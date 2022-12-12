CROTHERSVILLE — Borden hit a school-record 15 3-pointers en route to a 75-50 win at Crothersville in a Southern Athletic Conference contest Saturday night.
The Braves hit five 3s in the first quarter on the way to a 17-8 lead, then connected on three more in the second to take a 34-20 lead into the locker room. The Tigers pulled within 47-37 by the end of the third period before Borden made five more 3-pointers in its 28-point final frame.
Alex Schuler knocked down six 3-pointers on the way to a game-high 20 points for the Braves. Meanwhile Kasym Nash made a trio of 3s to finish with 18 and Zander Keith hit four from long range for 16.
Borden (4-2, 3-0) will play in the Washington County Invitational this weekend.
BORDEN 75, CROTHERSVILLE 50
Borden 17 17 13 28 — 75
Crothersville 8 12 17 13 — 50
Borden (4-2, 3-0): Derrick Fuller-Tucker 4, Brody Kennedy 2, Alex Schuler 20, Kasym Nash 18, AJ Agnew 5, Judd Missi 1, Zander Keith 16, Will Banet 3.
Crothersville (0-3, 0-1): Preston West 14, Curtis Thompson 18, Elijah Plasse 7, Beau Napier 9, Corey Kelshaw 2.
3-point field goals: Borden 15 (Schuler 6, Keith 4, Nash 3, Missi); Crothersville 5 (Napier 2, West 2, Thompson).
HORNETS DOWN JETS
HENRYVILLE — Three players scored in double digits to lead host Henryville to a 52-40 triumph over Hauser on Saturday evening.
Aydan Head tallied a team-high 12 points while Carson Conrey and Hayden Barbour added 10 apiece for the Hornets (3-3), who will host Lanesville at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
EASTERN OUSTS GENERALS
PEKIN — Jacob Cherry tallied 21 points to lead Eastern to a 56-46 victory over visiting Clarksville on Saturday night.
The Musketeers led 14-10 at the end of the first quarter, 29-27 at halftime and 41-37 after three periods before outscoring the Generals 15-9 in the final frame.
Kade Anderson and Kaden Temple added 12 points apiece for Eastern (4-1).
Landon Radlein and Jacob Seward scored 13 points apiece while Morgan Capps added 12 for Clarksville (1-5), which will visit Southwestern at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
EASTERN 56, CLARKSVILLE 46
Clarksville 10 17 10 9 — 46
Eastern 14 15 12 15 — 56
Clarksville (1-5): Morgan Capps 12, Landon Radlein 13, Ashton Leezer 8, Jacob Seward 13.
Eastern (4-1): Kade Anderson 12, Cody Banet 4, Kaden Temple 12, Jacob Cherry 21, Yancey Edlin 7\
3-point field goals: Clarksville 8 (Radlein 3, Seward 3, Leezer 2); Eastern 5 (Anderson 3, Banet, Temple).
KNIGHTS KNOCK OFF FLOYD
NEWBURGH — Host Castle clipped Floyd Central 70-48 Saturday night.
The Knights led 17-12 at the end of the first quarter, 36-24 at halftime and 50-34 through three periods en route to the 22-point triumph.
The Highlanders (1-2) will host Providence at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
