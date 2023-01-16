BORDEN — Kasym Nash scored five of his game-high 27 points — including the go-ahead basket with 9.7 seconds to play — in overtime to lift host Borden to a 61-59 victory over visiting Charlestown in a back-and-forth game Saturday night.
The Braves led 21-13 at the end of the first quarter before the Pirates outscored them 20-10 in the second to take a 33-31 lead into the locker room.
Borden responded in the third, outpointing Charlestown 16-9. The Pirates answered back in the final frame, though, tying it up at 54 by the end of regulation.
Charlestown led 58-56 late in the extra session before Alex Schuler’s driving layup knotted it again with 31 seconds left. Then, after the Pirates made one free throw, Nash converted an old-fashioned three-point play to give the Braves their fifth straight win.
In the victory, Nash netted four 3-pointers to become the program’s all-time leader in that category.
Schuler finished with nine points while Derrick Fuller-Tucker and AJ Agnew added eight apiece for Borden (11-4), which will host Henryville this Saturday.
Freshman AJ Todd tallied a team-high 15 points while Demetrius Phelps added 13 for Charlestown (7-7), which will host Eastern at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
.
BORDEN 61, CHARLESTOWN 59 (OT)
Charlestown 13 20 9 12 5 — 59
Borden 21 10 16 7 7 — 61
Charlestown (7-7): AJ Todd 15, Jake Ottersbach 2, Ethan French 4, Demetrius Phelps 13, Grason Connell 4, Tre Martin 8, Jaydon Berkley 3, Austin Pickerell 10.
Borden (11-4): Derrick Fuller-Tucker 8, Alex Schuler 9, Kasym Nash 27, AJ Agnew 8, Judd Missi 4, Zander Keith 5.
3-point field goals: Charlestown 9 (Martin 2, Todd 2, Phelps 2, Berkley, Connell, French); Borden 9 (Nash 4, Agnew 2, Fuller-Tucker 2, Schuler).
.
HORNETS WIN 8TH IN A ROW
HENRYVILLE — Host Henryville held off Clarksville for a 49-45 win — the Hornets’ eighth straight — Saturday night at Furnish Gym.
Henryville led 12-10 at the end of the first quarter before extending that to 24-16 by intermission. The Generals cut that deficit in half by the conclusion of the third period before both teams scored 17 in the final frame.
Layton Walton tallied a team-high 15 points while Aydan Head added 12 and Carson Conrey 11 for the Hornets (9-3), who’ll host Providence at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
Landon Radlein scored a game-high 19 points but he was the only player in double digits for Clarksville (4-10), which will visit Lanesville this Saturday night.
.
HENRYVILLE 49, CLARKSVILLE 45
Clarksville 10 6 12 17 — 45
Henryville 12 12 8 17 — 49
Clarksville (4-10): Landon Radlein 19, Ashton Leezer 1, Jacob Seward 8, Morgan Capps 7, Robert Lamar 2, Ray McClendon 8.
Henryville (9-3): Eli Kleinert 9, Hayden Barbour 2, Carson Conrey 11, Aydan Head 12, Layton Walton 15.
3-point field goals: Clarksville 5 (Radlein 5); Henryville 4 (Conrey 3, Kleinert).
.
MUSTANGS CLIP COUGARS
NEW WASHINGTON — The Arthur brothers combined for 57 points to lead New Washington to a 69-63 victory over visiting Trinity Lutheran on Saturday night.
Senior Matthew Arthur scored a game-high 30 points while his younger brother Mason, a sophomore, tallied 27 for the Mustangs.
New Wash (5-10) will next host Austin at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
WARRIORS DOWN ‘DOGS
SCOTTSBURG — Class 3A No. 9 Scottsburg outscored visiting New Albany by 12 in the decisive third period to earn a 65-57 win Saturday night at Meyer Gym.
The Warriors led 12-11 at the end of the first quarter before the Bulldogs outscored them 21-16 in the second to take a 32-28 lead into the locker room.
Scottsburg, however, outpointed New Albany 18-6 in the third to take control. Both teams netted 19 in the final frame.
Josten Carter tallied a team-high 21 points while Jordan Treat finished with 14 for the Bulldogs (8-4), who will host Silver Creek at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
.
SCOTTSBURG 65, NEW ALBANY 57
New Albany 11 21 6 19 — 57
Scottsburg 12 16 18 19 — 65
New Albany (8-4): Tommy Devine 3, Josten Carter 21, Jeremy Rose 9, Jordan Treat 14, Chase Loesch 8, Chris Lampkins 2.
Scottsburg (12-2): Clancy 22, Zellers 19, Richardson 9, Martin 5, Miller 4, Bowles 3, McGinnis 3.
3-point field goals: New Albany 6 (Treat 3, Carter, Devine, Rose); Scottsburg 6 (Richardson 3, McGinnis, Zellers, Martin).
.
FLOYD WINS
FLOYDS KNOBS — Host Floyd Central downed North Harrison 56-47 Saturday night on Joe Hinton Court.
The Highlanders led 16-9 at the end of the first quarter, 29-20 at the break and 40-32 through three periods en route to victory.
Caleb Washington tallied a team-high 21 points while Tevi Ali added 12 and Kaden Stewart 11 for Floyd (3-8), which will next visit Jennings County at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
BOSSE BEATS LIONS
EVANSVILLE — Evansville Bosse edged Rock Creek 70-68 Saturday in Lions’ final game of the Warrior Showcase at Evansville Harrison.
Jaleb Treat tallied 18 points and seven rebounds while Ladarius Wallace added 14 points, six rebounds and five assists for Rock Creek, which also received 12 points and eight rebounds from Marial Diper.
The Lions (2-8) will host 2A No. 9 Southwestern on Friday night and No. 10 Providence this Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.