SEYMOUR — New Albany outscored host Seymour 14-9 in overtime to pull out a 43-38 triumph in a Hoosier Hills Conference contest at Scott Gymnasium on Tuesday night.
The Owls led 9-8 at the end of the first quarter before New Albany rallied to tie it at 17 by halftime. Seymour edged back ahead 22-21 by the end of the third quarter. Once again, though, the Bulldogs battled back to knot it up at 29 at the end of regulation.
In OT, New Albany didn’t make a field goal but was 14 for 20 from the free throw line.
Tucker Biven led the Bulldogs with 11 points while Maddox Schmelz tallied 10, going 8 for 9 from the free throw line. As a team New Albany went 26 for 41 from the charity stripe.
The Bulldogs (5-3, 2-0) will visit Jeffersonville on Jan. 8.
NEW ALBANY 43, SEYMOUR 38 (OT)
New Albany 8 9 4 8 14 — 43
Seymour 9 8 5 7 9 — 38
New Albany (5-3, 2-0): Kaden Stanton 6, Maddox Schmelz 10, Tucker Biven 11, Jayden Thompson 7, Jordan Thomas 4, Josten Carter 5.
Seymour (3-5, 0-2): Andrew Levine 2, Charlie Longmeier 5, Marcus Brooks 13, Casey Regruth 5, Eli Meyer 7, Dylan Fields 3, Landon Fritsch 3.
3-point field goals: New Albany 1 (Thompson); Seymour 2 (Fritsch, Regruth).
BOSSE EDGES RED DEVILS
EVANSVILLE — Class 3A No. 4 Evansville Bosse built a 14-point halftime lead, then held off visiting Jeffersonville’s comeback for a 71-67 victory Tuesday afternoon.
The Bulldogs led 23-15 at the end of the first quarter and 41-27 at halftime before the Red Devils rallied.
Junior Will Lovings-Watts tallied 27 of his game-high 31 points in the second half to lead the Jeff charge. Classmate Brandon Rayzer-Moore added 26 points, 15 in the first half, for the Red Devils, who outscored Bosse 40-32 after intermission.
Jeff (1-2) is next scheduled to be back in action Jan. 5, when it hosts Evansville North.
EVANSVILLE BOSSE 71, JEFFERSONVILLE 67
Jeffersonville 15 12 16 24 — 67
Evans. Bosse 23 18 12 19 — 71
Jeffersonville (1-2): Will Lovings-Watts 31, Kobe Stoudemire 6, Brandon Rayzer-Moore 26, Bryan Smithers 2, Jerad Tyson 1, Michael O’Brien 2.
Ev. Bosse (4-0): Jameer Ajibade 15, Matthew Wagner 12, Taray Howell 6, Julian Norris 17, Dredon Nunn 8, Burton 12, Ethan Collier 2.
3-point field goals: Jeffersonville 5 (Rayzer-Moore 3, Lovings-Watts 2); Evansville Bosse 5 (Ajibade 2, Howell, Norris, Wagner).
WARRIORS GO 1-1, BRAVES 0-2
FERDINAND — Christian Academy split its first two games, while Borden went 0-2 in the Tri Plastics Inc./Schatz Insurance Holiday Hoops Classic at Forest Park on Tuesday.
Evansville North beat the Warriors 52-33 in their first game before CAI ousted Vincennes Lincoln 48-46 later in the day in the consolation bracket.
In the Warriors’ first game, the Huskies outscored them 38-16 in the second half to rally from a two-point halftime deficit for the victory. Reserve Chandler Moore spearheaded North’s comeback, tallying 22 of his game-high 24 points after intermission.
Caleb Doss had 13 points in defeat.
In CAI’s second game, the Warriors outscored the Alices 30-27 in the second half to rally for a two-point triumph.
The game was tied at 46 with about a minute to play. After a Lincoln miss, Doss was fouled on the other end with six seconds left. He made both ends of the one-and-one before the Alices missed the potential game-tying shot at the buzzer.
Doss and Brady Dunn tallied 13 points apiece, while Myles Morgan added 10 for CAI (3-2), which will face the host Rangers at 2:45 p.m. today in the tourney’s fifth-place game.
Meanwhile the Braves lost their opener, 70-66 to North Knox in spite of 31 points by senior Brennan Eurton and 18 from freshman Kasym Nash.
The host Rangers beat Borden 63-48 in its second game. Nash tallied 15 in defeat for the Braves (4-3), who’ll play in the seventh-place game at 1 p.m. today.
