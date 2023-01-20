CHARLESTOWN — Host Charlestown edged Eastern 57-56 in a Mid-Southern Conference boys’ basketball game Friday night.
The Pirates led 12-7 at the end of the first quarter before the Musketeers outscored them 20-9 in the second to take a 27-21 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Charlestown responded in the third period, outpointing Eastern 20-10. The Musketeers rallied in the final frame, but it wasn’t enough.
Freshman A.J. Todd tallied a team-high 16 points to lead three in double digits for the Pirates, who also received 14 from Grason Connell and 13 from Jake Ottersbach.
Cody Banet scored a game-high 22 points, on the strength of six 3-pointers, for Eastern (12-3, 2-3).
Charlestown (8-7, 1-2) will return to MSC action at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night, when it hosts Corydon Central.
CHARLESTOWN 57, EASTERN 56
Eastern 7 20 10 19 — 56
Charlestown 12 9 20 16 — 57
Eastern (12-3, 2-3): Kade Anderson 12, Cody Banet 22, Kaden Temple 7, Jacob Cherry 10, Yancey Edlin 5.
Charlestown (8-7, 1-2): A.J. Todd 16, Jake Ottersbach 13, Ethan French 9, Demetrius Phelps 5, Grason Connell 14.
3-point field goals: Eastern 10 (Banet 6, Anderson 3, Temple); Charlestown 5 (Connell 4, Todd).
ARTHUR’S LATE 3 LIFTS MUSTANGS
NEW WASHINGTON — Mason Arthur’s 3-pointer in the final seconds lifted New Washington to a 59-56 victory over visiting Austin on Friday night.
The Mustangs led 19-16 at the end of the first quarter and 36-25 at the break, following a buzzer-beating 3 by Arthur.
The Eagles rallied in the second half, closing to within 46-43 by the conclusion of the third period. The visitors led 56-54 in the final minute before Mason Thompson hit a pair of free throws to tie it up.
Matthew Arthur then drew a charge on the other end to set up his younger brother’s game-winning basket.
Mason Arthur scored a team-high 20 points while Thompson tallied 13. Paul Giltner and Matthew Arthur added nine apiece for the Mustangs (6-10), who will visit Bloomington Lighthouse at 1 p.m. next Saturday.
PANTHERS HANDLE HIGHLANDERS
NORTH VERNON — Class 4A No. 10 Jennings County built a 31-18 halftime lead en route to a 73-55 victory over visiting Floyd Central in a Hoosier Hills Conference clash Friday night.
The Panthers outscored the Highlanders 12-6 in the first quarter and 19-12 in the second to take that 13-point lead into intermission. They increased their advantage to 56-31 through three quarters on the way to victory.
Caleb Washington tallied a game-high 20 points, 15 in the second half, while Tevi Ali added 19 for Floyd. No other Highlander had more than six points, though.
Keegan Manowitz netted a team-high 18 points to lead four in double digits for the Panthers (14-1, 3-0), who are now tied with Jeffersonville atop the league standings.
Floyd Central (3-9, 0-3) will host Jeffersontown (Ky.) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
JENNINGS COUNTY 73, FLOYD CENTRAL 55
Floyd Central 6 12 13 24 — 55
Jennings County 12 19 25 17 — 73
Floyd Central (3-9, 0-3): Austin Cardwell 4, Tevi Ali 19, Kaden Stewart 4, Tre Walters 2, Caleb Washington 20, Brock Conrad 6.
Jennings County (14-1, 3-0): Cole Sigler 3, Darius Thomas 10, Carter Kent 4, Lane Zohrlaut 12, Parker Elmore 10, Owen Law 9, Keegan Manowitz 18, Justin Ramey 7.
3-point field goals: Floyd Central 7 (Washington 5, Ali 2); Jennings County 8 (Thomas 3, Manowitz 2, Law, Ramey, Sigler).
REBELS OUTLAST LIONS
SELLERSBURG — Class 2A No. 10 Southwestern downed host Rock Creek 77-69 Friday night.
The two teams were tied at 17 at the end of the first quarter before the Rebels edged ahead 37-31 by the break.
Southwestern increased its advantage to 62-49 through three periods before holding off the Lions in the final frame.
Ladarius Wallace tallied 21 points to lead three in double digits for Rock Creek. Jaleb Treat added a double-double (19 points, 12 rebounds) while Keajuan Beco contributed 16 points.
Rock Creek (2-9) will host Providence at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
