Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain in the afternoon. High around 55F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.