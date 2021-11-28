CLARKSVILLE — Dakota Capps scored a game-high 32 points to lead Clarksville to a 67-52 victory over visiting Christian Academy and give new coach Kyle Hankins his first win Saturday night.
The Warriors led 16-12 at the end of the first quarter and 26-20 late in the second before the Generals scored six straight to knot it up at halftime.
Clarksville took control in the third period, outscoring CAI 22-9. Capps scored 17 of his points in the quarter, which Generals sophomore Ashton Leezer capped off with a buzzer-beating 3 from beyond half court.
Junior Landon Radlein netted 11 points, including six in the fourth quarter, while Caleb Cummings added eight.
Junior Brady Dunn tallied 21 points while freshman Joshua Renfro added 18 for the Warriors (0-1), who visit Louisville Portland Christian at 7 p.m. Monday night.
Clarksville (1-1) will host Crawford County next Saturday night.
.
CLARKSVILLE 67, CAI 52
Chr. Academy 16 10 9 17 — 52
Clarksville 12 14 22 19 — 67
CAI (0-1): Joshua Renfro 18, Nate Doss 1, Brady Dunn 21, Caleb Roy 7, Nathan Whitten 5.
Clarksville (1-1): Morgan Capps 2, Dakota Capps 32, Ashton Leezer 6, Jacob Seward 2, Landon Radlein 11, Caleb Cummings 8, Alex Titus 6.
3-point field goals: CAI 7 (Renfro 4, Dunn, Roy, Whitten); Clarksville 6 (Capps 3, Leezer 2, Radlein).
.
PANTHERS DOWN 'DOGS
BLOOMINGTON — Host Bloomington South outscored New Albany 29-15 over the second and third quarters en route to a 47-37 victory over the Bulldogs on Saturday night.
New Albany led 8-5 at the end of the first quarter before the Panthers outpointed the 'Dogs 13-6 in the second to take an 18-14 lead in the locker room at halftime.
South then outscored New Albany 16-9 in the third period to take control.
Six-foot-eight junior forward Gavin Wisley tallied 12 of his game-high 16 points in the second half to pace the Panthers (2-0).
Tucker Biven tallied 13 points to lead the 'Dogs while Jayden Thompson added eight, all in the second half.
The Bulldogs hit 10 field goals, including five 3-pointers, while going 2 for 4 from the free throw line.
New Albany (1-1) will host Evansville Harrison next Saturday night.
.
BLOOMINGTON SOUTH 47, NEW ALBANY 37
New Albany 8 6 9 14 — 37
B. South 5 13 16 13 — 47
New Albany (1-1): Josten Carter 7, Tucker Biven 13, Maddox Schmelz 2, Chase Loesh 4, Jayden Thompson 8, Jeremy Rose 2.
Bloomington South (2-0): Patrick Joyce 2, Andrew Baran 5, Aiden Schmitz 6, Gavin Wisley 16, Coleman Oliphant 8, Rochell 7, Noah Ransom 3.
3-point field goals: New Albany 5 (Carter 2, Thompson 2, Biven); Bloomington South 7 (Oliphant 2, Schmitz 2, Baran, Ransom, Rochell).
.
MUSTANGS TOP 'TOPPERS
MADISON — Matthew Arthur and Mason Thompson tallied 15 points apiece to lead New Washington to a 57-45 win at Shawe Memorial on Saturday night.
Arthur hit six field goals, including one 3-pointer and was 2 of 3 from the free throw line. Meanwhile Thompson had three field goals, including a pair of 3-pointers, while going 7 of 12 from the foul line. He also had 11 rebounds and six assists for the Mustangs.
The Hilltoppers led 9-7 at the end of the first quarter before the Mustangs outscored the hosts 16-11 in the second period to edge ahead, 23-20. They then outscored Shawe 34-25 in the second half.
Freshman Mason Arthur added nine points while Paul Giltner and Miguel Hessig added eight apiece for New Wash (1-1), which will host Rock Creek at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
.
NEW WASHINGTON 57, SHAWE MEMORIAL 45
New Washington 7 16 17 17 — 57
Shawe Memorial 9 11 12 13 — 45
New Washington (1-1): Paul Giltner 8, Matthew Arthur 15, Mason Arthur 9, Mason Thompson 15, Miguel Hessig 8.
Shawe Memorial (0-1): Jacob Hertz 6, Davis Grote 10, Eli Turner 6, Eric Liu 7, Philip Kahn 15, Louis Liu 1.
3-point field goals: New Washington 6 (Mas. Arthur 2, Thompson 2, Mat. Arthur, Giltner); Shawe Memorial 0.
.
PIONEERS TOP TELL CITY
CLARKSVILLE — Providence ran out to a 19-4 lead and never looked back en route to a 66-19 victory over visiting Tell City in the Pioneers' season-opener Saturday night.
The Pioneers increased their advantage to 37-12 by halftime and 54-15 at the end of the first quarter.
Quentin Hesse led Providence's balanced offensive attack with 13 points. Grant Williams added 12 while Casey Kaelin netted 10.
"It was a good overall team performance on both ends of the floor," Pioneers coach Ryan Miller said. "The boys played hard and played together."
Providence (1-0) will next visit Austin at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
.
PROVIDENCE 66, TELL CITY 19
Tell City 4 8 3 4 — 19
Providence 19 18 17 12 — 66
Tell City (0-2): Jennings 3, Ferrand 2, Keaton Lloyd 14.
Providence (1-0): Cade Carver 2, Quentin Hesse 13, Casey Kaelin 10, Tyler Simmons 6, Brian Wall 2, Jaden Johnson 2, Grant Williams 12, Grant Seebold 2, Max Beatty 8, Jackson Kaiser 5, Charlie Scott 4.
3-point field goals: Tell City 1 (Lloyd) ; Providence 3 (Beatty, Hesse, Kaiser).
.
BRAVES BEAT JUG ROX
BORDEN — Host Borden downed Shoals 57-49 Saturday night.
The Braves (1-1) next visit Lanesville at 7:30 p.m. Friday night in their Southern Athletic Conference-opener.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.