BEDFORD — New Albany clinched at least a tie for the Hoosier Hills Conference title with a 53-46 win at Bedford North Lawrence in boys' basketball action Friday night.
Junior guard Tucker Biven tallied a game-high 25 points to lead the Bulldogs (14-6, 5-2), who entered the game in a four-way tie (along with Floyd Central, Jeffersonville and Jennings County) atop the league standings. The Highlanders, Red Devils and Panthers still have one HHC game remaining.
Maddox Schmelz added 11 points for New Albany, which led 25-23 at halftime before outscoring the Stars 13-10 in the third quarter and 15-13 in the final frame for the seven-point victory.
The Bulldogs will host Bloomfield at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
.
NEW ALBANY 53, BEDFORD NL 46
New Albany 12 13 13 15 — 53
Bedford NL 12 11 10 13 — 46
New Albany (14-6, 5-2): Tucker Biven 25, Kaden Stanton 2, Maddox Schmelz 11, Jayden Thompson 6, Jordan Thomas 2, Josten Carter 7.
Bedford NL (9-10, 3-4): Ben Cosner 22, Colten Leach 9, Kooper Staley 5, Jackson Miracle 8, Aden Pemberton 2.
3-point field goals: New Albany 6 (Biven 4, Thompson 2, Carter, Schmelz); Bedford NL 6 (Cosner 4, Leach, Staley).
.
RED DEVILS ROLL OVER WILDCATS
JASPER — Jeffersonville ran out to a 20-2 lead and never looked back en route to a 53-28 victory at Jasper on Friday night.
After outscoring the Wildcats by 18 points in the first period, the Red Devils increased their lead to 38-10 by halftime. They cruised from there.
Junior Brandon Rayzer-Moore scored a game-high 22 points to lead three in double digits for Jeff. Classmate Will Lovings-Watts added 11 while senior Jaylen Fairman tallied 10 for the Red Devils (10-6), who visit Madison at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
.
JEFFERSONVILLE 53, JASPER 28
Jeffersonville 20 18 11 4 — 53
Jasper 2 8 10 8 — 28
Jeffersonville (10-6): Will Lovings-Watts 11, Kobe Stoudemire 6, Brandon Rayzer-Moore 22, Jaylen Fairman 10, Bryan Smithers 2, Jered Tyson 2.
Jasper (5-15): I. Day 2, T. Emy 2, J. Ahlbrand 9, C. Mundy 7, W. Schmitt 2, M. Buechler 2, C. Foley 4.
3-point field goals: Jeffersonville 5 (Fairman 2, Rayzer-Moore 2, Lovings-Watts); Jasper 1 (Ahlbrand).
.
PIRATES RALLY PAST LIONS
CHARLESTOWN — Charlestown outscored Salem 45-30 in the second half to rally for an 81-67 Mid-Southern Conference victory Friday night.
The Pirates led 22-11 at the end of the first quarter before the Lions roared back, outpointing Charlestown 26-14 in the second to take a 37-36 lead into the locker room at halftime. The Pirates responded in the final two frames, winning the third quarter 23-19 and the final frame 22-11.
"Obviously it was a game of a few spurts," Charlestown coach Sean Smith said. "We got into a lot of foul trouble, but showed a lot of character after losing a couple big leads."
Seniors Ty Crace and Kyle Craig led the Pirates. Crace compiled 25 points and nine assists, while Craig collected 16 points and 10 rebounds. Clayton Rothbauer and Chase Benner added 10 points apiece for Charlestown (6-8, 2-5), which visits Mitchell at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
.
CHARLESTOWN 81, SALEM 67
Salem 11 26 19 11 — 67
Charlestown 22 14 23 22 — 81
Salem (3-16, 2-7): Brody Pepmier 10, Hayden Baughman 18, Kellen Humphrey 17, Max Wells 5, Grant Mahuron 9, Trael Howard 8.
Charlestown (6-8, 2-5): Matt Henning 7, Ty Crace 25, Clayton Rothbauer 10, Kyle Craig 16, Chase Benner 10, Brock Cook 4, Brayden Crawford 9.
3-point field goals: Salem 9 (Baughman 3, Humphrey 3, Pepmier 2, Mahuron); Charlestown 8 (Crace 5, Rothbauer 3).
.
MUSTANGS HOLD OFF REBELS
ELIZABETH — Matthew Arthur and Bo Giltner combined for 39 points to lead New Washington to a 58-55 win at South Central in a Southern Athletic Conference game on Friday night.
Arthur tallied a game-high 22 points, 16 in the second half, while Giltner netted 17 for the Mustangs, who outscored the Rebels 32-29 in the second half after the two teams were tied at 26 at the break.
Lucas Stewart scored 21 points to lead South Central (2-14, 1-4).
New Washington (9-13, 2-3) closes out its regular season at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night at Providence.
.
NEW WASHINGTON 58, SOUTH CENTRAL 55
New Washington 15 11 15 17 — 58
South Central 18 8 13 16 — 55
New Washington (9-13, 2-3): Paul Giltner 6, Matthew Arthur 22, Mason Thompson 8, Bo Giltner 17, Logan Cooper 5.
South Central (2-14, 1-4): Bryce Dixon 3, Wesley Wilson 8, Lucas Stewart 21, Farnsley 2, Clay Thomas 6, Christian Kiper 2, Ty Jones 2, Maddox Baker 11.
3-point field goals: New Washington 8 (Arthur 4, Cooper, B. Giltner, P. Giltner, Thompson); South Central 8 (Stewart 3, Baker 2, Wilson 2, Dixon).
.
ROCK CREEK ROLLS
MADISON — Rock Creek rolled to a 70-23 win at Shawe Memorial on Friday night.
Michael Sulzer scored 19 points to lead the Lions, while Marial Diper added 17, Gavin Guillon 14 and Jaleb Treat 10.
Rock Creek (11-8) hosts Class A No. 1 Barr-Reeve at 1:30 p.m. today.
