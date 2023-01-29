NEW ALBANY — Kasym Nash and Derrick Fuller-Tucker tallied 19 points apiece to lead Borden to a 58-51 win at Christian Academy on Saturday night.
The Braves built a double-digit advantage in the first quarter, leading 17-5 after eight minutes. The Warriors pulled to within 29-24 by halftime and 43-39 through three periods before Borden held off the hosts in the final frame, when Nash netted 10.
Alex Schuler added 13 points for the Braves (12-6), who will host Springs Valley at 12:30 p.m. this Saturday.
Joshua Renfro had a team-high 15 points for the Warriors, who also received 11 from Elijah Logsdon and 10 from David Cook. CAI (9-5) will next host Shawe Memorial at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
.
BORDEN 58, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 51
Borden 17 12 14 15 — 58
CAI 5 19 15 12 — 51
Borden (12-6): Derrick Fuller-Tucker 19, Alex Schuler 13, Kasym Nash 19, AJ Agnew 5, Judd Missi 2.
CAI (9-5): Caleb Roy 6, Joshua Renfro 15, Matthew Carter 5, Elijah Logsdon 11, David Cook 10, Nate Doss 4.
3-point field goals: Borden 8 (Fuller-Tucker 3, Schuler 3, Agnew, Nash); CAI 6 (Logsdon 3, Carter, Cook, Renfro).
.
PIRATES RUN PAST EAGLES
CHARLESTOWN — Host Charlestown jumped out to a big early lead and downed Lanesville 72-46 Saturday night.
The Pirates led 21-4 at the end of the first quarter and 39-16 at halftime before outscoring the Eagles 33-30 over the final two periods.
Demetrius Phelps led a very balanced attack for Charlestown with 13 points. AJ Todd added 12 while Jake Ottersbach and Austin Pickerell contributed 11 apiece for the Pirates (9-9), who will visit North Harrison at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
Jackson Schneider scored 13 points to lead Lanesville (0-15) while Jack Crosby added 10.
.
CHARLESTOWN 72, LANESVILLE 46
Lanesville 4 12 18 12 — 46
Charlestown 21 18 17 16 — 72
Lanesville (0-15): Maddex Miller 7, Nolyn Hall 7, Braydon Hodges 1, Jack Crosby 10, Caleb Voyles 3, Gene Klusmeier 2, Ethan Patterson 2, Jackson Schneider 13, Jaxson Payne 1.
Charlestown (9-9): Tre Martin 5, AJ Todd 12, Parker Odle 3, Jaydon Berkley 3, Jake Ottersbach 11, Ethan French 2, Austin Pickerell 11, Demetrius Phelps 13, Cam Gemme 2, Grason Connell 8, Bennett Abby 2.
3-point field goals: Lanesville 2 (Crosby 2); Charlestown 7 (Connell 2, Todd 2, Martin, Odle, Pickerell).
.
REBELS RALLY PAST GENERALS
CLARKSVILLE — South Central rallied for a 66-49 win at Clarksville on Saturday night.
The Generals led 20-12 at the end of the first quarter before the Rebels responded and tied it up at 30 by halftime. The visitors then outscored Clarksville 15-7 in the third period and 21-12 in the final frame en route to victory.
Landon Radlein led the Generals with 16 points, most of which came in the first quarter. Morgan Capps added 11 and Jacob Seward 10 for Clarksville.
Cole Thomas tallied a game-high 26 points while Christian Kiper contributed 19 for South Central.
Both teams will be back in action Thursday night. Clarksville (5-11) will host Class 3A No. 10 Scottsburg at 7:30 p.m. while the Rebels (11-6) will visit 2A No. 7 Providence at the same time.
.
SOUTH CENTRAL 66, CLARKSVILLE 49
South Central 12 18 15 21 — 66
Clarksville 20 10 7 12 — 49
South Central (11-6): Jarrett Feree 3, Christian Kiper 19, Ty Jones 5, Cole Thomas 26, Caden Bogan 9, Kole Stewart 2, Ethan Hedden 2.
Clarksville (5-11): Morgan Capps 11, Landon Radlein 16, Ashton Leezer 7, Jacob Seward 10, Ray McClendon 5.
3-point field goals: South Central 1 (Thomas); Clarksville 5 (Radlein 3, Leezer, McClendon).
.
