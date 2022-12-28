SEYMOUR — Josten Carter tallied 11 of his game-high 13 points to lead New Albany to a 49-41 win at Seymour in a Hoosier Hills Conference clash Tuesday night.
Jeremy Rose added 11 for the Bulldogs, who outscored the Owls 34-26 in the second and fourth frames.
New Albany (7-1, 2-0) will host Centerville (Ohio) and Indiana University-recruit Gabe Cupps at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
NEW ALBANY 49, SEYMOUR 41
New Albany 7 15 8 19 — 49
Seymour 7 11 8 15 — 41
New Albany (7-1, 2-0): Tommy Devine 6, Josten Carter 13, Jeremy Rose 11, Jordan Treat 7, Rylan Schrink 2, Chris Lampkins 3, Chase Loesch 7.
Seymour (1-7, 0-3): Fritsch 5, Perry 7, Lawrence 11, Johnson 10, Meyer 8.
3-point field goals: New Albany 4 (Devine 2, Rose, Treat); Seymour 4 (Lawrence 3, Fritsch).
BRAVES GO 1-1
MONROVIA — Borden went 1-1 in its first two games of the Bulldog Holiday Classic at Monrovia on Tuesday.
The Braves edged Rising Sun 60-59 in their first game thanks to Kasym Nash’s free throw with four-tenths of a second to play. Alex Schuler scored a team-high 16 points while Nash finished with 14.
However, Greenwood Christian rode a 14-0 second-quarter run to beat Borden 51-38 later in the day. Derrick Fuller-Tucker tallied 11 points in defeat while Nash added 10 and Schuler nine.
The Braves (6-4) will play in the third-place game at 6 p.m. Wednesday evening.
LIONS DROP TWO
CONNERSVILLE — Rock Creek dropped a pair of games to Class 3A schools in the Connersville Holiday Tournament on Tuesday.
The host Spartans topped the Lions 52-34 early in the afternoon before Fort Wayne Concordia beat them 72-64 in the consolation contest later in the day.
In the loss to Connersville, Jaleb Treat tallied a team-high 13 points for Creek.
In the setback to the Cadets, Marial Diper scored 23 points and snared nine rebounds to lead the Lions while Gavon Taylor added 11 points and Keajuan Beco 10.
Rock Creek (2-5) will host Corydon Central at 7:30 p.m. next Tuesday.