TRI PLASTICS INC./SCHATZ INSURANCE HOLIDAY HOOPS CLASSIC
Tuesday at Forest Park
First round
EVANSVILLE NORTH 52, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 33
Christian Academy 9 8 6 10 — 33
Evansville North 8 7 19 18 — 52
CAI (2-2): Caleb Doss 13, Nate Doss 2, Brady Dunn 8, Caleb Roy 4, Myles Morgan 6.
Evansville North (4-1): Matthew Bunnell 3, Dom Redding 6, Ryan Caddell 11, Cameron Gehlhausen 7, Chandler Moore 24, Delavion Crenshaw 1.
3-point field goals: CAI 3 (C. Doss 3); Evansville North 8 (Caddell 3, Moore 3, Bunnell, Gehlhausen).
NORTH KNOX 70, BORDEN 66
Borden 16 11 14 22 — 66
North Knox 16 18 19 17 — 70
Borden (4-2): Mason Carter 5, Kasym Nash 18, Brennan Eurton 31, Mason Jones 8, Ethan Eurton 2, A.J. Agnew 2.
North Knox (5-5): Reece Hammelman 20, Holtman Doades 16, Isaiah Collins 13, Ian Kixmiller 4, Rhett Sheren 11, Brayden Thorne 3, Will Sloan 3.
3-point field goals: Borden 9 (Nash 5, Jones 2, B. Eurton); North Knox 10 (Collins 3, Doades 3, Hammelman 2, Sloan, Thorne).
Consolation
CAI 48, VINCENNES LINCOLN 46
Christian Academy 9 9 21 9 — 48
Vincennes Lincoln 8 11 13 14 — 46
CAI (3-2): Caleb Doss 13, Nate Doss 3, Brady Dunn 13, Caleb Roy 9, Myles Morgan 10.
Vincennes Lincoln (0-6): Payton Curry 8, Emmanuel Smith 8, Ethan Bushey 15, Julius Hardiman 6, Luke Tolliver 3, Coleton Pfoff 2, Cooper Thorne 4.
3-point field goals: CAI 8 (Dunn 3, Morgan 2, C. Doss, N. Doss, Roy); Vincennes Lincoln 4 (Smith 2, Bushey, Tolliver).
FOREST PARK 63, BORDEN 48
Borden 13 10 14 11 — 48
Forest Park 21 11 17 14 — 63
Borden (4-3): Mason Carter 3, Sterling Mikel 2, Kasym Nash 15, Brennan Eurton 7, Mason Jones 5, Zach Knight 1, Cruz Martin 10, Brady Schuler 3.
Forest Park (2-2): Drew Howard 23, Wade Leonard 5, Simon Jacob 13, Blake Hagedorn 10, Clayton Weisheit 8, Calvin Hasenour 2, Cooper Uebelhor 2.
3-point field goals: Borden 6 (Nash 3, Martin 2, Schuler); Forest Park 2 (Howard, Jacob).
BRAVES DOWN LIONS
ELNORA — Brownstown Central built a 15-point halftime lead, then held off a Rock Creek challenge in the third quarter before pulling away for a 64-44 victory in a first-round game at the Old National Bank Tournament at North Daviess on Tuesday afternoon.
The Braves led 18-9 at the end of the first quarter and 37-22 at intermission before the Lions outscored them 14-9 in the third period. Brownstown, however, outpointed Creek 18-8 in the final frame.
Lettwan Darden led the Lions with 12 points while Ladarius Wallace added 10.
Creek (4-4) will face Shoals (0-3) at 11 a.m. Friday in a consolation bracket game.
BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL 64, ROCK CREEK 44
Rock Creek 9 13 14 8 — 44
Brownstown 18 19 9 18 — 64
Rock Creek (4-4): Ladarius Wallace 10, Lettwan Darden 12, Michael Sulzer 2, Gavin Gullion 9, Jaleb Treat 2, Marial Diper 5, Ashton Mozee 2, Jonathan Boggs 2.
Brownstown (4-2): Parker Hehman 3, Jack Benter 12, Carson Darlage 6, Carter Waskom 12, Aidan Schroer 9, Brandon Reynolds 3, Nathan Koch 5, Levi Stahl 9, Sam Schepman 5.
3-point field goals: Rock Creek 4 (Wallace 2, Darden, Diper); Brownstown 9 (Stahl 2, Waskom 2, Binter, Darlage, Hehman, Koch, Reynolds, Schepman).
MUSTANGS GO 0-2 AT MORRISTOWN
MORRISTOWN — New Washington went 0-2 in its first two games at the Morristown Tournament on Tuesday.
South Dearborn outlasted the Mustangs 45-42 in their first-round game. Later in the day, Randolph Southern topped New Wash 66-58.
The Mustangs (2-6) will face either Waldron or South Ripley at 1 p.m. today in the seventh-place game.