LANCERS HOLD OFF HORNETS
HENRYVILLE — Visiting Edinburgh outscored Henryville 14-7 in the fourth quarter to pull out a 63-56 win in a nip-and-tuck game Saturday night.
The two teams were tied 20-all at the end of the first quarter before the Hornets edged ahead 37-35 by halftime. The Lancers knotted it up at 49 by the conclusion of the third period before the visitors pulled away in the final frame.
Layton Walton tallied a team-high 16 points while Aydan Head added 14 for Henryville (11-5), which will visit Eastern at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
WILDCATS DEFEAT ‘DOGS
JASPER — Jasper ran out to a double-digit lead, then held off visiting New Albany for a 62-52 triumph Saturday night.
The Wildcats led 16-4 at the end of the first quarter, 29-20 at the break and 47-35 through three periods en route to victory.
Jordan Treat tallied a team-high 14 points for the Bulldogs, who also received 10 apiece from Josten Carter and Rylan Schrink.
New Albany (8-8) will host Jennings County at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
.
JASPER 62, NEW ALBANY 52
New Albany 4 16 15 17 — 52
Jasper 16 13 18 15 — 62
New Albany (8-8): Tommy Devine 9, Josten Carter 10, Jeremy Rose 5, Jordan Treat 14, Chase Loesch 2, Rylan Schrink 10, Chris Lampkins 2.
Jasper (10-6): Carter Mundy 12, Grant Young 5, Charlie Kabrick 9, Andrew Noblitt 7, Brayden Giesler 5, Will Wallace 14, Griffin Hile 10.
3-point field goals: New Albany 10 (Devine 3, Carter 2, Treat 2, Schrink 2, Rose); Jasper 5 (Mundy 2, Kabrick, Noblitt, Giesler).
.
PANTHERS DOWN DRAGONS
BLOOMINGTON — Host Bloomington South clipped Silver Creek 78-68 Saturday night.
The Panthers led 22-18 at the end of the first quarter, 41-35 at halftime and 60-47 through three periods before holding off the Dragons in the final frame.
Kaden Oliver tallied a game-high 23 points to lead Creek while freshman Kasen Daeger contributed 15.
The Dragons (8-7) will visit Salem at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
.
BLOOMINGTON SOUTH 78, SILVER CREEK 68
Silver Creek 18 17 12 21 — 68
Bloom. South 22 19 19 18 — 78
Silver Creek (8-7): Hayden Garten 4, Kaden Oliver 23, Kasen Daeger 15, Walker Hoffman 6, Nate Davidson 6, Jace Burton 8, Kyle Roberts 3, Jake Nickens 3.
Bloomington South (13-5): Aiden Schmitz 9, Gavin Wisley 15, Zach Sims 20, Taye Spears 6, Rhett Johnson 7, Cruz Sanchez 1, Tucker Simpson 7, Vince Moutardier 13.
3-point field goals: Silver Creek 5 (Davidson 2, Burton, Daeger, Roberts); Bloomington South 9 (Schmitz 3, Spears 2, Wisley, Sims, Simpson, Moutardier).
.
PANTHERS OUTLAST FLOYD
EVANSVILLE — Host Evansville Reitz edged Floyd Central 58-54 Saturday night.
The Panthers jumped out to a 17-7 lead before the Highlanders trimmed that deficit to 30-21 by halftime and 39-38 through three periods. Reitz, however, held off Floyd in the final frame.
Caleb Washington tallied a team-high 18 points while Brock Conrad finished with 14 and Tevi Ali 11 for the Highlanders (4-11), who will host Bedford North Lawrence at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
.
EVANSVILLE REITZ 58, FLOYD CENTRAL 54
Floyd Central 7 14 17 16 — 54
Evansville Reitz 17 13 9 19 — 58
Floyd Central (4-11): Austin Cardwell 4, Tevi Ali 11, Tre Walters 7, Caleb Washington 18, Brock Conrad 14.
Evansville Reitz (11-3): Jayden Sanders 22, Will Kirkland 11, Braylen Langley 10, Isaac Higgs 15.
3-point field goals: Floyd Central (Ali 2, Walters, Washington); Evansville Reitz 2 (Sanders 2).
.
MUSTANGS WIN 3RD IN A ROW
BLOOMINGTON — Visiting New Washington rolled to a 74-59 win at Bloomington Lighthouse on Saturday afternoon.
The Mustangs, who have won three in a row, will host Medora at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.