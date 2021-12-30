BORDEN — Behind a very balanced offensive attack, the Borden boys’ basketball team beat visiting Crothersville 75-40 in a Southern Athletic Conference contest Thursday evening.
Mason Jones tallied 15 points to lead four in double digits for the Braves, who bolted out to a 22-10 lead at the end of the first quarter and were up 40-14 at halftime. They cruised in the second half.
Mason Carter, Kasym Nash and Ethan Eurton tallied 10 points apiece while Cruz Martin added nine.
Adam Turner tallied 14 points to pace the Tigers (1-8, 0-2), who next host Madison Christian on Jan. 8.
Borden (6-3, 3-0) next visits Shawe Memorial at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
BORDEN 75, CROTHERSVILLE 40
Crothersville 10 4 11 15 — 40
Borden 22 18 25 10 — 75
Crothersville (1-8, 0-2): Carter 6, Turner 14, Helt 4, Napier 3, Hilton 1, Morgan 4, Clouse 8.
Borden (6-3, 3-0): Mason Carter 10, Kasym Nash 10, Mason Jones 15, Ethan Eurton 10, Cruz Martin 9, Shawn Condon 7, Sterling Mikel 6, Nolan Flispart 3, Alex Schuler 3, Brody Kennedy 2.
3-point field goals: Crothersville 7 (Turner 4, Carter 2, Napier); Borden 6 (Jones 2, Flispart, Martin, Nash, Schuler).
RAIDERS RALLY PAST WARRIORS
HUNTINGBURG — Host Southridge doubled up Christian Academy in the fourth quarter en route to a 57-50 win in the fifth-place game of the Baird Winter Classic at Huntingburg Memorial Gym on Wednesday afternoon.
The Warriors led 17-15 at the end of the first quarter and 32-23 at halftime. The Raiders rallied in the third period, outpointing CAI 20-11 to tie it at 43. Southridge then outscored the Warriors 14-7 in the final frame for the win.
Brady Dunn scored a game-high 18 points while Joshua Renfro added 16 and Caleb Roy nine for the Warriors (5-5), who next visit New Washington at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
BAIRD WINTER CLASSIC
Thursday's fifth-place game at Huntingburg Memorial Gym
SOUTHRIDGE 57, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 50
Chr. Academy 17 15 11 7 — 50
Southridge 15 8 20 14 — 57
CAI (5-5): Joshua Renfro 16, Brady Dunn 18, Caleb Roy 9, Myles Morgan 6, Nate Doss 1.
Southridge (5-5): Collin Tooley 14, Mick Uebelhor 17, Kaden Neukam 10, Fernando Hernandez 3, Carter Whitehead 10, Tate Whitehead 3.
3-point field goals: CAI 3 (Dunn 2, Roy); Southridge 8 (Neukam 2, Tooley 2, Uebelhor 2, Hernandez).
LIONS LOSE
ELNORA — South Knox outscored Rock Creek 16-3 in the fourth quarter to pull out a 47-39 win in the seventh-place game of the Bobcat of Daviess County Classic on Thursday afternoon.
The Lions led 13-9 at the end of the first quarter, 24-22 at halftime and 36-31 at the conclusion of the third period before the Spartans rallied.
Ladarius Wallace tallied 10 points to lead Creek while Gavin Gullion and Marial Diper netted nine apiece for the Lions (4-4), who next visit Corydon Central at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
MUSTANGS FALL
MORRISTOWN — South Ripley defeated New Washington 63-29 in a consolation game of the Hoosier Shooting Academy Holiday Tournament on Thursday at Morristown.
The Mustangs (2-7) next host Christian Academy at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
