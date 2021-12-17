SALEM — Sterling Mikel scored 19 points to pace three in double digits and lead Borden to a 73-56 win over West Washington in the first game of the First Harrison Holiday Tourney in boys’ basketball action Friday night at Salem.
The Braves (4-2) will face Eastern (5-1) at 7:30 p.m. tonight in the championship game. Cade Jones and Jacob Cherry scored 16 points apiece to lead the Musketeers to a 67-42 victory over the host Lions in Friday night’s second game.
Borden led the Senators 18-13 at the end of the first quarter before outscoring them 18-6 in the second to take a 36-19 lead into the locker room at halftime. The Braves rolled from there.
Mikel hit three 3-pointers, a trio of 2-pointers and all four of his free throws en route to his team-high point total. Mason Jones, who also hit a trio of trifectas, added 17 while Kasym Nash netted 15 for Borden.
Tonight’s matchup will be a rematch of a season-opener, which Eastern won 70-56 at Borden.
.
BORDEN 73, WEST WASHINGTON 56
Borden 18 18 21 16 — 73
W. Wash 13 6 17 20 — 56
Borden (4-2): Mason Carter 3, Shawn Condon 6, Sterling Mikel 19, Kasym Nash 15, Brady Schuler 2, Mason Jones 17, Ethan Eurton 8, Cruz Martin 3.
West Washington (0-5): Cox 2, Cambron 9, Rosenbaum 3, McCoy 4, Hoefler 26, Chase 8, Williams 4.
3-point field goals: Borden 8 (Jones 3, Mikel 3, Martin, Nash); West Washington 8 (Hoefler 4, Cambron 3, Rosenbaum).
.
ORBERSON LEADS HORNETS OVER EAGLES
LANESVILLE — Tyler Orberson tallied 17 points — all in the second half — to pace three in double figures and lead Henryville to a 57-48 Southern Athletic Conference win at Lanesville on Friday night.
Orberson, a senior guard, hit three 3-pointers in the third quarter before hitting a 2-pointer and all six of his free throws in the final frame.
"We rode Orberson like a borrowed mule tonight and I am so proud of him," Hornets head coach Jared Hill said.
The two teams were tied 4-all at the end of the first quarter before Henryville outscored the Eagles 17-13 in the second to take a four-point lead into the locker room. Both teams tallied 18 points in the third period before the Hornets outpointed Lanesville 18-13 in the final frame.
Sam Guernsey added 13 points and Layton Walton 12 for Henryville (2-5, 1-0).
"We took care of the ball and made some shots tonight," Hill said. "We battled through adversity and played a nice ball game."
The Hornets host Orleans at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
.
HENRYVILLE 57, LANESVILLE 48
Henryville 4 17 18 18 — 57
Lanesville 4 13 18 13 — 48
Henryville (2-5, 1-0): Tyler Orberson 17, Sam Guernsey 13, Layton Walton 12, Hayden Barbour 2, Eli Kleinert 4, Sam Gilles 3, Carson Conrey 3, Braydon Dobbs 2, Caleb Lehaceanu 1.
Lanesville (0-7, 0-2): Miller 14, Crosby 5, Teeter 3, Schneider 2, Baumgart 10, Walter 14.
3-point field goals: Henryville 7 (Orberson 3, Guernsey 2, Conrey, Gilles); Lanesville 4 (Baumgart 2, Crosby, Teeter).
.
SHINERS RALLY PAST MUSTANGS
NEW WASHINGTON — Visiting Rising Sun outscored New Washington 43-21 in the second half to rally for a 73-54 win Friday night.
The Mustangs led 15-11 at the end of the first quarter and 33-30 at the break before the Shiners battled back. Rising Sun outscored New Wash 20-5 in the third period, then 23-16 in the fourth to pick up its first win of the season.
Freshman Mason Arthur tallied a team-high 16 points for the Mustangs. His brother Matthew Arthur added 12 while Paul Giltner netted 11 for New Washington (1-3), which will visit Crothersville at 7:30 p.m. tonight in its SAC opener.
.
RISING SUN 73, NEW WASHINGTON 54
Rising Sun 11 19 20 23 — 73
New Wash 15 18 5 16 — 54
Rising Sun (1-3): B. Morris 3, N. Elliott 5, D. Martin 11, D. Carrigan 9, B. Williams 2, K. Montgomery 5, P. Merica 10, B. Works 18, G. Shorter 2, D. McKinley 8.
New Washington (1-3): Paul Giltner 11, Matthew Arthur 12, Connor Shaffer 2, Mason Arthur 16, Mason Thompson 9, Miguel Hessig 4.
3-point field goals: Rising Sun 7 (Martin 3, Works 2, Carrigan, Elliott); New Washington 6 (Mas. Arthur 4, Giltner, Thompson).
.
RENFRO LEADS WARRIORS TO WIN
NEW ALBANY — Freshman Joshua Renfro tallied a game-high 21 points to lead Christian Academy to a 66-34 victory over visiting South Central on Friday night.
Renfro hit five 3-pointers, two 2-pointers and both of his free throws in his big night.
Brady Dunn added 16 points, Caleb Roy 11 and Myles Morgan 10 for the Warriors, who led 18-4 at the end of the first quarter and 39-15 at halftime.
CAI (2-2) will host Charlestown at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
.
CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 66, SOUTH CENTRAL 34
South Central 4 11 10 9 — 34
Chr. Academy 18 21 11 16 — 66
South Central (1-5): Schmelz 11, Kiper 6, Jones 11, Thomas 6.
CAI (2-2): Joshua Renfro 21, Nathan Whitten 2, Brady Dunn 16, Caleb Roy 11, Myles Morgan 10, Nate Doss 5, Connor Jackson 1.
3-point field goals: South Central 4 (Schmelz 3, Jones); CAI 10 (Renfro 5, Dunn 3, Doss, Roy).
.
LIONS CLIP COUGARS
SELLERSBURG — Host Rock Creek outlasted Louisville Holy Cross 48-37 Friday night.
Jaleb Treat had a double-double (16 points, 10 rebounds) to lead the Lions. Jonathan Boggs added 13 points while Marial Diper stuffed the stat sheet with 12 points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots.
The Lions (4-1) are idle until they play their first game in the Bobcat of Daviess County Classic on Dec. 28.
