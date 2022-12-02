EVANSVILLE — Visiting New Albany outlasted Evansville Harrison 72-67 in overtime Friday night.
The Bulldogs led 22-15 at the end of the first quarter before the Warriors outscored them 16-6 in the second to take a 31-28 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Harrison led 51-47 through three periods before New Albany rallied to knot it up at 61 by the end of regulation. The ‘Dogs then outpointed the Warriors 11-6 over the extra four minutes to pull out the victory.
Tommy Devine tallied a team-high 18 points to lead five in double digits for New Albany. Chase Lampkins added 14, Jordan Treat 13, Kenny Watson 12 and Jeremy Rose 11 for the 'Dogs.
New Albany (3-0) will host rival Floyd Central at 7:30 p.m. next Friday night.
NEW ALBANY 72, EVANSVILLE HARRISON 67 (OT)
New Albany 22 6 17 14 11 — 72
Evans. Harrison 15 16 20 10 6 — 67
New Albany (3-0): Tommy Devine 18, Jeremy Rose 11, Jordan Treat 13, Chase Lampkins 14, Kenny Watson 12, Ben Seigel 4.
Ev. Harrison (1-1): Kaiden Bard 4, Terryonta Hooks 14, Eli Speer 9, Jesiah Sloss 11, Shane Sims-18, Jay Summitt 1, Malachi McNair 10.
3-point field goals: New Albany 5 (Treat 2, Devine, Lampkins, Rose); Evansville Harrison 7 (Sims 3, Hooks 2, Sloss, Speer).
RAMS HOLD OFF HORNETS
PAOLI — Host Paoli defeated Henryville 48-37 Friday night.
The Rams led 11-10 at the end of the first quarter, 21-19 at halftime and 30-28 through three periods. The Hornets then scored the first five points of the final frame to edge ahead 33-30. Paoli, however, outscored Henryville 18-4 the rest of the way to pick up the win.
Eli Kleinert and Aydan Head had eight points apiece while Layton Walton and Hayden Barbour scored six each for the Hornets (0-2), who’ll host Salem at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
