchup of sectional foes Saturday night.
The 6-foot-7 junior forward finished with 19 points and 18 rebounds to lead a very balanced attack for the Lions (11-8), who have won four of their last five.
Jonathan Boggs added 13 points and Ladarius Wallace tallied 12 while Marial Diper and Gavin Gullion added 10 apiece. Diper also recorded a double-double, snaring 11 rebounds. Gullion wasn't far from one himself, grabbing seven boards.
Both teams will be back in action at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night. New Washington (6-15) will host Providence while Rock Creek will entertain West Washington.
BULLDOGS BEAT BEARS
EVANSVILLE — New Albany topped host Evansville Central 66-46 Saturday night.
The Bulldogs built a 32-22 halftime lead before outscoring the Bears 34-24 in the third and fourth quarters.
New Albany (11-10) will close out its regular season at 7:30 p.m. Friday night at Bloomington North.
